Glossy Posse Picks: Our edit of the best new health and beauty products

Byredo Velvet Haze, £95 for 50ml

Why we love it: “Another uniquely niche fragrance from Byredo to ease those post-summer blues.”

Review: “Nothing rescues the depressing end of summer state I find myself in like a new fragrance, and Byredo have once again struck gold with their latest launch; Velvet Haze. A rich, oriental fragrance that is both clean, fresh and invigorating. With top notes combining the delicate scent of coconut water with the botanical musk of the Ambrette, it instantly hits you with that fresh and slightly sweet smell, while the warm, musky base notes leave a more earthy and oriental finish. Inspired by the evocative music and cultural movement of the 1960s, it's designed to evoke feelings of good vibes and optimism.

“Sophisticated, sensual and exceptionally unique, it’s a little like a bold red lip; never failing to add a little confidence to the evening and instantly pick up my mood when the weather is looking bleak!”

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor