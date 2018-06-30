Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products and treatments we rate this fortnight

2 / 9

Too Faced Melted Matte-tallic Liquid Lipstick in ‘Pillow Talk’, £21

Why we love it: “An easy way to add a little fun into your makeup bag.”

Review: “I’m a huge fan of Too Faced makeup, and in particular their liquid lipsticks are always a big hit for me. These new metallic versions of their Melted Matte lipsticks are a different take on a matte lip, and one which I have been absolutely loving! I find a matte lip can feel a bit too drying and can be too flat for me, as I usually like a matte look to my skin too. This new formula is a great alternative, as the formula dries down matte but it leaves a subtle metallic sheen to the lips too, which makes it perfect for a holiday or festival look. I recently took this away on my summer holiday and I reached for it every night as it was really easy and quick to apply; I personally loved it as more of a lip topper, rather than a standalone lip product. It gives a really beautiful sheen to the lips and makes the complexion look that little bit more lifted than a flat matte usually would. This nude shade is my favourite of the bunch; subtle, yet enough to add something different.”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant