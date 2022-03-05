Charlotte Tilbury's newest eye palette and Pat McGrath X Supreme lipstick collab head up our list of the most exciting launches this week

Every so often a new launch comes along that gets everyone talking and signing up to waiting lists and this week we've got two that fit into those categories; the annual launch of Tilbury's Instant Eyes To Hypnotise Palette (only around for 48 hours, quick!) and the Pat McGrath x Supreme lipstick launch that is on everybody's lips... even Cardi B has been wearing it. Both are out today. Here's our take on the much-lauded launches, plus our thoughts on the other note-worthy new arrivals. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director



"Every year around this time Charlotte Tilbury brings out a special Instant Eye Palette with 12 new shades and this year I’m personally excited that it’s not all coppers and nudes but glorious jewel tones, with some gorgeous amethyst purples to make most eye colours pop. As ever Tilbury are teasing this drop in a 48-hour limited release until midnight on Saturday (12th September) before bringing it back as holiday season approaches. With it’s a silver starburst case and shimmering textured shades this is as good for dress up glamour as a smokin’ glow." Buy now Pat McGrath X Supreme Lipstick, £36

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and designer "2020 has brought many surprises but one I wasn’t expecting was this collab. The days of me taking my little brother to Soho to brace the infamous Supreme queue are over and now I’m in line. But this is two of the most coveted brands in the fashion and beauty world colliding and who doesn’t want a slice of the limited-edition pie? From Oreos to Louis Vuitton Supreme is known for their sell-out collaborations but this is their first venture into beauty in 26 years and let’s just say the debut has got hypebeats and beauty buffs alike hearts racing. And for good reason, if it’s one thing we do know you can never go wrong with a MatteTrance lipstick from THE mother herself Pat McGrath. A stunning matte finish, yet wearable and hydrating; it’s richly pigmented, creamy and opaque and this soon-to-be iconic bold red lip in shade “Supreme” is guaranteed to be a sell-out. Will it be re-released? We don’t know yet, but one thing is for sure if you nab one of these you’ve hit the beauty jackpot. Will this be front and centre on my shelfie beauty shrine? Probably yes, I’m just a little precious with using it, it’s the lipstick to use for stand-out occasions." Buy now By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Power Face Setting Powder, £38

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor "Need a 'back to school' beauty staple for your new pencil case AKA make-up bag? I’m hooked on this vegan formula which has just landed in their range in a travel-friendly compact. I’ve long been a big fan of their loose colourless, micro-fine plumping powder but my fast and frantic makeup routine often meant I spilt the powder everywhere as I rushed to finish my five-minute face routine. So I was thrilled to see they have turned it into a compact. With a handy mirror and puff applicator, it’s a beauty must-have for invisibly setting makeup and creating a matte and even finish. This travel-friendly version controls shine, blurs imperfections and has the added bonus of hyaluronic acid which meant it didn’t dry out my skin like many face powders. Until I started using this I found many face powders drying and ageing. Hyaluronic is acid is the magic plumping ingredient and moisture magnet that locks in hydration. It’s now my go-to 'back to school' beauty-staple for that flawless finish." Buy it now Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution, £49

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Everything about this, from the powder blue packaging to the word soft in the name suggest it's very gentle and while it doesn't sting like some acid exfoliators do, it certainly works hard, including 16per cent AHAs including lactic and glycolic acid to promote cell turnover and slough off dead skin. It has an aloe leaf base to make it less sting-inducing and includes niacinamide in the ingredients list to brighten the skin that little bit extra. Makeup artist Nam Vo , who is known for ridiculously dewy dolphin skin, posted on Instagram Stories that she uses this in her regime, so you know it's going to be good at perfecting skin. Plus it looks just lovely on my dressing table." Buy it now Monpure Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo, £36

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "Something’s up with my hair. I’ve been shedding badly; there are strands everywhere and my locks are lustreless. Apparently we are prone to hair fall in the autumn but I think the cheap supermarket shampoo I’m using is the culprit. Feeling slightly panicky I called GTG's editorial director Victoria, who recommended Monpure, a luxury 'skincare for hair' range which launched just this year and specialises in healthy hair maintenance and (re)growth. I've been using this shampoo for the last couple of weeks and the improvement was immediate. It's packed with botanicals and potent actives to feed and protect the scalp with vegan silk peptides. The coconut-derived cleansing agent delivers a glossy, smooth finish and there’s keratin to fortify the strands. It’s also free from parabens and sulphates. After two washes, the body and bounce are back in my hair and although I’m still moulting a little, I can see some improvement." Buy it now Crabtree and Evelyn Revitalise and Polish Pulp Face Mask, £40

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This mask is so packed with fruit it smells good enough to eat! I'm terrible at dedicating the time to do a face mask, but this one makes it easy. The gentle exfoliation of apricot seed and apple fibre isn’t too harsh for my sensitive skin and doesn’t leave you feeling tight or dry, just glowing and super soft. The thing I love most about this is the yummy goop like texture – similar to marmalade – it feels like something you could *almost* make yourself." Buy it now Superdrug Hydrate & Shine Hair Mask with Coconut Water, £3.99

