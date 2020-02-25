Glossier Skywash, the new matte liquid eyeshadow tried and tested

Melanie Macleod25 February 2020
glossier-skywash-1

Meet 7 easy-to-apply matte eyeshadows in landscape colours we'd never have thought of

If you’re looking to update your makeup bag for spring we’d like to introduce you to Glossier’s Skywash liquid eyeshadows, £15 each and landing today. The latest launch from the brand, which now has a permanent shop in London's Covent Garden , is a sheer matte liquid lid tint available in seven shades that instantly calls to mind carefree spring days. The colours are inspired by unglazed pottery, David Hockney paintings and landscapes of the American Southwest with their vivid blue skies and amber landscapes (think Death Valley).

The eyeshadows (which look suspiciously like the Crayola felt tips of our youth) have an easy to use sponge doe-foot applicator that delivers a sweep of silky matte colour - take it from an absolute eyeshadow novice, these are idiot-proof in application. They go on as liquid but quickly set into a powder formula that doesn’t smudge or settling into the crease of your eyes. One swipe of cornflower Pool made my blue eyes pop, but adding more gave a modern wash of colour that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway.

Realistically, not all of the shades are *that* wearable for every skin tone. With my pale skin I felt a bit 1960s in it. Choose from fresh green Lawn, neutral taupe Pebble, warm peach Valley, burnt brown Terra, cocoa brown Echo, golden beige palm and my fave, cornflower blue Pool. My colleague Jemma swatched the collection and they definitely looked better on her darker skin tone.

The collection is a far cry from Glossier’s other eyeshadow collections, including Lidstar  which delivered shimmery shades - Skywash feels much cooler, much more laid-back, a little bit Coachella, if you will.

@getthegloss

We tried officialglossier NEW skywash lid tints? What do you think? #foryoupage #fyp #glossier #newmakeup #beauty #beautychallenge

♬ Say So - Doja Cat

With the news that Glossier is discontinuing its Glitter Gelée product over sustainability concerns, there’s definitely a space in our eye makeup arsenal, and maybe Skywash will fill that void…

Glossier Skywash launches today, £15 each or two for £25


