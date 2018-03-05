Glossier Lidstar launched at the Oscars (and you can get it today)

When Beyoncé debuts a new beauty launch, it’s fair to say that it’s likely set to be a big deal. Add this to the buzz around any novel Glossier product, and you’ve got a cosmetic cocktail of anticipation. First worn by Beyoncé at the Grammys , Glossier Lidstar , £15, was finally revealed on last night’s red carpet, worn by a diverse spectrum of comedy and film’s finest, from best supporting actress winner Allison Janney to best director nominee Greta Gerwig and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who also wore full Eritrean dress to the ceremony in tribute to her late father.

In a night that celebrated colour, the six shade see-through shadow (Glossier call it “glow”) was subtle or slightly more shouty where appropriate- from Tiffany’s all over smokey gold-green (Lidstar in Herb) to Salma Hayek's smudge of pearl pink the middle of the lid to catch the light (Lidstar in Slip). While not strongly pigmented, it’s clear the barely-there colour payoff works on a wide range of skin tones, and we’re told that the liquid eye colour “locks” onto lids without creasing, therefore there’s no primer required. The Oscars after parties should just about be wrapping up, so that particular claim would have been put to the ultimate test. We’re wearing it today, and while an average Monday in the office unfortunately can’t compare to raucous Vanity Fair post-Oscars party, it’s a test nonetheless from a ‘settling in crinkles’ P.O.V. Otherwise, here’s the ‘need to know’ on Glossier Lidstar:

It’s shimmery

Sort of along the lines of a liquid highlighter for your eyes. The glitz particles are tiny, but this is definitely one for the mermaid/unicorn brigade, particularly if you eye the shades…

There a six sheer colours

Think rose golds, sheeny mauves, lilacs and glimmery greens. The vibe is ethereal and fairy-like, which is just as we’d expect from Glossier. It’s safe to say we didn’t see a strongly pigmented palette box coming our way.