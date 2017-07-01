Glossy Posse Picks: New products and treatments that impressed us
Summer is in full swing (although it’s backed off a bit weather-wise since heatwave times), and as such new treatments and beauty bits to suit the mood of the season are coming at us aplenty. Which services and beauty bits really hit the spot this week? You know what to do...
Bobbi Brown Beach Eyeshadow Trio, £27
Why we love it: “A trio of shimmering bronzed, beachy shades that add a luminous, light reflective glow to lids.”
Review: “Containing shades named ‘Tiki,’ ‘Sandcastle’ and ‘Sunset,’ it seemed somewhat inevitable that this palette would soon become my summer selection of choice. The perfect size for handbags and hand luggage alike, its trio of shimmering shadows give an extra dimension to my go-to bronzed eye when layered or worn alone for the perfect wash of beachy, iridescent colour.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Pfeffer Sal Back to Front Treatment, £135
Why we love it: “Summer bacne doesn’t stand a chance after this powerful five-pronged back facial.”
Review: “Soaring temperatures, slip-like summer dresses and generally more scope for bare skin can be quite the thrill...until you notice a spot so big it practically has its own face on your back. Or perhaps a crop of them if the sweaty weather of late has ramped up sebum production on your bod big time, leading camps to of very unwelcome zits across chest, thighs, bums...you name it.”
“What with warm days and wedding season, said body acne can be quite the source of anxiety, particularly if you can’t actually get to it to attempt treating it yourself. Enter Back to Front, facial specialist Pfeffer Sal’s first foray into body treatments. The hour-long bacne blaster is actually extremely relaxing, combining extractions (the not so comfortable part), a back peel tailored to your skin type and concerns, a detoxifying peat mask, myofascial release massage and a fusion of red and blue LED light to target acne causing bacteria and promote healing. All in all, once extraction sites calmed down, I was left with smooth, soft and even skin, and while a few red marks remained, the actual spots themselves shrank into submission. It’s special occasion stuff, but I definitely be back for more Back to Front.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Bioeffect Intensive 30 Day Treatment Anti-Ageing serum, £189
Why we love it: “Nobel Prize winning cellular science bottled”
Review: I have long been a fan of Bioeffect, the Icelandic serum whose USP is EGF, (Epidermal Growth Factor, a cellular activator engineered in barley) which is abundant in young skin and part of the renewal process. I use the £125 classic EGF Serum £112.50 whenever I can afford it as it’s the only thing that has made a palpable difference to the look and feel of my skin. After a particularly weather-blown period cycling in cold and polluted conditions, I needed to bring in the cavalry with this twice-a-day intensive treatment. It’s a light moisturising serum with three cellular activators - the EGF plus KGF (keratinocyte growth factor, which they claim stimulates the renewal of keratinocytes, the predominant cell type in the epidermis, and induces significant thickening of the skin) and IL-1 (Interleukin-1a which, according to the blurb, dramatically improves elasticity and maintains skin barrier). As it takes three to four weeks for skin to renew and collagen to show itself, I knew to stick with it for the full 30 days (at that price, I wasn’t going to waste a drop) and am very pleased with the results. My skin looks plumper and more glowy. As an annual skin rescue remedy (they recommend three of four times a year - but let’s be realistic) this is well worth saving for."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Axiology Natural Lip Crayon, £25
Why we love it: “A natural lip crayon that’s perfect for your summer clutch.”
Review: “I’m not one for lipsticks but I am a sucker for anything in crayon form, be it an eyeshadow, highlighter or, in this case, a lip colour - they’re just so easy to apply on the go and tend to have a lighter texture. This summer I’ll be using Axiology’s all-natural, all-vegan lip crayon for that reason - with a light sheen, it applies with a delicate, sheer tint which can be gradually built up to a fuller colour if that’s your thing. With shea butter and plant oils in the formula it feels nourishing once on, and the golden packaging means it’s pretty inside and out.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
ByTerry Anti Wrinkle Blur Bronzing Serum, £76
Why we love it: "A lightweight tinted bronzing serum that leaves a radiant, healthy summer glow with no shimmer."
