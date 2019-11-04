Glossier's Pro-Tip is the eyeliner we've been waiting for

It’s been a busy year for Glossier, following on from Bubblewrap , and Milky Oil this year comes the hotly-anticipated Pro Tip, Glossier’s first liquid eyeliner. While there are plenty of liquid liners out there, finding a pen that is stiff enough to hold its fine-tipped shape for a really precise line but is smooth enough to manoeuvre into the perfect flick, quick-drying and smudge-proof, is difficult at a decent price. We can confirm Glossier's Pro Tip, £15, has your answer right there.

The tip is like a fine calligraphy shodō brush and creates precise definition with ink that is a satisfyingly deep, opaque and true black. We were able to create a fine lash-line-hugging flick. If you don't have a steady hand, this pen is your friend. It dries down quickly. We found that it came good on its claim to stay budge-proof for 12-hours. When we tested it on our hands, it didn’t smudge no matter how hard we rubbed.