Glossier's Pro-Tip is the eyeliner we've been waiting for

It’s been a busy year for Glossier, following on from Bubblewrap , and Milky Oil this year comes the hotly-anticipated Pro Tip, Glossier’s first liquid eyeliner.
While there are plenty of liquid liners out there, finding a pen that is stiff enough to hold its fine-tipped shape for a really precise line but is smooth enough to manoeuvre into the perfect flick, quick-drying and smudge-proof, is difficult at a decent price. We can confirm Glossier's Pro Tip, £15, has your answer right there.
The tip is like a fine calligraphy shodō brush and creates precise definition with ink that is a satisfyingly deep, opaque and true black. We were able to create a fine lash-line-hugging flick. If you don't have a steady hand, this pen is your friend. It dries down quickly. We found that it came good on its claim to stay budge-proof for 12-hours. When we tested it on our hands, it didn’t smudge no matter how hard we rubbed.
When it comes to cleansing, you'll need a waterproof makeup remover - speaking of which, you can buy the Pro Tip in a new Eye Trio bundle with Glossier's Milky Oil waterproof makeup remover, £10 and Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara £14, costing £32 and saving £7 on the total individual price.
With every new Glossier product launch, along comes a popup. Most recently their hybrid primer-oil/serum solution Futuredew chimed with an Austin, Texas pop-up. The launch of Pro-Tip coincides with the newest Glossier pop-up in London, hot off the press due to open its Millennial Pink doors on Wednesday 20th November at 10am, until 9th February 2020. Word on the street (quite literally), is that it will be opening on Redchurch Street, Shoreditch, so go take a tube down to Old Street and try out Pro-Tip yourself. We know we will.
