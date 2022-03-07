Glossy pick me ups: beauty and wellness buys cheering us up on Blue Monday

Every year we hear about how the third Monday in January is statistically the most depressing of the year, but in a year that has been quite bleak overall, does that mean it's extra bad? Who knows? But we're not going to fester! There is a wealth wellness and beauty new launches (and some trusted favourites) that are stepping in to lift the mood among our team. Here's what's been cheering us up in 2021 so far. Melanie Macleod, digital writer

Bybi Milk Melt Cleanser, £18 "Just spotting this punchy pink tube in my shower brightens up my mornings and that's before the oatmeal and oat milk get to work softening my skin and gently cleansing it. Of an evening it removes makeup easily, wiping away errant mascara and the debris of the day too. The sustainable credentials are positivity inducing as well; the packaging is made from sugarcane, a carbon-neutral material that is 100 per cent recyclable, and the formula itself is made from sustainably sourced vegan coconut yoghurt which is extracted from fermented coconut milk for a probiotic effect, while the oat kernel extract is an upcycled ingredient from the oat milling industry. All good here!" Buy now Edge of Ember Protection Trio Ring, £125 "Edge of Ember's Charmer's Collection of rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces was designed to radiate good vibes and banish negativity. The blue topaz and sapphire stones combined with the ancient evil eye symbol in this collection serve as reminders to put on a brave face in the darkest of times. Very timely, if you ask me. I could have bought countless pieces from the collection, which launched on 12 January, but the trio ring spoke to me the most, bringing a touch of happiness every time it glints on my finger. And if it wards off bad vibes then that's a positive too." Buy now ESPA Positivity Atmosphere Mist, £25 "I was sold on this 'positivity' spray before I even smelt it – anything that promotes positive vibes in a week when I've hit the pandemic wall is most welcome. It's scented with bergamot, gardenia and jasmine and like all Espa products, it creates a spa feel at home. This can be sprayed on linen, around the room, in your car and my favourite, around your WFH desk when you're starting to miss office chatting." Buy now Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

Ormonde Jayne La Route de Soie EDP Discovery Lab, £42 "I do think a discovery set is the way to buy fragrance in lockdown - and at any other time. Having a collection of minis to experiment with allows you to really spend time learning how a scent smells on you. Not only do you get to try a whole bach of scents but avoid expensive mistakes on the big bottle that somehow doesn’t smell the same when you get it home. Ormonde Jayne is a premium British perfumer and they excel in the art of fragrance discovery. There are seven collections to choose from, the newest being this one based on stops along the Silk Road, with spiced notes blended with exotic delights such as Armenian Plum and Persian Rose. This has been a great sparker-of-joy for me since I received it at Christmas time. While we can’t travel in real life, this collection takes you travelling in the mind." Buy now Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, £31 "Who’s tired of looking at their ugly Zoom mug? I am for one. Thank heavens, then, for this multi-tasking serum from one of my favourite Korean/American brands Glow Recipe, whose Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask , £20.50, is a cult favourite. As with all of their products, the bottle makes you smile just to look at it (have you checked out their wibbly Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser , £19.50?). These silky Dew Drops are both skincare and makeup - a hydrating serum with niacinamide and watermelon for vitamins A and C and glow-giving 'highlighter'. You can mix them with your foundation, use as an eye cream or pat over your makeup for a glowy refresh which lasts about an hour, perfect for when that Zoom alert pings. And of course, it has that lovely hint of watermelon scent which never overwhelms." Buy now Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design

