Glossier has just launched its first candle featuring its famous Body Hero scent

Fans of Glossier's Body Hero range: rejoice. The brand's famous orange blossom and neroli scent, used in its popular bath and body products, has just been transformed into the very first Glossier candle, especially for Christmas 2021.

Glossier founder Emily Weiss has been teasing the launch of a candle since 2017 but, much to super-fans' dismay, nothing has ever materialised – until now. The limited-edition coconut and soy wax creation was unveiled today as part of Glossier's latest festive holiday collection comprising three gift sets. In a millennial pink glass jar, it's sure to sit pretty on your dressing table or bathroom shelf. But it's the divine aroma that makes the candle a standout.

If you've ever tried Glossier's dry-touch body oil Mist , exfoliating soap Bar , oil body wash or perfecting cream body moisturiser , you'll be familiar with the Body Hero blend. Think soft orange blossom and neroli swirled with fresher notes of pear, mandarin, cypress and bergamot – inspired by "chic French baby products," according to Emily, when the range was introduced four years ago.

Read: the ultimate cosseting floral scent.

The candle features in Glossier The Bath Duo , £45, alongside another brand debut – Glossier Bath Pods. Think a luxe and 100 per cent vegan take on traditional bath pearls, filled with skin-conditioning oils and, you guessed it, that same distinctive fragrance.