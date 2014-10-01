Gloss Report: Gel Effect Nail Polish

2 / 7

Dior Vernis Nail Polish

Price: £18.50

Feedback: “Testing the sweet and sugary shade of Tra La La, I found that this Dior polish layered evenly, dried quickly and gave a gorgeous gel-effect finish - it’s longevity however was about as robust as a chocolate teapot. With chips, cracks and buffs appearing soon into the following day I was forced to remove it due to my inability to ignore ruined nails. A lovely colour and initial finish, but with such poor durability I don’t think it’s a polish I’ll be looking to use frequently.

Was it worth the money?

Given how quickly it chipped you’d get through a bottle in no time and £18.50 is just a bit too pricey to fork out on a regular basis.

Would you recommend it to a friend?

Unlikely - I think you can get polish twice as effective for half the price.

Score: 6/10