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and designer "I never thought I’d see the day when I’d be obsessed with a hair mask from Superdrug, but here it is - a tropical dream! Not only does it leave my hair feeling silky smooth, but it also smells like a pina colada which curbs my cocktail cravings. It’s just what my dry post-box braids hair needed; in fact, I have to refrain myself from over-applying. It’s formulated with coconut oil and water which provides locks with a hit of hydration and intensively conditions whilst leaving you with a beautiful shine. I’ve used a handful of times now and I’m still wowed at how strong my strands feel and how much my hair breakage has decreased. It’s safe to say I’m slightly in love with this one." Buy it now Jurlique Activating Water Essence, £46

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "One of my all-time favourite brands, the naturing loving, Jurlique has created an essence that has changed my life. So here's the deal...after you cleanse your skin, you put lashings of this miracle liquid into your palms and then pat it all over your face before using your serums and creams as per usual. However, the difference between this bad boy and the others I have tried is that it feels like you are showering your face in liquid silk. It is unbelievable how soft my skin feels afterwards and it looks fresh and hydrated all day long." Buy it now Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Hydration and Longwear Foundation, £41

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director You wouldn’t normally catch me anywhere near a longwear foundation. For older skin like mine it’s a wrinkle fest waiting to happen. But Chanel has pulled off an absolute miracle with this light and long-lasting liquid in 20 shades. It’s part of Les Beiges collection (the natural glow range) and somehow manages to look like you aren’t wearing foundation at all, even close up, but your skin is of course miles better. It’s easy to apply with the fingers (I take it right up to the eyes) and comes up slightly on the matte side, but only marginally. I make sure to have really well-hydrated skin (Estee Lauder’s new Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer , £30.50 just launched, is brilliant) underneath to avoid that papery look. And it really does last all day. I’d say it’s the most natural-looking longwear out there and a winner for me." Buy it now La Rue Vert Revitalising Serum, £44.99

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I’m a big fan of hyaluronic acid, so when this retinol and CBD infused one came my way I was intrigued. I sometimes find retinol a little too harsh and it has been known to really irritate my skin, so I was pleasantly surprised that my skin was only left soothed and softened - the 1 per cent CBD and the anti-inflammatory properties really came into their own here. Use one small pump after your moisturiser to make it last and even better you can secure 10% off using the code 'GTG10'." Buy it now YSL Libre Eau De Parfum Intense, £84

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "My hunt for a new season autumn fragrance was short-lived this year, because only a week into September I discovered this sultry, enchanting scent. It has an orchid accord and is a bolder take on the original Libre scent. The base notes are tonka bean, vanilla, amber gris and vetiver making it very alluring, while the top notes are tangerine, bergamot and lavender for a softer approach. I feel like it has a Tom Ford Black Orchid sexy vibe; it's the sort of unique scent that you'd stop someone on the street and ask them what they're wearing and I can't wait to spray it liberally all autumn long." Buy it now Colt and Willow Eco-Friendly Fig and Cassis Potty Spray, £9

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "It's no secret that we all need something to make our bathrooms smell delicious and cover certain odours from time to time, but more often than not, the chosen disguise smells worse than what nature intended. Not the case with this. Though there are some smells that even the purest most potent essential oils can't quite cover up, for everything else, there is Potty Spray. I have used this outside of the bathroom as well, having spritzed in the boot room on the muddy wellies and even on the inside of my bin before I put the liners back in. This perfect little refillable glass bottle contains no phosphates, no parabens, no harsh detergents, no SLS and is not only vegan but made cruelty-free in the UK, is an absolute lifesaver to have around small children, grown men and wet dogs. Oh and in the loo too, of course." Buy it now Ilody Seres Boosted Collagen Serum, £70

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "This was created by the new Ayurvedic inspired beauty brand Ilody and is the brainchild of Deepika Patel, who uses natural Eastern plant botanicals to plump the skin and treat fine lines and dullness. This collagen serum is packed with age defence ingredients such as bakuchiol, a natural retinol from the Indian Babchi seed and used traditionally for chronic skin conditions. It also houses Centella Asiatica, a herb to repair UV damage and stimulate collagen production. Other ingredients include omega 6-rich safflower to help strengthen the skin’s structure, as well as wakame, a type of algae rich in minerals, polysaccharides and vitamins to support moisture in the skin. Seres means ‘people of silk’ which is a great name for this satin-textured and sweet-smelling serum. My face has never felt softer, and I love that Ilody is a British beauty brand, developed and manufactured in the UK. It’s also eco-friendly, vegan and cruelty-free. Plus it’s free of all the nasties such as parabens, sls, silicones, phthalates, synthetic colours and fragrance, mineral oils." Affirmation Culture High Vibes Candle, £32