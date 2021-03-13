Glossy picks: 14 new beauty buys we've made space for this week

Whether you're looking for a new tanning formula , a seriously nourishing cleansing balm or fancy treating yourself to some high end makeup (you deserve it!) here's all the beauty shopping inspiration you need this week. Pai Skincare The Light Fantastic Cacao and Schisandra Ceramide Facial Oil, £44 for 30ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This ever so subtly-almond scented oil dropped onto my desk this week and immediately found its way into my skincare routine. It's featherlight and non-greasy which is no mean feat for oil and is packed with ceramides to soothe the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. Pai developed this for an at-home zen-like experience and I can confirm that the 30 seconds I spend applying this are probably my calmest of the day. Cacao is a natural relaxant that reduces skin tension while Schisandra, an ancient Asian berry supposedly loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, reduces the signs of irritation for a more chilled complexion. Together with ceramides, my skin is well on its way to being less stressed." Buy now Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier, £14.95 for 150ml

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "My skin has been going through it this year, from hormonal breakouts to central heating causing havoc and the notorious maskne taking over. This purifying spritz has been the only thing to keep my breakouts at bay. It doubles as great prevention and cure, I apply twice a day after cleansing, occasionally throughout the day and I always spritz a little on my mask before I go out. The mist offers antimicrobial protection through hypochlorous technology, which essentially means it kills or slows the spread of bad microorganisms on our skin. I can see why so many skin experts rave about it, from facialist Pamela Marshall at Mortar and Milk to Nadine Baggott. The formula is dermatologically tested and has great clinical trials to back it, plus it’s suitable for all skin types including those prone to acne, spots, eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis." Buy now Weleda Aroma Shower Love Pampering Creamy Body Wash, £8.25 for 200ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Honestly, I don’t know how Weleda does it. The German brand consistently brings natural, organic, vegan fabulousness to our skincare routines for pocket money prices. Now in its 100th year, it has brought out four new divine-smelling ‘Aroma Showers’ in gel and cream form. This one is a creamy rose with lovely cocooning jasmine and is rich in sunflower oil. I always apply some kind of oil in the shower as, paradoxically, hot water is very drying. If you’ve got lockdown lethargy and need a pick-me-up or a hug (or even a last-minute Mother’s Day gift) you’ll be pleased you found this." Buy now Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub, £25 for 90g

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I love a scrubby scrub; you know the one with those granules that really feel like they’re doing the job, otherwise honestly what’s the point? This Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub immediately left my skin feeling smooth, refreshed and brighter and tighter. Full of high strength AHAs, lemon peel and sugar it has the texture but also the formula that does what it says on the tin. A definite buy again from me and my other half who’s basically claimed it as his own." Buy now Crabtree and Evelyn Luminous Cleansing Balm, £27 for 100ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "If you find washing with water leaves your face parched then I’ve found you the perfect, luscious cleaner. As part of my night time routine I’ve been smearing on this unctuous buttery delight, which feeds and cleans simultaneously. A splash of warm water transform it into a milky rinse which easily washes off, leaving your skin clean and dewy. It’s made with a mix of avocado oil, rose flower wax, rosemary leaf extract and bees wax. If you are fan of the Eve Lom cleanser you will love this." Buy now The Afro Hair & Skin Co. Rebirth Clay Mask, £20

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "I love a bentonite clay mask but often find that they can be too drying for my skin. So I was hesitant to try The Afro Hair & Skin Co.'s Rebirth Mask, especially in this cold and windy weather, but I was delightfully surprised about how nourishing and restorative it was. My skin felt supple, hydrated and looked glowy, it was quite remarkable for a product that uses not only bentonite but Morrocan lava clay to draw out the impurities. The magic comes from the addition of cacao and coconut milk, which restores the natural moisture, while curcumin rich organic turmeric calms and heals the skin. So, I stand corrected, you can get all the minerals, enzymes and antioxidants you want from a clay mask without leaving your skin feeling tight and dry. In a world full of clay masks that recreate the desert on your skin, Rebirth is hydrating, luscious and a dream come true." Buy now Isle of Paradise Body Butter, £16.95 for 200ml

