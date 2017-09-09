Glossy Posse Picks: Our edit of the best new health and beauty products
The best new products this week
With September comes fresh starts, new skincare routines and a need for change as we wave goodbye to summer, so it's with excitement that we see what the industry has on offer to make autumn our best yet. In this week's edit of the top new launches we're impressed with chapped lip saviours, fragrances that comfort and tan boosters that allow us to cling onto our holiday memories a little while longer. Take a look and be the first to know what's hot already this season...
Byredo Velvet Haze, £95 for 50ml
Why we love it: “Another uniquely niche fragrance from Byredo to ease those post-summer blues.”
Review: “Nothing rescues the depressing end of summer state I find myself in like a new fragrance, and Byredo have once again struck gold with their latest launch; Velvet Haze. A rich, oriental fragrance that is both clean, fresh and invigorating. With top notes combining the delicate scent of coconut water with the botanical musk of the Ambrette, it instantly hits you with that fresh and slightly sweet smell, while the warm, musky base notes leave a more earthy and oriental finish. Inspired by the evocative music and cultural movement of the 1960s, it's designed to evoke feelings of good vibes and optimism.
“Sophisticated, sensual and exceptionally unique, it’s a little like a bold red lip; never failing to add a little confidence to the evening and instantly pick up my mood when the weather is looking bleak!”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Inkspired by Betty Soldi, £16.99
Why we love it: “A beautiful book that’s a perfect antidote to the digital age.”
Review: “How many times have you gone to write in a birthday card only to find your hand barely remembers how to hold a pen? Our fingers are so used to tapping and swiping our phones that writing is a dying art, but this beautiful book is one of many set to save it. Created by calligrapher and graphic designer Betty Soldi, the book aims to ‘reconnect’ you with your handwriting, with simple exercises to do first with pencil and then, later, with a cartridge pen. As someone who loves stationery, it’s a delight to read (with stunning images included) and it’s far less daunting than expected; the step-by-step tasks help you to turn words into art, but most of all it keeps you away from a screen. Calligraphy looks set to be the new adult colouring - this way, you get to switch off while learning a new skill which may just make those birthday cards better.”
Inkspired by Betty Soldi is published by Kyle Books (£16.99). Photography by Debi Treloar.
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest, £36
Why we love it: “A lash-lengthening mascara that proves that bigger isn’t always better.”
Review: “When it comes to mascaras, I have a penchant for brushes that are usually big, bristly and broad. A bit like my taste in men actually. So when I first sized up this super skinny alternative, I was dubious about it changing my ways - but that, it’s done and to an impressive degree. Part of the highly anticipated Autumn Winter 2017 Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder collection, the new addition to the line-up provides brilliant length, lift and volume with its short bristles and slim head offering a greater amount of precision than its larger counterparts. Keeping my handiwork error-free, its fiber formula gives it great staying power and its inky black colour adds noticeable definition to my lash lines on days when I’d rather go liner-free. Price-wise, it's certainly more expensive than other mascaras however, preconception-wise it’s an eye-opener in more ways than one.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Hollywood Lips Collection by Charlotte Tilbury, £24 per lipstick
Why we love it: "Soft, nourishing luxury matte lipstick collection."
Review: "This is the most deceptive product. It feels like a cream when it goes (and stays) on in a single sweep but looks powder dry in the mirror, thanks to its combination of nourishing beeswax and rich pigments. Some liquid lipsticks have an unpleasant chemical smell, but this has none of it and feels super comfortable to wear thanks to the polymers lock in moisture.
"In creating this Hollywood collection (which also includes contouring wands, read our trial here ) Charlotte Tilbury said in understated style, “I can only liken it to the most BEAUTIFUL, FILTERED, FULL-LIPPED, INSTAGRAM version of you, but now in REAL LIFE! With this range of liquid matte lipsticks.” (I say understated because it wasn’t prefaced with “Darlings!”). There are 10 lipstick shades in the range with a good variation of nudes and a couple of deep reds, which don’t stray from her trademark palette. My Peach Nude stayed on throughout multiple cups of tea without losing pigment or definition. It’s taken CT a while to enter the liquid lipstick space but her high class formulations and delivery systems really do mean quality and wearability – as you’d hope at this price point."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Tan-Luxe The Gloss Illuminating Face and Body Highlighter, £24
Why we love it: “The ultimate 2-in-1 highlighter and instant tanner for both tanning lovers and beginners.”
Review: “Tan-Luxe are the current creme de la creme of tanning. From their chic packaging to the brilliant formulas, I'm yet to find something that I don't love. Their latest hero in the lineup is the ultimate highlight and instant tanner in one. It can be used across shoulders, decolletage or high points of the face, right down to the shins for a sweep of all over luminosity. It leaves only a hint of shimmer behind as well, so you needn’t be worried about being a human glitter ball; Tan-Luxe is way too classy for that.
“A little thick in texture, it effortlessly blends and adds a richness in depth of tone and highlight to your natural skin colour. Enriched with Tan-Luxe's signature blend of vitamin E, raspberry seed oil, coconut oil and shea butter, skin is left soft, nourished and hydrated, giving a sun kissed and glowy finish from head to toe. My number one feature? It smells beautifully of summer and will give your complexion a lift any time of year.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask, £16
Why we love it: “An intensive lip treatment just in time for the cold snap.”
Review: “I can’t live without lip balm but after a long summer of forgetting just how dry and sore skin can get, the change in weather leaves me reaching for the richest, most intensive formulas. Clinique have come to the rescue with their Night Mask, a fragrance-free treatment that can be used overnight or as a five minute mask pre-lipstick application. When applied, lips feel instantly soothed and protected - while looking subtly glossy - without stickiness. After, it’s a smooth result; it’s like a conditioner for your lips. Pricier than your average lip balm, but it’s anything but average and a tiny bit goes a long way.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Caudalie French Kiss Tinted Lip Balm, Seduction, £10
Why we love it: ‘’Softens and hydrates lips while providing anti-ageing, antioxidant protection.’’
Review: “I’m all about non-fussy application when it comes to my makeup, and this new tinted lip balm from Caudalie really is a delight. Though it’s tinted, it was super easy to apply - no need for a mirror - and thanks to its luxurious, smooth texture, it didn’t leave me with sticky fingers or hands, unlike a lot of balms; it just melted into my skin. It feels lovely and light on the lips, and has an appealing subtle vanilla scent. Infused with Caudalie's signature anti-oxidant Polyphenol (found in wine grapes) as well as beeswax, aloe vera and castor and sunflower oil, this balm will intensely nourish, moisturise and protect your lips.
“After only a day of use my lips felt super soft and I love how subtle the colour is – just a hint of rose pink with a natural finish. I did find myself having to reapply throughout the day, but at £10 it’s an affordable buy - plus it’s packaged in a pretty, lightweight pot that’s perfect for anyone on the go. What’s not to love? This has already become a permanent fixture in my bag!”
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
YSL All Hours Foundation, £33.50
Why we love it: “A full coverage foundation that’s perfect for the shine-prone and actually lasts.”
Review: “My relationship with longwear foundations has been somewhat rocky. Either failing to deliver on their promises to last all day or being ever so tar-like in texture, I tend to reserve most that work for weddings or drawn-out days that end in the wee hours. However, this new oil-free base from YSL has proven to be quite the revelation for my combination skin type. Containing shine-sapping perlite and interestingly, kombucha to prevent it from being too drying, it creates a natural looking matte finish that withstands humidity, sweat and the current fluctuations in temperature. The shade range is very good too - 22 in total - with B70 Mocha being my perfect match. Plus, its handy pump bottle keeps mess to a minimum too. Requiring zero touch ups, it leaves and keeps my complexion looking even and uniform from early morning to late night - great for days when I need a little extra weight behind my base.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
