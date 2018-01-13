Glossy Posse Picks: New products we're loving right now

6 / 7

The Light Salon ExpressLED Yellow Light Facial, £35

Why we love it: “A SAD fighting, anti-inflammatory 15 minute light facial that gives mood and skin a lift.”

Review: “If you’re going to sign up for a facial treatment that’s akin to lying on a warm sun dappled beach during your lunch break, January is the month. I face planted The Light Salon’s outpost in the Harvey Nichols Beauty Lounge in the week post-new year, on the promise that a short LED yellow light session would boost serotonin (happy hormone) levels and also help to give collagen and elastin synthesis a kick up the bum. I’ve just turned 30, am planning a wedding and fallen out of the Christmas/ New Year period with a sudden bout of acne and dehydration all at once, so both mindset and complexion currently need all the help they can get. The yellow and near-infrared light treatment is non-invasive and can be used both over makeup and on a clean and naked face: I chose the latter to maximise the brightening benefits. After a thorough yet gentle double cleanse, I reclined in a cushy chair while the light screen was brought in front of me, and the treatment began with yellow light transitioning across my face. Then I simply closed my eyes (eye shades are available if you’re particularly sensitive to light or suffer from migraines) and pretty much napped as the light grew gradually warmer and more soothing. 15 minutes later I was eased out of my slumber with a circulation boosting facial massage and facial oil moisturiser and tinted SPF application and drifted onto the tube. My skin’s been notably smoother and less angry this week, but you’d need a full course of treatments (at least every two weeks) to observe a real difference in skin health and quality. Warm and fuzzy feels, however, are practically guaranteed from the off.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer