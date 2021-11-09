Glossier has just launched its first candle featuring its famous Body Hero scent

Amber Voller9 November 2021
glossier-candle

The brand's unveiled its Christmas 2021 gifting collection that includes its debut candle as well as a new lipstick shade and scented bath oil pods

Fans of Glossier's  Body Hero  range: rejoice. The brand's famous orange blossom and neroli scent, used in its popular bath and body products, has just been transformed into the very first Glossier candle, especially for Christmas 2021.

Glossier founder  Emily Weiss  has been teasing the launch of a candle since 2017 but, much to super-fans' dismay, nothing has ever materialised – until now. The limited-edition coconut and soy wax creation was unveiled today as part of Glossier's latest festive holiday collection comprising three gift sets. In a millennial pink glass jar, it's sure to sit pretty on your dressing table or bathroom shelf. But it's the divine aroma that makes the candle a standout.

If you've ever tried Glossier's  dry-touch body oil Mist ,  exfoliating soap Bar ,  oil body wash  or  perfecting cream body moisturiser , you'll be familiar with the Body Hero blend. Think soft orange blossom and neroli swirled with fresher notes of pear, mandarin, cypress and bergamot – inspired by "chic French baby products," according to Emily, when the range was introduced four years ago.

Read: the ultimate cosseting floral scent.

The candle features in  Glossier The Bath Duo , £45, alongside another brand debut – Glossier Bath Pods. Think a luxe and 100 per cent vegan take on traditional bath pearls, filled with skin-conditioning oils and, you guessed it, that same distinctive fragrance.

Incorporating new formulations alongside cult classics, Glossier says its 2021 seasonal collection celebrates "the party that is 'getting ready'" with a campaign fronted by the cast of the new series of Gossip Girl. In the video, actors Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno (below) can be seen dripping in diamonds and prepping for a night out with room service and bubble baths in a swanky hotel suite... because isn't that what everyone's pre-party session looks like?

BTS of the Glossier Holiday Campaign with the cast of Gossip Girl

Here's a closer look at the full Glossier Holiday 2021 range that goes on sale today (Tuesday 9 November).

Glossier The Essential Edit, £42

Containing five of the brand's most iconic makeup and skincare products, this kit is perfect for Glossier newbies and super-fans alike. Housed in a recyclable paper case, you'll find a Mini Milky Jelly Cleanser, Mini Priming Moisturiser, Mini Balm Dotcom in Rose, full-sized Boy Brow pomade and full-sized Lash Slick mascara.

Glossier The Lip Trio in Cranberry, £39

Hello brand new shade! This set comes in an embossed box and stars three of Glossier's most popular lip formulas in a limited edition crimson red hue.

There's a buttery Ultralip, super-shiny Lip Gloss and matte Generation G.

Glossier The Bath Duo, £45

The main event – this is the set that features the brand new Glossier candle and bath pods, both limited edition and being sold exclusively for Christmas 2021.

Presented in another luxe-looking embossed box, it comprises 18 of the 4ml bath pods, in their own branded pink tub, while the candle is 113g (for comparison a standard Diptyque candle is 190g) and made from coconut and soy wax – designed to give a cleaner, smoother and slower burn compared to paraffin wax candles.

Shop The Glossier Gift Guide including The Limited-Edition Holiday Kits

MORE GLOSS:  These are the makeup, skin and hair products Team GTG finished last month


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More