Glossy Picks makeup special: the beauty buys making us feel glam this week

Party season might be a little different this year, but we'll still be going all out with the makeup even if it is to attend a virtual party or a dinner with just our bubble; a swipe of eyeshadow and a slick of brand new lipstick never failed to cheer us up and it's just what we all need at the end of a turbulent year. Trinny London Eyetallics, £22

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Trinny Woodall knows how to work a sequin top whatever the occasion; it’s a clever light-reflecting trick that instantly illuminates the face and gives a guaranteed splash of pep and positivity. Her four new Eyetallics shadows bring the joy of sequins in eyeshadow form. Blend them over your base colour for instant sparkling glamour, as much or as little as you like. I favour the purple Minerva shade for my green eyes but am also angling for the deep emerald shade named Juno for a bit of drama. There are cool, warm and neutral tones in this foursome, so it’s easy to find your match. The texture is creamy thanks to jojoba oil and as, with everything Trinny London, is fingertip-applicable. In a nice touch, the sparkly ‘pearls’ are a variety of sizes that lends a really modern metallic finish: a true pot of joy." Buy now Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colours, £56



Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This distinctive gold ‘raindrop’ compact formed part of the second drop of the sell-out Byredo makeup launch. Ordinarily I steer away from palettes, mainly as I am guilty of carrying around all my make up with me on a day to day basis and try (and fail!) to adhere to the less is more mantra, but this one is too chic not to love. I tested out the Corporate colours shades, which are a gorgeous set of neutrals suitable for anyone and everyone, and about as close to corporate as I’ve got this year! You’re encouraged to apply with fingertips which is ideal as I have a habit of misplacing brushes. As this is currently sold out I suggest nabbing ‘Syren’ which not only has a fabulous name but an equally fabulous set of light, bright, shimmering, metallic shades which are perfect for the festive season." Buy now Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Du Teint, £110



Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I thought Chanel couldn’t improve on its Les Beiges Longwear Foundation launched a few months ago but this new serum formula is in another league entirely. The Sublimage range is for more mature skins like mine which lose their glow, but I’d say everyone who loves a velvety, hydrating light-reflecting foundation will love this. It has that second-skin feel you want when you have a few wrinkles, rather than any line-hugging heaviness plus an uplifting floral scent. Skincare benefits come from hyaluronic acid, emollient natural oils and a rather decadent potent antioxidant in the form of vanilla planifolia water made from distilling green vanilla pods. Spenny it most certainly is, but it’s a big bottle (40ml) and comes with a lovely and substantial brush that will be a staple in your kit. It’s light enough to layer under the eye so you can save money on concealer too." Buy now Vieve The Essential Eye Palette, £43

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "Whenever someone asks me who my beauty inspiration is, it’s always MUA turned influencer extraordinaire Jamie Genevieve. Her sultry looks are second to none so, when I heard she was launching a makeup collection, Vieve, this month I was like a kid counting down for Santa and let’s just say Vieve was everything I was hoping for and more. It’s not just another influencer collab; this is a considered brand set to take over the beauty world, a bold claim, I know! Vieve has kickstarted with The Essential Collection which features four key makeup staples. Notably, The Essential Eye Palette, packed with ten pigmented but blendable shades, from burnt orange to glistening gold, it’s on-brand for Jamie with the versatility to create super grunge, every day, or ultra-glam looks. This is a core artistry palette that needs to be at the heart of any kit from MUA’s to beauty novices." Buy now Highr lipstick in Truest, £22

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer “The first thing that struck me about this lipstick is the watermelon vanilla scent – a very subtle refreshing touch of summer on a cold December day is always welcome. The cool pink shade is subtle - a “my lips but better” vibe, but is available in punchier red hues if that’s your vibe. It’s made with plant-based butters for an ultra-soft, nourishing application that feels as comfortable as a balm. Plus, I like that is has a mirror for on the go applications (AKA applying from my WFH desk.)” Buy now Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Mini Sculpture Unlocked, £57

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "My favourite flattering cheek palette has spawned a mini and thank goodness. The one time I took my original six-shade Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit out of the house I lost it in a bar and sparked a manhunt (it was at the bottom of my bag). This was one item I really didn’t want to lose for its buttery soft filter-effect powders and simply the best blusher there is. The smaller version is much more portable, it will stay in your makeup bag where it belongs and has four classic shades, blush, bronze highlighter and a soft light finishing powder. It’s a limited edition this year – don’t wait!’ Buy now Bali Body Highlighter Stick , £25.95

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "Last month I finished my one of my favourite discoveries of 2020, the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand and I didn’t think anything else would live up to the hype. That was until I started using this, and let’s just say my heart has switched sides. This liquid highlighter is perfect for a sun-kissed glow even when the sun is nowhere to be seen! I love to apply it underneath my foundation for natural lit-from-within glow and sometimes over the top if I need an extra dazzle. It's incredibly easy to blend and picks up the perfect shimmer when the sun catches you. Available in three different shades to suit different skin tones." Buy now Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette, £27

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor Tell me if you've noticed or not, but there is a colour scheme going around this Christmas that has been picked up by almost every brand I know and I'm obsessed! Gold. We've got it in shimmers, in flecks, in sparkles, in highlights, you name it, it's there. However, there is a front runner for the most gold product to hit our vanities this year and it is none other than, Huda Beauty with the Gold Obsessions palette, which is ticking all the boxes and giving us LIFE! Created to celebrate their exclusive five-year partnership with Cult Beauty, this perfect compact is showstopping! As always we are provided with super blendable mattes, soft highlights and decadent shimmers, ideal for all skin tones, hairstyles and outfit changes throughout the festive season. Hey, after the year we've had, don't we all deserve a little sprinkling of gold in our lives?" Buy now Chantecaille Le Matte Stylo, £36

