The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

Too Faced Better Than Sex Eyeliner, £18

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is one of our favourites of all time, so why not complete your eye makeup look with the matching eyeliner? The nib is ultra-soft, made from lots of little fibres as opposed to a solid nib, making it easier to alter the thickness of your flicks and create precision ends to your cat eyes. The soft brush allows it to glide over the lids comfortably without any dragging.

The shade is called Deepest Black, and it certainly is a richly pigmented hue.