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "Last week saw the launch of Isle of Paradise’s most requested product ever and my gosh was it worth the wait. The illuminating velvety-smooth body butter is designed for every skin tone and gives you a gradual self-tan with the most natural yet buildable glow. I’m quite a lazy tanner; I don’t have a strict application routine or a designated day I apply it so for me I just need something that I can slap on when I need a mood/confidence boost. You apply this easy-to-use tan in place of your regular moisturiser; it’s slightly richer and incredibly hydrating, nourishing and doesn’t feel greasy at all. Plus, it features green colour correcting actives that work to cancel redness on the skin. You can apply it alone with hands or even better with the brand's new Blending Brush, £11." Buy now Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Rose Gold Razor, £12.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Ever since I saw Elle Woods shave with a pink Gilette Venus razor in Legally Blonde when I was 11 I've associated the razors with glamour and being a sophisticated lady with her life together. So you can imagine my delight when the brand made some massive strides this week when it comes to eco credentials. All handles are now metal (like this rose gold one) or made with at lest 30 per cent recycled material. Plus all of the packaging is now fully recyclable and made from at least 40 per cent recycled materials. The blades themselves are 100 per cent recyclable through Gilette's Terracycle partnership. Now I can have a clean shave and a clean conscience." Buy now Dior Forever Cushion Powder in Lavender, £45

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This cute quilted compact is dying to be put in my handbag for my first post lockdown pub visit, the perfect size for on the go touch ups especially if like me after a few G and Ts you’re feeling a little shiny. This first loose powder from Dior leaves a subtle, matte texture while letting your natural skin shine through and no residue. I opted for the colour correcting lavender tone, mainly to try something different and found it worked really well to set my make up and keep it put for my daily walk. For best results I’d suggest applying on top of a liquid foundation, in those slightly oily areas for the ultimate natural finish." Buy now Experimental Perfume Club Creation Set 02, £98

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist “Did you ever have a chemistry playset when you were younger? I did and it was awesome. I loved making potions (I'm aware that's not the scientific term) and mixing concoctions up, feeling super grown up using a pipette. The adult version arrived on my desk from the amazing EPC founded by French nose Emmanuelle Moeglin and I am obsessed. With three fragrances, beautifully labelled as a base, middle and top layer, an empty mixing bottle, a step-by-step guide and a pipette, this (play)set allows you to create a perfume (or potion) tailored to your exact specifications. Or, as I did, you can make lots of mini concoctions by layering the fragrances that are included, in different ways on different days or different people. My favourite is the middle layer of Rose and Rhubarb, closely followed by the base Amber and Iris and I actually wore these ones their own at times, without layering, which is probably why I've run out *eyeroll*. But, rest assured, if you, like me, fall in love with a specific fragrance in the set you can indulge in the big bottle that is also available from EPC. Soon to be opening a physical location where all will be welcome to make their own magic, the EPC is definitely a club you want to be a part of.” Buy now Crabtree and Evelyn Evelyn Rose Hydrating Face Glow Moisturiser, £32

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Medical issues aside, I can’t think of any skin type or age that woudln’t like this moisturiser: not too heavy, not too scented but simply a great big glug of hydration that lasts all day. With calming niacinamide , hyrdating microalage and soothing rosewater this is a cream that you can use over an active serum day or night or simply when your skin needs a bit of everyday TLC. I was impressed with how well it absorbed, not greasines or stickiness and that subtle hint of rose is what keeps me coming back. It’s another one of those hugs in a jar that we all need right now. Buy now Maria Nila Hand Care, £17 each for 300ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "Best known for haircare, Swedish brand Maria Nila recently introduced a collection of sweet-smelling hand washes and lotions to its collection. I have the Bouquet perfumed set, which has put the joy back into the incessant hand hygiene required during these Covid times. The soap leaves your hands clean and fragrant and the moisturiser is silky soft. It’s infused with lily and rose extract and all the Maria Nila products are sulphate and paraben free, 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free. There are four fragrances in the hand care range, including Ginger, which might be my next purchase when this one runs out.' Buy now Facegym Hylauronic Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool, £75

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Never one to say no to testing out the latest Facegym release, this limited edition Hylauronic Roller was right up my street. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of it, but once I scanned the QR code and read the blurb on site, I was ready to go. The kit contains four treatment roller heads and one handle. Simply attach one head to the handle to begin your weekly session (once per week for four weeks promises to get your face into shape!. Containing 3,000 (!) non invasive dissolving microneedles filled with serum I rolled all over my clean neck and face for around ten minutes, then applied one of my many serums and rolled for another ten minutes to encourage the product to sink to the skin. You dispose of the head after use, wait a week or so and then repeat. My skin felt super soft and rejuvenated afterwards, so I’ll be completing the full ‘bootcamp’ and hoping for perfect summer skin. If microneedling scares you a little this is a good way to ease yourself in, definitely give it a go before it sells out." Buy now Sisley Le Sculpteur Moisturiser, £165 for 200ml