Glossy picks: the latest beauty launches tried and tested

The countdown to Christmas is really on now, and with it comes to the countdown to 2020, when a whole raft of new beauty and wellness products will be coming your way. We've had a preview of some of the goodies set to launch as we enter a new decade, and we can't wait! Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Night Serum Capsules, Supersize 90 capsules, £90

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director We've raved about these retinol capsules on many occasions (and Pixiwoo's Nic Chapman picked them as one of her favourite products of all time ). They're a great combination of anti-ageing ingredients that we need every day: retinol for speedier skin renewal and ceramides , the fatty acids that make up a healthy skin barrier and help retain moisture. The combination means you always wake up with hydrated skin, with none of the drying effects of retinol. I found out recently that the capsules are also compostable. Elizabeth Arden's supersize pot of 90 is good news for anyone who uses these on repeat. They work out as £1 per capsule, as opposed to £72 for the 60 pack (£1.20 per capsule). Available in Boots from 1 January 2020 . Dior Lip Glow Oil in Pink, £28

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I grew up on Lancome’s Juicy Tubes, so I’m a sucker for any lip product that gives me high shine. I don’t even care if it’s sticky; as long as my lips look like lacquer, I’m happy - the trend for matte lips really was a bleak time for me. With a love for all things shiny, I immediately fell for Dior’s Lip Glow Oil. Infused with cherry oil it nourishes, protects and softens the lips, all the while giving mirror shine. The applicator is pillow-soft too, and I was instantly addicted to swiping this on. There are four shades to choose from - my favourite pink, alongside a rich plum shade, a bold red and a girly raspberry." Available 22 January 2020 Ruby Hammer Nail Kit, £22

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This is the nail file to end all nail files: fine, sharp, good looking in long-lasting ruby red glass. It’s the latest in what we hope will be a long line of form meets function travel beauty tools from makeup artist Ruby Hammer (her first launch, the genius magnetic stackable brush set recently won our Innovator Award in the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2019). It’s actually part of a nail kit, which also features a double-ended glass cuticle pusher and a spiky thing that helps you get the dirt out from under your nails (technical term anyone?). It comes in the most gorgeous hygienic perspex pocket. Dare I say collectable? I can’t wait to see what she comes up with next." Buy it now Stylsmile Blue Light Accelerated Teeth Whitening Kit, £149.99

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "After slightly too many mulled wines and coffees to get me through December's festivities, my teeth aren’t looking so bright. As someone with sensitive teeth, I’ve always been skeptical about DIY whitening treatments. However, after reading that the super savvy Stylsmile was approved by dentists I decided to switch it up and upgrade my brushing routine. It was shortlisted in the Innovator category of the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2019 and comes from Tom Pellereau, the creator of the curved nail file the Stylfile. "This bad boy is a two-in-one process that features blue light technology that works to clean and whiten teeth as you brush thanks to the nifty two-speed sonic toothbrush and accelerator tray. What I love is the toothpaste that comes with it, activated by the blue light it contains a whitening ingredient called PAP and leaves my breath feeling oh so fresh and clean. It comes with an optional blue light whitening tray for longer sessions, which I found I didn't use. I’ve only been using it for a few weeks, but I can already see the difference." Buy it now Sunspel Oak Wood Eau de Parfum, £90

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "One long smell of this beautifully deep and rich perfume sends me into heady bliss and takes me back to the fragrant streets of Rajasthan and wooded mountains of Canada. A mystical scent that can help you travel miles but still create that cosy feeling of home. I once was a girl who had one perfume, and only one. Taught by the women of my family that your smell is your calling card, I have been dedicated to a few great fragrances in my time, but lately, I have started to mix things up a bit. Now I wear perfumes that transport me to my favourite places, pick me up when I’m feeling down, help me feel sexy when I have to go out but just want to stay in my jim-jams, and scents that remind me of friends. The beautiful people at Sunspel have created a staple scent for me with Oak Wood. I use it as my base layer to help me feel grounded, on top of an oud when I’m going "out-out" and stand-alone when I want to feel comforted. This delicious fragrance is heavy but versatile, if you like your aromas woody and empowering then this will definitely hit all the right notes for you." Buy it now Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum With Retinol & Vitamin B3, £34.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you’re keen to introduce retinol to your skincare regime but feel a bit fearful of the powerhouse ingredient, Olay’s latest launch could be perfect for you. The brand was always a firm fixture on my mother’s dressing table when I was growing up, so I can’t help but trust it and feel comforted by it being on my own bedside table. The serum feels lightweight, even when you slather pipettes full of it onto your face, and my skin definitely feels more hydrated since I started using this. With 28 days use, it promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as smoothening, brightening, firming, and reducing dark spots, and pores - I’ll keep you posted, but so far, so good." Buy it now Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, £10

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "As a fan of ‘free from’ haircare (I avoid silicone like the plague to keep my hair strong and healthy), I’m always up for trying any new launch by Living Proof, which ticks all the ingredients boxes on that front, being sulfate-free too. I’ve just come across the In-shower Styler for air-dried hair. It’s a lightweight conditioner that’s perfect for air-dried styles if you have straight or wavy hair. I’ve found it to be the best curl definer I’ve tried even though I didn’t read the instructions. You are supposed to run it through mid-lengths and ends while sopping wet and then lightly rinse. I applied a walnut-sized amount after my normal conditioner and forgot to rinse but the results were impressive. I had soft, defined and not crispy curls which stayed remarkably in place and de-frizzed over two days. I have even used it on unwashed wet hair as a style reinforcer. It has the brand’s ‘thickening molecule’ in it and it really does give volume. I’ve always found air-drying a bit disappointing but for beach waves, loose curls and defined locks that don’t look flat, this works a treat." Makeup Revolution Precious Stone Emerald Eyeshadow Palette, £10

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "This adorable 20-shade matte, shimmer and pressed glitter eyeshadow set is available in five different palettes, each inspired by a different stone. Ruby, Rose Quartz, Diamond, Amethyst and Emerald - my personal favourite, but it just so happens my birthstone is Emerald, so maybe I’m a little biased. Incredibly pigmented this mix of festive shimmery pinks and greens will turn any grinch into a glamazon, it’s the perfect stocking filler this Christmas." Buy it now Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish, £38

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "There are a few ways to win me over; 1. help me create some serious self-love time by promoting a new bathing ritual, 2. smell so delicious that I want to gobble you whole without question and 3. incorporate crystals in anything/everything you do. Now, I’m aware that not many humans fulfil my list themselves but I have found a brand-spanking-new body polish that ticks all the boxes. Herbivore’s amethyst body scrub is made of crushed amethyst which just so happens to be my birthstone, it smells of night-blooming jasmine which just so happens to be on of my favourite scents and you put it on in the bath which, you might have guessed, just so happens to be my favourite place to hang out. I love this scrub, my skin loves this scrub and I think you will love this scrub too, I mean who wouldn’t want to rub themselves down with a semi-precious stone?" Buy it now This Works My Wrinkles Midnight Moisture, £52