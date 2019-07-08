Glossier launches 2 new Lip Gloss shades - and Michelle Obama’s MUA got the exclusive

Glossier fans, your Lip Gloss is about to get glossier with the launch tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon of two shades: Red and Holographic. They'll be company, at last for the original clear Glossier Lip Gloss, £11 . The cult lip shine has been on its ownsome since launch back in 2016, so it's about time it welcomed a sibling or two.

And what a debut - on the lips of one of the most iconic women of our time Michelle Obama, whose makeup artist Carl Ray gave the former Flotus a slick of Lip Gloss in Red for her appearance at the weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where she was in conversation with CBS News anchor, Gayle King (btw he also used Glossier Lidstar in Cub on her eyes, according to intothegloss.com. Beyonce got the exclusive on that one at the Grammy's in 2018).

Michelle Obama Instagram

With the same non-sticky high-shine vitamin E-enriched formulation of the of the original, Red adds a universally flattering hint of colour while Holographic ups the shine factor without the grittiness. They're both priced at £11 and are fragrance- and paraben-free.

So far we're loving both: Holographic has definitely more of a unicorn vibe with hints of rose and gold. Although it looks a little dress-up in the tube, Red has an unexpected sophistication and adds depth volume and definition to the lips without looking like you've really tried.

It comes just a few days after the launch of Brow Flick, Glossier's super subtle eyebrow pen which gives an almost microbladed natural finish. Read our columnist Madeleine Spencer's review of Brow Flick here.

Want to be among the first to try the new Glossier Lip Glosses? Find out more at glossier.com from Tuesday 9th July, 12 noon.