Glossier Skywash, the new matte liquid eyeshadow tried and tested

If you’re looking to update your makeup bag for spring we’d like to introduce you to Glossier’s Skywash liquid eyeshadows, £15 each and landing today. The latest launch from the brand, which now has a permanent shop in London's Covent Garden , is a sheer matte liquid lid tint available in seven shades that instantly calls to mind carefree spring days. The colours are inspired by unglazed pottery, David Hockney paintings and landscapes of the American Southwest with their vivid blue skies and amber landscapes (think Death Valley).

The eyeshadows (which look suspiciously like the Crayola felt tips of our youth) have an easy to use sponge doe-foot applicator that delivers a sweep of silky matte colour - take it from an absolute eyeshadow novice, these are idiot-proof in application. They go on as liquid but quickly set into a powder formula that doesn’t smudge or settling into the crease of your eyes. One swipe of cornflower Pool made my blue eyes pop, but adding more gave a modern wash of colour that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway.