Glisten and glimmer with Chanel‰Ûªs new body cream

Add a touch of sparkle, shimmer and shine to your skin with Chanel’s new Chance Shimmering Cream
One third of its new Chance range, Chanel’s limited edition Shimmering Cream is the latest must-have for an enhanced summer glow. Encased in a pretty pink and silver tub, this cream is the grown up way to do body shimmer and a necessary addition to your summer skincare regime.
From the moment that the rich cream touches the skin, it imparts a subtle pearly sheen for an illuminating effect. Its silky texture soaks into the body easily and moisturises, leaving it soft to the touch.
Emitting a gentle floral scent, its perfumed notes wrap around the skin and don’t fade easily, replacing the need for sticky body sprays. Additionally, a little goes a long way, meaning it will be sure to last you throughout the summer months. Need we say more?
Chanel Chance Shimmering Body Cream (200g), £57, Available from 13th June 2014 from Selfridges