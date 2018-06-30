Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products and treatments we rate this fortnight
1 / 9
Our favourite new launches
In this week’s roundup of the latest launches that have impressed team GTG, we’ve embraced our sparkling side with metallic makeup, found the most sophisticated tan on the market and fallen for the ultimate cleansing balm that works wonders on oily skin.
Read on for our pick of the products that we think are worth every penny…
2 / 9
Too Faced Melted Matte-tallic Liquid Lipstick in ‘Pillow Talk’, £21
Why we love it: “An easy way to add a little fun into your makeup bag.”
Review: “I’m a huge fan of Too Faced makeup, and in particular their liquid lipsticks are always a big hit for me. These new metallic versions of their Melted Matte lipsticks are a different take on a matte lip, and one which I have been absolutely loving! I find a matte lip can feel a bit too drying and can be too flat for me, as I usually like a matte look to my skin too. This new formula is a great alternative, as the formula dries down matte but it leaves a subtle metallic sheen to the lips too, which makes it perfect for a holiday or festival look. I recently took this away on my summer holiday and I reached for it every night as it was really easy and quick to apply; I personally loved it as more of a lip topper, rather than a standalone lip product. It gives a really beautiful sheen to the lips and makes the complexion look that little bit more lifted than a flat matte usually would. This nude shade is my favourite of the bunch; subtle, yet enough to add something different.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
3 / 9
Chanel L’Eau Tan Body Mist, £43.20 for 75ml
Why we love it: “A little spritz of luxury you need for a natural glow.”
Review: “Tanning is one of the most innovative areas in the beauty world, and the new array of mists, waters and oils make it incredibly easy for novices like me to get in on the action. Chanel, in collaboration with Lucia Pica, have launched their new exclusive L'Eau Tan; a hydrating and refreshing self-tanning body mist, and it really is quite genius. It's translucent and ever so subtly tinted, allowing you to create a natural and luminous tan. Intensity is easily built up depending on how often you reapply; I've sprayed twice in a week for a more natural finish, but you could go darker. It's incredibly lightweight, keeps the skin moisturised and doesn't have that usual drying effect, yet it doesn't feel greasy in the slightest. Plus it smells so fresh - no telltale 'biscuits' aroma where Chanel are concerned. Leaving skin feeling soft, hydrated and naturally enhanced, it’s faultless and proof of how far fake tan has come.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis. Art Editor
4 / 9
Ishga Hot Stone Massage at The Principal Edinburgh Charlotte Square, £80 for 55 minutes
Why we love it: “It’s a muscle-melting hour of organic Scottish seaweed-based bliss.”
Review: “In the middle of scouting out nine (NINE) wedding venues during a Bank Holiday weekend in Scotland, my fiancé and I ran away to the new spa at Edinburgh’s Principal Hotel in Charlotte Square to seek calm, solace and a break from chair cover chat. Given that the spa is located slap bang in the middle of the city, and it was a sunny, touristy holiday weekend, I was slightly expecting a more ‘in and out’ functional urban experience, but this underground zen den is most definitely for spa lizards - there are natural fabrics, cups of herbal tea and cushy bamboo chaise longues at every turn.
"Spa treatments themselves have an emphasis on the organic and natural, and we opted to be ironed out by way of an ishga massage. Soothing in style and using seaweed rich oils blended and sourced from Scotland’s Isle of Lewis, the hot stone massage was the most gently rhythmic I’ve had, and my skin felt plump and smooth afterwards- given that I tend to react to essential oil-abundant body oils, the organic seaweed clearly agreed with me. I’m planning a return for the wedding weekend already, and I’d highly recommend a hot stone session between sightseeing (the light Twilight tea menu at The Garden will fill a hole healthily too).
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
5 / 9
Aurelia The Probiotic Concentrate, £38 for 10ml
Why we love it: “A restorative skin-boosing elixir to calm stressed and congested skin.”
