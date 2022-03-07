Glossy Picks: 16 exciting beauty newbies that landed this week

Sometimes you want to be frugal with your beauty buys, other times you want to splash out – and we've got both ends of the spectrum covered this week. From a glow-giving serum for almost £200 (trying to work out how to justify that spend) and a wow-worthy Japanese moisturiser for £130 to an £8 back-to-basics razor and a high-performing SPF for less than £16, here are the launches we've loved this week. Chantecaille Radiance Elixir , £198 for 30ml

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I will happily admit I fell in love with this before I checked out the price! If it’s any consolation the consistency, if you squint a little, looks like diamonds, a girl can dream hey? It’s definitely one of those products for that (ever-growing!) wish list. It feels incredibly smooth and cool to apply, and does exactly what it says on the tin - you get illumination, radiance and my absolute favourite benefit, no dark circles whatsoever! You can apply on top of makeup, under makeup or halfway through cocktails with the girls for that extra glow. I may have got a little overexcited with the application when it first arrived on my desk, but at £198 a pop, I’ll be saving this for those days when I really need to impress." Buy it now Morphe x Maddie Ziegler The Imagination Palette, £24

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "Morphe have been killing it lately with their drops, the Coca Cola collaboration , not to mention their latest sub-brand and Glossier rival Morphe 2 , but one thing I’ve taken a shine to is their collection with pro dancer Maddie Ziegler, who found fame on the reality show Dance Moms and featured in music videos with Sia. The palette is a kaleidoscope of 20 blushing, bronze, and bright shades, from mattes, metallics, and shimmers to a pop of glitter that all melt like butter and blend like a dream. It truly is an imagination palette for makeup lovers, playful, pigmented and a spectrum of colours that go surprisingly well together. "It’s ignited some creativity in myself that I’ve been missing! I’m obsessed with using the palette (in particular the pastel mattes) with the Dew Bomb stick from the collection over the top, it’s a lightweight clear balm that creates the perfect glossy eye, without being, dare I say it, too glossy! With just the right amount of glow. It’s my go-to for summer makeup at the moment." Buy now MORE GLOSS: The best new summer eyeshadow palettes for 2020 Sunny Razor - The Teal One, £8

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "There are lots of razor subscriptions services out there now, but sometimes you just want a razor you can chuck in your shopping basket in Boots and be on your way. That was how I felt about this razor, which also comes in pink. It has a lovely jelly handle which feels nice to hold and it gives a good shave, but what I really like is the Sunny branding. They're delightfully self-aware, stating that they know they're used for shaving legs, not saving the world, promising a great shave, nothing more, nothing less. They know shaving isn't something to be excited about or something that can be turned into a self-care "act" but if you want to do it, they offer options for close, comfortable shaves that get the job done. Plus, teal looks nice in my bathroom." Buy it now Sun Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, £15.59 for 177ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall editorial director "New to our shores and available in Boots and on Amazon, Sun Bum is a gorgeous-smelling Californian surf suncare and haircare brand that is reliably high performance, especially if you are looking for truly waterproof suncream. It ticks all the conscious boxes, reef-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free, family-friendly and is water-resistant up to 80 minutes. This lotion is vitamin E enriched and like everything in the reasonably priced range (everything under £20) smells divinely of summer. If you’re a sun worshipper or a swimmer, this is your one-stop-shop." Buy it now Vichy Normaderm Double Correction Daily Care, £18 for 50ml

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Don’t get me wrong I am loving this heatwave – well perhaps up until it reaches 32 degrees, at which point I begin to slowly melt and can only sustain myself by inhaling ice lollies – but it hasn’t been that kind to my skin. The heat coupled with the return of hitting the gym, plus constant mask-wearing has caused a few mini breakouts. Enter this new moisturiser; super light it almost feels like a serum and sinks in in a flash. The formulation is predominantly a mix of exfoliating salicylic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid which I have always been a fan of – and being as lazy as I am, I find it so much easier to apply them in one pump! My skin is pretty sensitive to any acids so I was happy that this didn’t irritate at all and left a subtle glow, plus it doesn’t cause pilling when mixing with other products or makeup – the dream. Apply this first thing in the morning for the best results." Buy it now Lyma supplements, £149 per month

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "About two months into lock-down all my motivation disappeared. As a fashion PR I thrive on the busy, crazy life of the pre-COVID world. So when the industry halted I tried to embrace this much-needed downtime, but, after a short while, I felt miserable. Even though I was sleeping like a baby I had low energy levels. Then, Lyma, the super supplements entered my morning routine. Developed by world-leading scientists and nutritionists, it took three weeks for them to kick in and out of the blue, I felt inspired, energised and enthusiastic. The new formula has just launched and includes saffron to alleviate anxiety, ashwagandha to restore mental and hormonal balance, cognizin to sharpen the mind and cynatine, for skin and hair. The immune system is boosted by Wellmune and Vitamin D. At £149 a month it’s a high price point and I can understand why. From energy levels, hormones, hair, skin, anxiety to mental clarity these supplements have it covered. For me, they are worth every penny and I can’t recommend them highly enough." Buy now Vanderohe No1 Enhancing Perfume Oil, £36 for 9ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This roll-on, 100 per cent organic fragrance adapts to everyone differently so there's not much point me telling you what it smells like on me, but what I can tell you is how it makes me feel. Calm and uplifted, and isn't that how everyone wants to feel at these uncertain times? It includes vetiver, lime, lavender and neroli to help you relax, making it a great bedtime scent too. I've been rolling it onto my pulse points throughout the day and especially when I'm settling down to sleep. If you're already a Vanderohe convert, this smells the same as the brand's Enhancing Body Serum ." Buy it now 3INA Longwear Lipstick in shade 226, £14.95

Loved by: Jane Druker, GTG contributor "I know I am not alone in feeling my face mask is dialling down my lipstick love. These strange days it doesn’t pay to wear lip gloss/cream which is why sales of lippie are moving ever southwards while mascara and eyeshadow sales soar ever north. But – Eureka moment - I have found a new long wear lush liquid that glides on and doesn’t budge under the mask! This comes in 16 different vivid shades from deep berry, via red to rose and is easily applied with a swipe of a wand which leaves an opaque matte finish that stays put. The only way to take it away is with a dedicated makeup remover, so feel free to kiss your beloved and drink your wine: your painted mouth will remain intact and never leave tell-tale residue." Buy it now MORE GLOSS: The best mask-proof lipsticks, tints and balms Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches, £14 for one pair

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "Dark circles and creases are something I’ve always struggled with, perhaps it’s hereditary or just because I’m a night owl, but it is that one area I want to tackle. So, when I first saw these eye patches, I thought it can’t hurt to try and it certainly didn’t! You pop on after your cleansing routine and applying a little bit of eye serum and leave them on overnight for optimum results – they’re not uncomfortable and don't hurt one bit. Formulated with 39 per cent hyaluronic acid which helps to improve the skin’s natural moisture and boost hydration and a hard-working hexapeptide complex that works to firm skin it features dissolving microneedles the help deliver the ingredients beyond the skin’s surface for max absorption. You’re supposed to wear twice a week for the first two weeks then switch to weekly maintenance. After one use I found my under eyes felt smoother, firmer and far more radiant, I can’t wait to see them transform over time." Buy now MORE GLOSS: The skincare to use when you're microneedling RW Perio Tongue Scraper, £14

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor 'For years Ayurvedic medicine has encouraged tongue scraping to clear toxins, bacteria and dead cells from the tongue, to help prevent bad breath and enhance the sense of taste. The use of a copper tongue scraper has been in my routine for quite some time, but honestly? I hate the taste of copper and it often makes me feel a bit nauseous, especially first thing in the morning. So when RW Perio sent me the new rose metal tongue scraper, I was delighted because my tongue scraping game just went from once or twice a week to every day and I have noticed a marked improvement to my oral hygiene. As someone who suffers from gum disease, I am acutely aware of halitosis, but since incorporating tongue scraping into my daily routine I have barely even noticed." Buy now MORE GLOSS: Why tongue scraping is as important as brushing your teeth Anatomē Recovery + Sleep, £35 for 30ml

