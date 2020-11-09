Glossy Picks: The beauty discoveries to cheer you up this week

Here we go again; another month at home which might mean makeup has gone out the window again and at-home manicures are back on the cards or that hair masks are becoming an almost daily occurrence and you've never treated your face to so many masks (no, not that kind). Whatever your lockdown beauty vibe, these are the new launches we want you to know about during this trying time. Cienna Rose Starlet Nail Polish, £9

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I've got back into the habit of painting my nails with the same vigour I had for it when I bought my first Barry M polish when I was eight. Several nights a week you'll find me ensconced on the sofa in front of Eastenders painting my nails. This week my polish of choice is vegan brand Cienna Rose's purple sparkly Starlet. It's free of all the nasties you don't want in your polish and is the most magical holographic indigo colour with sparkly flecks and turquoise shimmer. It's great for right now when I'm not ready for the golds, reds and green of Christmas but done with the burgundys and taupes of autumn." Buy it now Kyalli Ready Set Glow Exfoliating Body Polish, £32

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "As we enter lockdown 2.0 my goal is to have ALL the pamper sessions, DIY mani-pedis, hair masks spending one third of my life in the bath – you get the gist. The thing I’m looking forward to the most is slathering my skin in this bright pink polish. It’s an incredibly nourishing vegan oil-based scrub; perfect for transforming dry and dehydrated winter skin. It brightens the skin whilst eliminating dead skin cells and impurities without being too harsh, I always reach for it post-shave now. I just love how soft and supple my skin feels after using, if you’re looking to add a hit of hydration back into your skin this has a plethora of natural ingredients to do the trick. Featuring Sweet almond oil, apricot oil, marula oil, to name a few plus it leaves a gorgeous geranium and citrusy mandarin scent on the skin long after use." Buy it now Peep Club Eye Wand, £60

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "At my last visit to the optician I was told that the glands around my eyelids were blocked and my tear system was out of whack. I was in danger of getting dry eyes as these glands secrete an essential lipid to keep the eyes lubricated. I was given a tedious nightly routine involving hot compresses on each lid for about five minutes. But after a few evenings, I’d got bored and gave up. Subsequently my right eye started to water quite badly and I was gearing up for hot compresses again. Luckily, I was saved by Victoria, Get The Gloss' editorial director, who asked me to review the genius Peep Club Eye wand tool. It was created by ophthalmologists and is both easy and joyous to use. It's specifically designed for dry eyes and I’m now obsessively using every night. It heats up in a minute and comes with a soothing coconut eye balm that goes on like butter which you smooth all over the eye area. It also have a vibrating function to stimulate lymphatic drainage and reduce puffiness, plus there’s the red LED light to help boost collagen. I’ve been gently using it on my eyelids for about a minute on each and it's now my favourite part of my nighttime beauty treatment. The watery eye problem has gone and thankfully the hot compresses are history." Buy it now HudaBeauty Naughty Palette, £58

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "Us makeup junkies love nothing more than an eyeshadow palette, am I right? So we are bouncing around with joy because the queen of palettes Miss Huda Kattan has blessed us with her perfectly autumnal new Naughty Palette. With a whopping 18 shadows in a range of textures, from matte to shimmer, to the glorious pearl gloss hybrid, this palette has it all and then some. The super-powerful pigments paired with the buttery metallics are giving us every combination we could ask for. Dip into the rosey hues for the ideal working from home ‘I woke up like this’ delicate eyes, or build up the naughtiness for online date night using the lush Tantric or Desire shimmers. Trust me when I say this is the best thing to happen to Autumn since the pumpkin spiced latte." Buy now Sarah Chapman Skinesis Instant Miracle Mask, £36.80 for four

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "You know you’re in an upmarket facialist’s when they mix up an algae mask and paint it over everything bar your nostrils. This at-home version of one of Sarah Chapman’s signature clinic treatments is a ‘shake paint, peel, reveal’ affair and is made of lava clay, brown sea algae and rose. It dries like rubber and peels off after 15 minutes. The idea is that it not only helps any creams and serums applied underneath to go deeper but has hydrating and calming effects of its own. After adding a sachet of powder and 60mls of water to the shaker, you shake it for a few seconds until it goes silent. You then have to act fast to spatula it onto your skin before it goes lumpy and solid. But I adored how cold it felt and the satisfaction of peeling it off only added to the fun. Layering serums underneath gives you the full facial experience, my skin felt bright, rested and depuffed. A great DIY facial while salons are closed." Buy it now Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, £26

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Some people might have turned their nose up at Kylie Jenner's skincare range, thinking it's just another celeb brand not worth a try, but I have zero time for skincare snobbery so dove right into the range, starting with this foaming cleanser. The whole collection is vegan and the matte packaging is easy to hold onto in the shower (no one wants slippery skincare). This creates an ultra-soft foam that feels nourishing and lathers pleasingly thanks to sodium cocoyl glycinate, an amino acid-derived cleansing and skin-softening ingredient which naturally produces a creamy-feeling lather – no SLS here. It also has glycerine in the lineup to keep moisture in the skin and is a real joy to use with no stinging even when used on my eyes. I've been using this in the morning rather than as a deep cleanse because it feels refreshing of a morning, but it made light work of ridding my face of makeup when I did use it at night." Buy it now Beauty Bay Box of Magic Palette, £15

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "Yes, this may look rather spooky and I can confirm this was my go-to palette this Halloween, however, there’s more to this than just one day; in fact, it’s Beauty Bay’s limited-edition Christmas palette. This definitely is a bewitching twist on your usual golden festive shimmers, but I’m into it! The vegan and cruelty-free palette feature 20 ultra-pigmented shades from deep purples, warm sparkling champagnes to the jettiest black imaginable all in a range of matte, shimmer and duo-chrome finishes - talk about variety. For me, the biggest sell of a palette is one with shades that effortlessly blend like butter and this certainly has a big tick in that box. It is a dazzling little book of magic; you can create an unexpected range of looks depending on your mood from glam to understated; this mystical marvel has it all." Buy it now Philosophy Candy Cane Shower Gel, £12.95

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I know it's only November but this minty-scented shower gel is giving me all the festive feels. And I may or may not have already had three festive Costa drinks too. It has a fresh, frosty peppermint scent (not menthol, definitely festive minty) and the bauble emblazoned bottle brightens up shower time. It's a large bottle too so should see me well into December and beyond." Buy it now The Complete Skincare Edit by Superdrug Loved by Nadine Baggott, £25