Review: “Aurelia is the UK's number one probiotic skincare brand, and I'm a huge fan of every product in their range - everything is made with such quality, you know you are slathering on the créme de la créme of skincare, and my skin truly has never felt better since I started using them regularly. The latest product is a specific concentrate that is designed to be mixed with either your serum, facial oil or moisturiser; its restorative formulation gets to work at counteracting environmental aggressors and pollution, and works to improve skin texture, diminish fine lines and wrinkles and prevent loss of elasticity by boosting the skin's natural repair process. It's only 10ml, but a little goes a long way, two drops is plenty. Skin feels firmer and more hydrated after use, making it appear instantly brighter - if you’re looking to target wrinkles, breakouts, dullness or polluted skin then this is going to be the perfect addition to your kit.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
6 / 9
Sanctuary Spa White Lily and Damask Rose Wet Skin Moisture Miracle, £8 for 200ml
Why we love it: “A blissfully scented body moisturiser that’ll save you valuable minutes on stressful mornings.”
Review: “Having a routine in the morning has a kind of meditative effect on me. It relaxes and readies my mind for the day ahead. However, there are certain parts of my beauty regimen that I often sacrifice for a few more minutes in bed. Moisturising (my body) is one of them and my legs have become all the more lizard-like as a result. However, this post-shower alternative has proven particularly handy for helping me get my moisture fix on mornings when time is especially scarce.
"Designed to be applied on wet skin, you simply apply, dry off and go. I was a fan of the original Wet Skin Moisture Miracle and am an even bigger one of this new scent - White Lily and Damask Rose - which also contains notes of ylang ylang, vanilla and patchouli too. Judging by how quickly it gets used up, it’s clear that it’s proven a hit with the rest of my household too. I may need to start hiding it.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
7 / 9
Lottie London Eye Foil, £4.95
Why we love it: “Show-stopping shimmers that are perfect for festival season.”
Review: “I admit, I have a bit of a thing for glitter and sparkle, and be it for festival season or a big night out I’ll take any excuse to wear some - but these new eye foils make it much easier. Available in four shades, the liquid eyeshadow ‘toppers’ work well alone or over your usual shadow for a high-impact, glittering finish. Personally I love the iridescent, chrome-like pink-gold Savage shade and the molten gold Faded for a bold yet slightly more wearable shimmer, but the super sparkling silver Denied colour will be accompanying me to Ibiza this summer.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
8 / 9
Beauty Pie Plantastic™ Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm, £50 for 100ml
Buy online (£11.82 for members)
Why we love it: “A deeply nourishing and effective cleanser that dissolves every scrap of makeup.’’
Review: “When the cleansing oil craze first took off I was a little sceptical - with my already oily skin, it didn’t quite compute to be slathering my face with a product which my skin naturally seems to overproduce (to my constant annoyance!). However over the last year I have become a total convert, finding them less harsh on my skin than oil-free cleansers which I now realise were stripping my skin of its natural oils. Beauty Pie’s new Plantastic™ Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm takes my obsession to a new level. It contains a winning trio of cold-pressed rosehip seed oil, apricot butter and vitamin E, creating a very light and luxurious formula. For me it’s a step up from a liquid oil cleanser as it’s mess-free and you use noticeably less product - one tiny scoop is enough to massage over the entire face and neck. I also found it more effective in removing more stubborn makeup such as mascara, without any effort or elbow grease required. I’m awarding extra brownie points for the handy organic muslin washcloth included, which is a more stylish way to remove any excess balm. You’re left with clean, smooth but still super hydrated and moisturised skin.”
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
9 / 9
Elizabeth Arden Skin Illuminating Hydragel Cream, £49 for 50ml
Why we love it: "A plumping gel-cream hybrid for dry skin in need of a light but powerful moisturiser."
Review: "When you have dry skin, it can be a struggle in summer to find the right moisturiser. Aircon, high outdoor temperatures and sweating can make your skin feel extra thirsty and tight. This new brightening hydrogel by Arden couldn’t have come at a better time for me. I love the brand anyway – it’s big on well-tolerated, high performing ingredients not just in its skincare but in its makeup too (if you haven’t tried the Standing Ovation Mascara with ceramides, £22, get it now!).
"This cream reminds me in texture of Elemis’ best-selling Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (it’s also half the price) and likewise contains nourishing sea minerals. It also features the high powered anti-oxidant glutathione and has a vitamin C derivative for environmental protection and brightening. There’s hyaluronic acid in there and a whole host of other top ingredients. It goes on like a dream, my skin feels really comfortable and plumped without greasiness and without that nagging thirst that strikes by midday when other creams have run out of steam. A definite repeat purchase for me."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
More Gloss