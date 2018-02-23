The Gloss Report: nude eyeshadow palettes

1 / 11

Gloss Report: nude Eyeshadow Palettes

The nude eye is a look that doesn't seem to be going anywhere, but for sculpting and shaping, a single shade just won't cut it. Step forward the nude eyeshadow palette - every woman's eye makeup essential. From an everyday 'awake' look to a dramatic smokey eye, a carefully curated tonal combination can take you from day to night, without you having to start from scratch.

When you find the right combination of shades, finishes and applicators in one magic box, you'll probably commit to it for life. But how many shades do you really need? Does it have shimmer in all the right places? Are there colours that you just know will never see the end of your brush? And does it even come with a brush?

We've tested the latest nude palettes for shade, pigment, finish, blendability, staying power and value for money. Here's what we thought...