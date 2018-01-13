Glossy Posse Picks: New products we're loving right now
The latest launches worth talking about
Every fortnight we bring you a round-up of the best new products to have hit our desks, and in this week's team picks we've got everything from luxurious hand creams to high-wattage highlighter and even a mood-boosting facial to help us ditch the January blues.
If you're planning on a beauty shopping trip this weekend, here are the new launches we'd highly recommend checking out - in more ways than one...
Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Highlighting Powder in Opal Glow, £35.50
Why we love it: “An iridescent soft pink radiance booster that gives skin a healthy glow.”
Review: "Highlighter’s one of my favourite makeup products (second only to liquid eyeliner ), thanks to its ability to instantly give my skin a much-needed shot of radiance early in the morning. With a pretty serious case of ‘fatigue face’ at the moment after the festive season, I’m interested in taking the wattage several notches up and Bobbi Brown’s new Extra Glow collection fits the bill very nicely indeed. The limited edition highlighting powder from the range has become a fast favourite of mine thanks to its light reflective, brightening shimmer that never fails to wake my skin up from its slumber - it’s both luminising and interestingly multi-tonal. Subtly rosy to give my cheeks a flush of health and a formula that slips onto skin extremely silkily, it’s provided just the pick-me-up I’ve been looking for.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Jo Malone Hand Cream Collection, £44
Why we love it: "A luxurious collection of miniature hand creams that bring hydration to winter-cracked hands, and a whole lot of joy with it."
Review: "Just as those depressing January blues are in full swing, Jo Malone whip up the perfect, cheerful pick-me-up. A luxurious collection of miniature hand creams, hand illustrated with London-inspired designs by British artist Helen Beard, they're the perfect classy treat for your handbag. Featuring three of their most popular scents - Lime, Basil and Mandarin, English Pear and Freesia and my personal favourite, the dreamy Peony and blush Suede - each cream has a strong scent that lingers, hours after application. One of the most lightweight hand creams I've tried, it instantly absorbs into the skin (thankfully - I cannot stand heavy textures that then take forever to soak in). Enriched with apricot kernel to help hydrate, nourish and protect, these miniature powerhouses are the key to crack-free hands this winter. Plus, a little self gifting post-Christmas never hurt anyone! I’m now off to get myself Peony everything to cover myself from head to toe in the scent..."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Tarte Toasted Eyeshadow Palette, £36
Why we love it: "Buttery soft shadows with a high impact effect."
Review: "The whole world seems to have gone crazy for warm eyeshadows of late, with many brands weighing in on the trend. My favourite so far though is this offering from Tarte. In general their eyeshadows never let me down, the formula is infused with their signature Amazonian clay which means the shadows are buttery soft and blend like a dream. This particular palette has a whole host of shades that are right up my street. They are warm enough that they enhance the eyes beautifully, working especially well with my blue eyes. My favourite shades are ‘Sunset’ and ‘Flame’ which give off a highly pigmented shimmer effect. Pick either option and blend on the outer corner with ‘Cozy’ and a touch of ‘Fireside’ and you have the ultimate failsafe warm smokey eye. I’m in love!"
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
Bourjois Liner Shine Eyeliner Ultra Glossy Black, £6.99
Why we love it: “A long lasting, glossy liner that puts you in control.”
Review: "Nothing pleases me more than a new liquid eyeliner and this slick, shiny option from Bourjois is a new budget favourite. With a long wand that has a strong, slightly bendy tip, it’s incredibly easy to control and best of all the formula is really fluid, yet has high pigment - making it a cinch to draw a perfectly smooth, bold line. It’s seriously long-wearing; they claim it has 24 hour hold, and though I’d never dare sleep in it I can confirm a test on my hand required a lot of muscle to remove it a day later. Despite its staying power and waterproof formula it removes well with my trusty micellar, but flicks are so easy to draw with this nifty brush that you won’t want to wipe your artistry away…”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
The Light Salon ExpressLED Yellow Light Facial, £35
Why we love it: “A SAD fighting, anti-inflammatory 15 minute light facial that gives mood and skin a lift.”
Review: “If you’re going to sign up for a facial treatment that’s akin to lying on a warm sun dappled beach during your lunch break, January is the month. I face planted The Light Salon’s outpost in the Harvey Nichols Beauty Lounge in the week post-new year, on the promise that a short LED yellow light session would boost serotonin (happy hormone) levels and also help to give collagen and elastin synthesis a kick up the bum. I’ve just turned 30, am planning a wedding and fallen out of the Christmas/ New Year period with a sudden bout of acne and dehydration all at once, so both mindset and complexion currently need all the help they can get. The yellow and near-infrared light treatment is non-invasive and can be used both over makeup and on a clean and naked face: I chose the latter to maximise the brightening benefits. After a thorough yet gentle double cleanse, I reclined in a cushy chair while the light screen was brought in front of me, and the treatment began with yellow light transitioning across my face. Then I simply closed my eyes (eye shades are available if you’re particularly sensitive to light or suffer from migraines) and pretty much napped as the light grew gradually warmer and more soothing. 15 minutes later I was eased out of my slumber with a circulation boosting facial massage and facial oil moisturiser and tinted SPF application and drifted onto the tube. My skin’s been notably smoother and less angry this week, but you’d need a full course of treatments (at least every two weeks) to observe a real difference in skin health and quality. Warm and fuzzy feels, however, are practically guaranteed from the off.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush, £25
Why we love it: "A pretty matte-effect blusher with a hint of glow."
Review: "I was sold on the packaging of this cream/powder hybrid before I even dabbed my finger in. It was just way too cute and had to go in my makeup bag. Fortunately, the contents are as performance-driven and as innovative as you’d hope from Too Faced. The product feels like a cream blusher to the touch, but soon blends away to a matte powder – how, I have no idea. The finish is matte but glowy (matte without glow and the effect on my skin is simply ‘dry’). It’s helped by the fact that there are golden tones running through the Pinch My Peach bronze/nude shade I tried (there are six shades). It’s rich on pigment and is buildable – I got a better effect blending in with a brush than my fingers. Vegan and cruelty free too with a slight, but possibly unnecessary, smell of peach, it’s a great wake up for dry, pasty winter faces."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
