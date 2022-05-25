Friends of Glossier sale 2022: Glossier is offering 20% off almost EVERYTHING on site!

We may earn an affiliate commission if you buy products featured on this page
The Friends of Glossier Sale is back for a second year and it is not one to miss! Get 20 per cent off all skincare, makeup body and perfume products (merch is excluded) from Thursday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 31 2022. Be quick, while stock lasts!
This year you can access the 20 per cent Glossier discount code online by adding 'FOG22' at checkout and it's also available in-store.
As well as giving you the chance to bag classic Glossier buys such as Boy Brow and the brand's latest launch, Balm Dotcom Lavender, the brand is launching five limited-edition sets, which already offer great savings, and are eligible for the 20 per cent off code too.
The new Glossier limited edition kits, available from Thursday 26 May 2022.
Base and Bronze Bag Set, worth £84, RRP £75, discount price £60. Contains: The Beauty Bag, Perfecting Skin Tint, Stretch Concealer and Solar Paint.
It’s All in the Bag Set worth £79, RRP £74, discount price £60. Contains: The Beauty Bag, Cloud Paint, Boy Brow, Lash Slick and Balm Dotcom.
Full Eye Set worth £58, RRP £52, £41.60 after discount. Contains: Boy Brow, Pro Tip, Skywash and Lash Slick.
Lip Finish Trio worth £39, RRP £35, £28 after discount.which includes Lip Gloss, Generation G and the best seller Ultralip.
The set we’re most excited about is the Summer Fresh Set which includes The Beauty Bag, Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Futuredew which will be £62.40 after the discount, but worth £88! This covers all the bases for an easy skincare routine and the feel of Futuredew is like no other - the whole team loves it!
The discount code does not apply to any Glossier merch.