Review: "Part serum, part flawless sheer tan, this instant sun from ByTerry is the perfect soft, dewy coverage for the summer months. Enriched with anti-ageing skincare benefits it also tackles the appearance of wrinkles by blurring out fine lines, ensuring a smooth feeling and looking complexion. I've been using it alone without foundation with a little bronzer on top and it's created a second-skin tanned glow- the lightweight velvety texture and hydrating feel to this serum allow it to condition the skin, while at the same time correcting its surface. It's light enough to mix with your foundation too if you need slightly more coverage. It's pricy but a little will really go a long way."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Jo Malone London Iris & Lady Moore Charity Home Candle, £46
Why we love it: “A beautifully scented candle that supports a worthy cause.”
Review: “Containing a warming blend of geranium, noble iris and vetiver, the fresh yet enveloping fragrance of this striking candle is something rather special. However, its true beauty lies in the cause it helps shine a light on. Finding that four in ten rough sleepers suffer from mental illness, its charity gardens created with homelessness charity St Mungo’s offer those affected a safe place to learn new skills, gain experience as trainee gardeners and a peaceful haven for rehabilitation. For every candle sold, the brand will make a donation equal to 75% of the retail price (less VAT) directly to its charity partners to develop both existing spaces and fund their newest project in Notting Hill - The Quiet Garden, due to open this summer.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Nars Bord de Plage Palette, £45
Why we love it: “A glimmery sunset in a compact.”
Review: “Summer calls for easy bronze eyes, a dab of golden highlighter and a bit of colour in your cheeks, and this masterpiece of a palette (it’s huge, but I’m considering it an artwork) delivers on all fronts. With two matte bronzers and four pearlescent highlighters, all of the shades lend themselves to both daytime and evening eyes too, plus there’s an undertone for everyone- pinks, golds and champagnes ahoy. It’s perhaps not ‘the one’ for travel given its size, but the enormous mirror would come in handy if you need to do a full face on the go without squinting into a borrower sized palette.”
“N.b, an important point to note that I discovered post-writing- Nars is no longer a cruelty-free brand, as the range is expanding into China, where testing cosmetics on animals is required by law. See here for a full statement from Nars.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Bio Sculpture Evo Oxygenating Gel Pedicure, £60
Why we love it: Long-lasting and perfectly prepped toes for summer
Review: "I've had a lot of pedicures in my life. I am the person who would probably spend the last of my pay check on one rather than eat dinner- it's a sad admission, but I cannot bear not having primed and polished feet, so it's safe to say I can tell a good pedi from a poor one. The new Evo Oxygenating Gel pedicure at the Mondrian London, has blown everything I've encountered previously out of the water. Thanks to the highly talented nail technician, not one ounce of hard skin was left unbuffed and each nail was perfectly shaped and prepped. The gel itself is infused with vitamins A and E, delivering much needed nourishment as well preventing dehydration and nail weakening. The overall effect is strong, shiny and healthy looking nails which should last up to three weeks - perfect for any summer break."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Vichy Mineral 89, £25
Why we love it: “A simple but effective hydrator for sensitive skin.”
Review: “I always use a hyaluronic acid product in my skincare routine to help my dry skin, but Vichy’s latest innovation combines the power hydrator with the brand's signature soothing mineral thermal water to create a plumping hit of moisture with an ultra smooth, gel/serum-like texture. Containing only 11 skin-friendly ingredients (no perfume, parabens or alcohol here) it’s truly suitable for the most sensitive of skins, helping to boost the fragile barrier to reduce irritation while leaving an ideal base for the rest of your beauty routine. With it, my skin feels instantly cushioned, stronger yet fresher - exactly what I need for summer and beyond.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
