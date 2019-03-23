Glossy Posse Picks: 6 new beauty launches the GTG team really rate

With the daily post that arrives at GTG HQ comes a plethora of new beauty launches that we can’t wait to discover, but there are a select few that really deliver. This week the team have picked their favourites, including the concealer that hides everything you could possibly want to cover, two enticing fragrances and an Oscar-worthy mascara… L’Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, £9.99

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive "Nowadays I prefer to go lighter with my base day to day to give my skin a break from the full coverage foundations I would usually wear. But this means that my need for concealer in certain areas is stronger than ever before. This new release from L’Oreal is perfect for precision concealing, offering a super high coverage finish so it can be used in the areas that need the most help. For me, that’s under my eyes and around the centre of my face, but my dark circles and redness are no match for this concealer. It blends into the skin seamlessly and covers exactly what I need it to without feeling heavy on the skin. The 25 strong shade range means that there’s a good chance there will be a match for everyone and the darker shades can be used as a liquid contour too - multi-tasking at its best!" Buy it now Malin + Goetz Stem Eau de Parfum, £75

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "There's nothing quite like refreshing your fragrance wardrobe ahead of the new season. I'm starting to steer away from my rich and musky scents, in favour of those with a flurry of greener notes that are lighter to wear. I'm currently loving the new Malin + Goetz Stem Eau de Parfum; it's fresh, but not in the usual floral spring-like way. Instead, it combines top notes of hyacinth and wild freesia with citrusy mandarin leaves which evokes a sense of crisp morning dew in a budding garden, and the earthiness of soil that's just been sprinkled with an April shower. With jasmine buds and base notes of musk and vetiver, it deepens the fragrance into something softer and warming, setting a more sensual take on the idea of a fresh, spring scent." Buy it now Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze in Sienne, £31

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer "A vibrant matte liquid lipstick with a white base to make shades all the brighter on every skintone, the 60s inspired sorbet shades of the Lip Freeze collection are all incredibly true to colour when applied, but Sienne gets my vote for day to day wear. With a terracotta base it enhances my natural lip colour with a soft matte formula that stains lips in a good way, and boy does it last. When it does fade (mine went from Friday breakfast to late night theatre showing with barely a touch-up), it does so evenly and it’s a look in itself. Also, it doesn’t flake or make lips feel Sahara-like unlike some matte liquid lipstick offerings. It’s luxe but I’m in love - check out me applying this shade on our Instagram grid and see what you think.” Buy it now Sisley So Volume Mascara, £45

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "This is a lot to spend on a mascara I know, but when I tell you that Emma Stone wore it for her Oscars look this year, you get the idea that it's something a bit special. The brush is subtly spiral-shaped to distribute the rich formula from base to ends without clumping. It's also slim enough to allow easy application on the bottom lashes. I use this on days when I need help to look wide awake (i.e. pretty much every day). The hefty price is partly down to the fact that it's packed with conditioning and strengthening ingredients such as peptides and proteins. There's also castor oil , which is the one thing that experts universally agree on for hair, brow and lash growth. It's deeply pigmented so you get great 'pop' as well as length and nourishment." Buy it now Nivea MicellAir Professional Makeup Remover 125ml, £3.99

Loved by: Emma North, Features Intern "The last breakthrough product in beauty was definitely the micellar water, but I never quite got on with them, they simply didn't remove my makeup well enough. But, this new dry oil formula from Nivea not only removes my makeup effortlessly, it doesn't leave that strange, sticky film on the skin that I always feel I need to rinse off immediately. I like to soak the cotton pad and press the remover on to my eyes without rubbing and this one really takes off all the waterproof mascara that I wear daily. If you have sensitive eyes like me, you'll really love it, no burn or sting whatsoever!" Buy it now Memoize London Luxuria Eau de Parfum 100ml, £177