Starpowa Snooze Vitamin Black Cherry Flavoured 30 Gummies, £19.99 "What is it about lockdown that tampers with your sleeping pattern? I’ve always been a sleeper who could drop off at any given moment, train, plane - you name it! But when it comes to quarantine, I just can’t switch off and I know I’m not alone! These gummies helped my slumber in the first lockdown and I did notice when I ran out that I reverted back to my restless self. So now in lockdown three or four (I’ve lost count), it was essential I stocked up on these. They contain a blend of ingredients that promotes relaxation and helps to regulate the body’s internal clock such as 5-HTP (it’s all about that serotonin baby), alongside natural ingredients lavender, chamomile and lemon balm leaf. It also has a delicious black cherry flavour so it’s hard not to take more than one a night." Buy now MORE GLOSS: What a doctor wants you to know about vitamin gummies Morphe 2 Restart Detox Face Mask, £14 "Way back when in 2020, makeup mavericks Morphe launched their first Gen Z sub-brand Morphe 2 - think laid-back, fresh-faced makeup à la TikTok, and now they’ve branched out into the world of skincare. This extremely satisfying holographic peel-off mask is guaranteed to fulfil all your ASMR needs whilst still looking good for the ’Gram. Easy-to-use and mess-free, the vegan mask is packed with activated charcoal, French pink clay and willow bark extract that works to deep clean skin whilst detoxifying and reducing the appearance of pores. Thankfully it doesn’t feel harsh or drying like a lot of peel-off products as it contains aloe vera and lavender to help soothe the skin and keep it soft." Buy now By Beauty Bay Berry Lipstick Quad, £16.80 "I don’t know what it is, but even on my lowest of days, there’s something about putting on a bold red lip that always puts a spring in my step. It’s such a tiny thing, but for me, it’s so powerful. It’s like my armour, a beauty power suit that helps to boost my self-confidence. I’m particularly in love with this quad from Beauty Bay; with four berry hues from a true red, to bright pink alongside a stunning orange-red and a sultry deep purple, it pretty much has a shade for every mood. Incredibly pigmented (as always from Beauty Bay) this creamy vegan matte lipstick with a subtle vanilla scent stays put for hours, without the dreaded chapped winter lips look." Buy now Soak Sunday Midnight Storm Bath and Body Oil , £14 For me, a winter bath is an ultimate pick-me-up albeit in the morning or evening (I’m even considering having one on my lunch break now – hey, it’s lockdown, right?). There’s nothing I love more than switching off to my favourite playlist or podcast. Yes, being out-out is great, but getting into the tub at *optimal temperature* phew, that’s even better. This is my new go-to bath buddy, mainly because it’s essentially a Pret ginger shot for the body. If I need a wake-up call whether that’s to switch on in the morning or have a productive evening, this is it. Whenever I get out, I feel balanced and restored (with the softest skin ever) thanks to the invigorating blend of ginger, sweet basil and jojoba oil. It’s my self-care MVP. Buy now Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager

Elemental Herbology Soothe Aromatherapy Candle, £25 "With the whole world in disarray at the moment, soothing is absolutely what we need and there’s something about lighting a candle that almost immediately provokes feelings of calm. This Elemental Herbology candle promises to unwind and relax me for a peaceful nights sleep and I’m totally sold. I’ll be lighting for my daily bathtime ritual whilst listening to my favourite podcast for escapism and pretending I’m at the spa." Buy now Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, £67 "Thank the skincare gods that this cult product is now available in the UK! On past visits to the states, I’ve always popped into Sephora and stocked up on this epic chickpea mask to get my fix of baby-soft skin. With a whopping 25 per cent AHA, it is one of the only products I trust to get my face looking bright and fresh again, without any of the nasty redness and irritation that come along with exfoliating acids. Once a week is enough for it to do its magic (and make it last forever ever!), honestly buy it now while you can." Buy now Corpus No. Green Natural Deodorant, £26 Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "You might not traditionally think of deodorant as a pick me up, but once you smell this one, all that will change. I’ll admit deodorant has not been one of my staples for the best part of the last year and it's usually something that's at the bottom of my list when restocking my bathroom essentials. But this year I made a pact with myself to be more considered about what I’m using on my underarms. Historically I’ve not got along too well with natural deodorants, either they’ve not done the job and I’m still as sweaty as ever or have broken me out in a rash, but this uber cool Corpus No. Green deo from the LA based vegan brand is a whole different story. Not only does it smell delicious and keep me dry, it could almost pass as my fragrance with notes of bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom, a good thing too as with a price tag of £26 its definitely a treat, but one I highly encourage you invest in." Buy now MORE GLOSS: Why now is the perfect time to try a natural deodorant Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor