Glossy picks: new beauty and wellness we can't get enough of

Following our budget Glossy Picks last week , we've all gone a bit wild this time with a plethora of luxury treats lighting up our world over the last seven days. Candles, leggings, highlighter and eyeshadow - it's all here. Chantecaille Hummingbird Eye Quartet Cool, £68

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "I’m a sucker for a beautiful eye palette and Chantecaille does some of the best. Who wouldn’t want to see this Limited Edition Hummingbird eye quartet fly out of a carefully curated makeup bag? It’s gorgeous both inside and out. Creative Director Olivia Chantecaille describes the palettes as jewel boxes inspired by her trips to the Amazon. Cased in a turquoise palette emblazoned with a Hummingbird mid-flight, are four shades heavily inspired by the colour contrasts created as the birds beat their wings. The vegan formulas have been infused with the highest quality botanical ingredients and the simmering shades can be blended to do a spring smokey eye or a party-ready look. I’m all about quick and easy so I use my fingers to mix up the shades of pink pearl, soft taupe, sparkling magenta and shimmering deep plum to do a fresh daily routine. It’s the palette of all palettes and one you will be proud to bring out on the train to work." Buy it now Fearne Cotton x Sweaty Betty Euphoria Short Sleeved Gym T Shirt £40

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “With its ‘Support Women Support The World’ slogan, this so doesn’t look like a charity buy. But £10 from this International Women’s Day 2020 collab between Sweaty Betty and Mind ambassador Fearne Cotton goes to the mental health charity. It’s created using Fearne’s own sketchbook doodles and is soft enough for yoga, gym and for general lounging. I’d be wearing it now if my teenager daughter hadn’t already swiped it. It’s part of a 10-piece limited edition collection of tops leggings and loungewear co-designed by Fearne, an avid yogi, to raise awareness of the link between mental health and exercise. The skin-like 7/8 Contour leggings £60 with their pretty and uplifting doodle print patterns are brilliant for yoga and have already taken the top slot on my leggings pile.” Buy it now Zoeva Visionary Light Multi-Use Face Powder in Unbelievable, £20.50

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "I'm all for a multi-tasking product and a metallic gold powder I can use on my eyes, face and body? Sign me up! Don’t be put off by the shade; yes it looks bold, but it’s buildable; you can either opt for a low-key shimmer or layer up for an Oscar award glow. It’s a super blendable pigment that melts like butter, I love to dust a little on my shoulders and collar bones for a silky airbrushed glow." Buy it now

Dr Hauschka Regenerating Day Cream Intensive, £56 for 40ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This biodynamic brand has added two new ‘Intensive’ products to the ‘Regenerating’ range with extra oomph for mature and post-menopausal skins which can be prone to dryness and sensitivity. I love this day cream which has all the beautiful plant essences that Hauschka are known for (they grow every botanical ingredient themselves on their biodynamic farm, you can’t even use your phone near the field apparently in case the signal interferes with the plant’s energy). Ingredients have been specially selected for their soothing and anti-ageing properties - you can just feel your lines softening under its nourishing tender care. I add the new Regenerating Oil Serum Intensive , £59, as a booster, to make this day cream into a beautiful night cream. The tube is made from post-consumer recycled plastic too. A caring cream all round." Buy it now Freck Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner, £22.50 for 210ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Freck is best-known for the Faux Freckle makeup , but I've fallen hook line and sinker for the skincare offering from the brand, in particular the toner. I'm very keen on that fact that the packaging makes it look like ironing water (not that I ever use ironing water), but the liquid inside packs a powerful punch, leaving my skin looking far brighter than it deserves to with the lack of sleep and my insistence on feeding it rosé at any opportunity. All of Freck's skincare includes cactus - this one has cactus flower extract in it to maintain the natural moisture of the skin and prevent moisture loss from the skin surface, while lactic acid sloughs away dead skin and eliminates discolouration without causing irritation. It's such a giant bottle too, which makes it feel like great value for money." Buy it now Barbara Sturm Night Ampoules, 7 x 2ml for £120

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "Is your skin desperate for a post-winter replenish? Dehydrated and in need of some spring love? These night ampoules give your skin just the regeneration and renewal it needs. Dr Barbara Sturm is the creator of the Vampire Facial and I’m a superfan of her Instagram feed where she travels the world giving out science-backed skincare advice as she goes. "So when these landed on my desk I was keen to try them out. Designed to boost the skin renewal process during the night, they have been formulated with cotton thistle extract to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and senna alata extract for protection against UV damage. A dose of hyaluronic acid replenishes moisture at multiple layers while calming beta-glucan reduces the appearance of redness and purslane defends against oxidative damage. Carefully snap open the glass ampoules and use one at night followed by a moisturiser. After just a few nights of use, my skin looks plumper, well-rested and hydrated. So if you can’t get to travel this spring but your skin needs a holiday then give these a go. Thank you Dr Sturm for my skin staycation!" Buy it now Slow Ageing Essentials Essential Facial Essence, £75

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "Slow Ageing is a sustainable brand manufactured and made in the UK that “harnesses nature’s lifeforce”. Packed full of sustainably sourced 100 per cent pure essential oils that work in harmony to provide a baby-soft complexion. This super-luxe wonder oil has kicked my night cream to the curb, I love the uplifting aromatherapy scent; combine this with their massage application and you’ll feel like you’re having a mini facial. The powerhouse of five botanical ingredients gives my skin a radiant, vibrant glow that’s lit from within and leaves the texture of my skin smooth and renewed." Buy it now Diptyque Colouring Spring Limited Edition Candles, £49 each

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "If you love the scented candle jars almost as much as the candles themselves then I defy you not to covet these limited-edition versions of Diptyque's most popular single-note floral scents. The beautiful matte glass and pretty box are sure-fire Mother's Day or self-gifting winners. Choose from Geranium Rosa, Freesia, Choisya (aka Mexican orange blossom) Iris and Mimosa. My personal favourite is Mimosa – the little yellow flowers bloom in the heartland of perfumery in the hills around Grasse in South of France. They have a delicate herbal scent to them. The special editions are available only until 22nd March 2020 and as decorative object sit so well together that having these on your shelf is like a beautiful spring bouquet that lasts months. This year don’t buy me flowers, kids, it’s floral candles all the way." Buy it now Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings , £88