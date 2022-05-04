1 / 9

The best lip balms with SPF

Whether you're into skincare or not, there is one golden rule that everyone should follow, regardless of age, gender, skin type or skin concern: apply SPF every day . And that includes your lips. If you've ever experienced ski or beach holiday-burn on your lips, you'll know that it can be pretty painful, and proof that like the rest of your skin, your lips are prone to serious sun damage and even skin cancer. And because the skin there is far thinner than the rest of your face and body it's even more in need of serious UV protection, applied every single day.

This week is sun awareness week, so you may want to start your safe-sun routine by making sure your daily lip balm habit gets and SPF upgrade. Today's lip balms with SPF are as nourishing as your usual balm and no longer feel any chalky or leave a white cast. What's not to love? These are our tried and tested favourites.