Lash Slick: Glossier’s first mascara is here, but has it been worth the wait?

‘Extensions without the extensions’ - it’s a pretty bold claim to make. However, we’d expect nothing else from Glossier’s first mascara and, thanks to its impressive lash-lengthening ingredients, it could well make good on its promise. The tech Named Lash Slick, its secret lies in its Japanese fibre tech - teeny (one to two millimeter) long curved fibres that hook onto lashes to help them stretch that little bit further to enhance the look of your natural lashes without making them feel heavy or clumpy. Think of them as ‘baby-extensions.’ It’s also packed with natural shine polymers to give its black pigments greater depth and dimension and, for longer-term benefits, strengthening vegan biotin. All-in-all, it has the potential to be the perfect everyday mascara. The wand

Its tapered comb brush looks to keep clumps to a minimum by using tiered bristles to separate, lift, curl and sculpt - definitely the type I favour due to the fact that more heavily bristled ones often leave my lashes overloaded with product and stiff to the touch. Gliding smoothly through my lashes, it distributed its lightweight formula evenly from root to tip and was narrow enough for me to really get into the roots and outer corners of my eyes satisfyingly speedily. Just what’s needed during my increasingly rushed mornings. I wouldn’t say it was particularly curling, but it certainly delivered in terms of length and lift. The verdict