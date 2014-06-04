Glisten and glimmer with Chanel‰Ûªs new body cream

One third of its new Chance range, Chanel’s limited edition Shimmering Cream is the latest must-have for an enhanced summer glow. Encased in a pretty pink and silver tub, this cream is the grown up way to do body shimmer and a necessary addition to your summer skincare regime.

From the moment that the rich cream touches the skin, it imparts a subtle pearly sheen for an illuminating effect. Its silky texture soaks into the body easily and moisturises, leaving it soft to the touch.

Emitting a gentle floral scent, its perfumed notes wrap around the skin and don’t fade easily, replacing the need for sticky body sprays. Additionally, a little goes a long way, meaning it will be sure to last you throughout the summer months. Need we say more?

Chanel Chance Shimmering Body Cream (200g), £57, Available from 13th June 2014 from Selfridges