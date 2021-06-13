Glossy picks: the best summer-ready beauty buys our editors love

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer's here and with it we've turned to a whole host of new weather-appropriate beauty essentials, from a sunshine scent, to a glow-giving bronzer to a body luminiser that we now never want to be without. Chanel Soleil de Tan Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Deep Bronze £32

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager “When I found out that the MUA's favourite bronzing cream, Soleil de Tan Deep Bronze, was launching in a new richer and deeper shade this month, I was over the moon. I'd always wanted to try it but I knew the original formula wouldn't match my skin tone in the slightest. The new shade is still the same easy-to-blend cream-to-gel formula but designed to give darker complexions a natural sunkissed glow. It certainly delivered; until now I had never found a bronzer that gave my medium skin tone a finish that didn’t look a) too orange or b) too deep. But with this, I look effortlessly bronzed thanks to the beautiful buttery formula. That being said, it was disappointing that they only released one extra shade, after testing on a friend and reading a few reviews for those with darker complexions than myself, this wouldn’t do much. Fingers crossed new additions for those with darker and fairer tones are in the pipeline because this is one summer staple we all deserve.” Buy now

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "After three days of using these pads, my 13-year-old son said quite unprompted, 'my spots are so much better!' Like most teenage boys feeling the effects of testosterone (hello, oil) he has breakouts on his forehead and around his nose and now uses these most evenings. His older sister likes them too. They have gentle lactic acid and antibacterial tea tree, although the high alcohol content (it can be drying and sensitising) means that this may not be an every day product depending on your teen's skin, so experiment a bit. For daily cleaning, there's a great 31st State Foaming Face Wash, £13.99 and a 31st State 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash, £9.99. "This British brand is a real find if you have teens and want something clean and effective, free from parabens, SLS, SLES, vegan, sulphate and aluminium-free to help them get into a routine. It was founded by a Californian (hence the name: 31st State) mother of teenage boys who struggled to find anything that was truly clean and effective and didn't smell awful. I actually like sniffing my teenagers after this!" Buy now Peep Club Instant Relief Eye Spray, £15

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This gives immediate soothing relief to itchy eyes, particularly after a long day staring at my screen, when it's been shown that we blink much less than normal leading to dry eyes. I found my eyes wanting more after a few hours so it’s handy to pop beside your workstation. Once I’d figured out the mechanics, I quite liked the two-step pump (press halfway, aim, press fully) as it helped me to line-up the pump with my eye before spraying. It contains sea buckthorn oil and hyaluronic acid for moisturising and hydraton. While the box says suitable for use with eye makeup, I’d be cautious, unless you want a Claudia Winkleman look …" Buy now Miller Harris Reverie de Bergamote, £85

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you're looking for a bright, uplifting scent for summer, this is it. It blends bergamot with citrussy tangerine, vetiver and patchouli for a scent that makes you feel positive the second you spray it, and not just because of the vibrant brushed yellow bottle. It's a cheery scent that lasts long after you spray it on, shifting through the day to become warmer. Just like the weather, I hope!" Buy now Olverum Body Polish, £38 Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager

"Last year Olverum swept up a few trophies in the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards and there’s no question why. Their cult favourite Bath Oil and Pillow Mists have won the hearts of Hollywood A-listers and beauty gurus such as Trinny Woodall and this new body polish might just do too. I’m a big fan of it, it’s super gentle yet it gives a good scrub. It effectively dissolves dead skin with a natural papaya enzyme and removes impurities with purifying clay, leaving you with a lovely silky-smooth finish. As with all Olverum products, it smells incredible and is oddly both uplifting and relaxing, making it a great addition to either your AM or PM routine. I've been using it twice a week, and my skin's never felt more ready for summer." Buy now Organic Pharmacy x Ateh Glow Serum, £45

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I've seen both men and women online rave about this moisturising glow serum collab between The Organic Pharmacy and beauty expert Ateh Jewel and for good reason. It is indeed a great all-round glow-up for all skin tones in summer, when you want your skincare to be more lightweight. It has aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and very subtle bronzing pigment that I have found perfect for mixing with my moisturiser for a lighter hot-weather texture as well as to my mineral SPF, to take out the slight white cast. It's oil-free with a dash of vitamin C too – oh and limited edition. Don't hang around!" Buy now Sunday Riley Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel , £42

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you're a bit wary of self-tan (like me), this is the perfect alternative. It lends a gorgeous, golden shimmer to your limbs that looks grown-up, not glittery, glides on like silk and smells of tropical vanilla. I don't go out of the house without putting this on (the post office ladies think I'm ever so glam!) and I can see myself needing to stock up before summer is out." Buy now Florence By Mills Oh, Whale Tinted Lip Balm £11.70

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager “I’ll never not be surprised when I find a product from a celeb brand that I actually love. Honestly, they all remind me of the influx of celeb perfumes back in the 00s. However, I can’t get enough of this cutie; just look at the whale at the end of the balm! Alongside Glossier’s new Ultralip, this tinted lip balm from Millie Bobby Browns Florence by Mills line is incredible. It has all the high-shine and pigment you could ask for from a balm, yet it’s still so hydrating. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients such as argan, avocado oil and shea butter it locks moisture in for hours on end. Take note, tinted lip balms are this summers must-have.” Buy now JS Health PM+ Formula, £24.99 for 30 tablets