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This super soft lip crayon really delivers; you can have that matte lip look but moisturise the lips at the same time, infused with baobab oil and a cream-like texture it ticks many a box. I love that it allows me to line my lips and fill in in one quick motion, because who needs to be carrying around five tools to create definition when you have it here with just one. Currently in four shades, I’m hoping they release a few more so I can top up my stash!" Buy now Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Mini Eye Shadow Palette, £22

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer “I love anything cute and kitsch so this was enticing right away - and that was before I opened the palette to be met with the gingerbread scent. It has the same warm and toasty shades that fans of the full size Gingerbread Spice Palette will remember fondly but in a bitesize case. Shimmery red Hot Toddy is my favourite of the lot, but the combination of glitter and mattes will make this the perfect stocking filler for any makeup lover.” Buy now Code8 + Alexa Chung Soiree lipstick trio, £95

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "You probably haven’t bought much lipstick in the ‘year of the mask’, but can I suggest this trio to take you through the festive season and indeed to last you all next year. The three shades created by Alexa Chung are a classic red, cool-ish pink and a nude and suit most skin tones (if you like berry shades this might be missing a trick for you). I tend to blend them over one another to get the exact shade I’m after. The pigment of a Code8 lipstick is unrivalled – it stays put for hours on end and has been a real boost on Zoom calls. The finish is semi-matte, but if you like it a bit glossier a sweep of balm goes on well without causing bleed (try the Code8 AM/PM Tinted Lip Balm, £24). And then there’s the gorgeous mirrored case, which will store your makeup or jewellery elegantly for years." Buy now Illamasqua Beyond Artistry Palette, £38

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "If we are ever going to talk about pigment we need to keep Illamasqua at the forefront of our conversation; these beauties know how to do colour like nobody else. And for their newest release, they have packed all the most beautiful, shimmery hues into one perfect palette. These gemstone colours allow for all kinds of playing, so use your imagination, build them up, blend them out or add them to mattes for a little sparkle. They look exquisite on every skin tone, which is great if you are looking for getting someone a gift this year, but if it was me, I'd be hiding this bad boy in my makeup bag all year round. A little pro tip from me is when using this palette for your day look, pop an eyeliner in your bag and add it to the top lash line after work, to create a bolder, deeper and smokier look that will take you straight into night." Buy now Collection Incredibrow, £4.99

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I’m super-impressed with this fine-tipped brow pen. It neatly fills in gaps and defines the shape of my brows with ease and accuracy and it’s such a good price. I used the lightest of the three shades, Blonde, which you may find too dark if you’re quite fair. You need to apply it in very light strokes to achieve the microblade effect of individual hairs, but I’m more of the quick colouring in school of brow care and for that, it’s a winner." Buy now Morphe X Nikita Dragun 35-Pan Artistry Palette, £30

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "If Nikita Dragun is not on your radar, the beauty mogul with over 8.7 million Instagram followers is known for her dramatic looks, bold colours and impeccable eye makeup and her first-ever collab with Morphe reflects that. The 35-shade palette contains incredibly pigmented and easy to work with shadows. Each shade has been carefully created to tailor to her many moods, from natural makeup to kawaii colours and space-age vibes. It essentially has every shade you could possibly need to create any look all for incredible value which I for one love because I hate wearing the same makeup every day." Buy now Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand, £6.63 for members

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director |This really handy highlighter couldn’t be simpler to sweep around all those places where you need a little light bounce – the bridge of the nose, cheeks, Cupid’s bow – with its sponge applicator that requires no fingers or applicator brush. What else makes it stand out? The price for starters, normally you’d pay about £25 for this quality (if you’re not a member of Beauty Pie you can sign up with our code GTGSENTME to receive an extra £50 spend). Secondly, the light reflecting particles are so incredibly fine that it’s one of the most natural glow-giving wands I’ve tried. Being free of coloured pigments, it doesn’t disrupt the shade of blush or bronzer but is the icing on their cake. I also like to sweep it across my lids for an eye gloss effect." Buy now Suqqu Powder Blush Compact, £58

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "I know we are in the depths of winter but I am a big believer in dragging out my autumnal colours until at least Christmas. I mean, it's not like we get dazzling snow in England, so to perk up my grey days I keep myself wrapped in any autumn hues I can find. So, when the super-luxe Suqqu blush compact landed on my desk I was in heaven, for these limited edition palettes are packed with more warmth, glow and cosiness than a candlelit Scandinavian cabin. The creamy powders are beautiful to blend with, so you can create the exact 'just taken a brisk walk' look you are going for, and then complement it perfectly with Suqqu's delicate highlighters. We may be stuck in grey, drizzly England, but that doesn't mean we can't look like we have climbed a few mountains, milked a few goats, and yodled from sunrise to sunset." Buy now Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark and Dusk, £15 each

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Ahh Cloud Paint, my old friend, I think I’ve got every single shade in my bathroom. I love the gel-cream texture, the bright pigment, the buildable colour, basically, its got it all and not to mention they last forever, a little really does go a long way. The two new shades this season don’t disappoint; Spark (a bright poppy) and Dusk (a rich Mulberry) suit a variety of skin tones, and bonus points that they sound like could join Santa’s sleigh alongside Dancer and Prancer - ho ho ho!" Buy now Kevyn Aucoin Kaleidochrome All Over Highlight Palette, £39