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor "Just a week before lockdown I walked past the Anatomē store in London’s Piccadilly. It wasn’t a brand I’d heard of before but the apothecary-style layout was too tempting to pass by and half an hour later I left with a bag of their products after a chat with their informed and helpful team. Founded by serial entrepreneur Brendan Murdock the concept is a one-stop wellness shop that offers supplements, wellness oils and an expert team of in-house nutritionists and 'aromacologists'. As lockdown hit and my sleep patterns changed for the better I soon became hooked on Anatome's sleep oil. It comes in a handy rollerball size and every night I would apply it to my pulse points. It became one of my new wellness rituals that I will stick with post-pandemic. Their signature Cornish lavender scented oil contains 22 essential oils including three types of lavender. Somalian frankincense, seaweed and chamomile support relaxation with a natural sedative. My sleep was deeper and more restful and I really enjoyed the evening ritual of applying it." Buy now Victoria Beckham Beauty, Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, £92 for 30ml

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Who doesn’t want to walk around with a permanent warm, bronzed filter effect? Well this is exactly what this golden priming moisturiser does, perfect for those days when you want to let your natural skin shine through - with a bit of fine line blurring and added radiance, ofc - chuck on a bit of concealer, a brow and you look like you’ve just got back from the South of France. Also while you’re just focusing on looking fabulous, it's working its magic by boosting skin elasticity in the background by way of Prof. Augustinus Bader. Win-win I say, keep this in your handbag and don’t tell everyone about it!" Buy it now Rebel Blends The Nude Blend Body Oil, £44

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "There is nothing the makes you feel quite as luxurious as oil does and in my opinion Rebel Blends have perfected the body oil. It's not only deliciously fragranced with natural essential oils, but the consistency is that of liquid gold. This remarkably thick and syrupy oil goes on beautifully, giving you enough time to get yourself completely covered before it starts to seep deeply into your skin, leaving even the most hardened and dry parts immaculately soft and supple. Best applied directly after your shower whilst still damp to lock in the moisture this protects against free radicals and pollution, extends the life of your tan (real or fake), helps prevent stretch marks and gives you a glow as if you have just stepped from the plane after a week in the Ibizan sun. I cannot recommend this product enough, it is a thing of dreams." Buy it now Cle de Peau Beauty Intensive Fortifying Emulsion, £130

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’ve been waking up to the smoothest soft skin for the past couple of weeks thanks to this by Japanese skincare leader Cele dé de Peau Beauty. It’s an expensive treat which has been specifically designed to use at night. Decades of research have gone into this formula which works hard to replenish, nourish and rehydrate, sinking deep beneath the surface to restore vitality. It contains key ingredients Japanese pearl, platinum golden silk and perilla to repair and strengthen the skin. It disappears deep into my skin in seconds to work its transformational night time magic. The high cost reflects the expert level formulas and scientific innovation involved and it will last a good few months." Buy it now Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Full Face Edit Palette, £32

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Irish MUA Aimee created her range with two aims in mind; products that are easy to apply and are pigmented enough to photograph well but not appear heavy. Both boxes are definitely ticked with this multi-tasking palette which houses a matte bronzer, a highlighter, a powder blush, a brown eyeshadow, a bronzer shimmer eyeshadow and a pink cream blush. This has everything you need to create a sun-kissed look and if you're lucky enough to be going on holiday this summer, this needs to go in your bag. The cream blush is my favourite - it sinks into the skin for a pretty flushed look that's subtle and long-wearing." Buy it now Malin and Goetz Bergamot Deodorant, £19