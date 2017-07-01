Glossy Posse Picks: New products and treatments that impressed us

3 / 10

Pfeffer Sal Back to Front Treatment, £135

Why we love it: “Summer bacne doesn’t stand a chance after this powerful five-pronged back facial.”

Review: “Soaring temperatures, slip-like summer dresses and generally more scope for bare skin can be quite the thrill...until you notice a spot so big it practically has its own face on your back. Or perhaps a crop of them if the sweaty weather of late has ramped up sebum production on your bod big time, leading camps to of very unwelcome zits across chest, thighs, bums...you name it.”

“What with warm days and wedding season, said body acne can be quite the source of anxiety, particularly if you can’t actually get to it to attempt treating it yourself. Enter Back to Front, facial specialist Pfeffer Sal’s first foray into body treatments. The hour-long bacne blaster is actually extremely relaxing, combining extractions (the not so comfortable part), a back peel tailored to your skin type and concerns, a detoxifying peat mask, myofascial release massage and a fusion of red and blue LED light to target acne causing bacteria and promote healing. All in all, once extraction sites calmed down, I was left with smooth, soft and even skin, and while a few red marks remained, the actual spots themselves shrank into submission. It’s special occasion stuff, but I definitely be back for more Back to Front.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer