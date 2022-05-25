Friends of Glossier sale 2022: Glossier is offering 20% off almost EVERYTHING on site!

We may earn an affiliate commission if you buy products featured on this page

The Friends of Glossier Sale is back for a second year and it is not one to miss! Get 20 per cent off all skincare, makeup body and perfume products (merch is excluded) from Thursday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 31 2022. Be quick, while stock lasts!

This year you can access the 20 per cent Glossier discount code online by adding 'FOG22' at checkout and it's also available in-store.

As well as giving you the chance to bag classic Glossier buys such as Boy Brow and the brand's latest launch, Balm Dotcom Lavender, the brand is launching five limited-edition sets, which already offer great savings, and are eligible for the 20 per cent off code too.