Glossy Posse Picks: our edit of the best new beauty launches this week

4 / 7

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Eau de Parfum, £135

Buy online

Why we love it: “A warming unisex fragrance that's both fresh and spicy to celebrate Diptyque's 50th anniversary.”

Review: “Fragrance is one of my favourite beauty products and something I always look forward to when it comes to trying new launches. I often pick my morning scent based on how I'm feeling; floral if I'm in a good mood, deep and spicy if I need a confidence boost, or something nostalgic if I'm feeling a little low! For me it's an experience and it can improve my mood in an instant. Celebrating Diptyque's 50th Anniversary, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain is a delicious unisex fragrance; rich and complex in its unique blend, it captures the unique scent of the original shop at 34 Boulevard Saint Germain.

“Unusual but sensual, it says goodbye to long summer days, and tantalises the nose with hints of autumn; spices such as clove and cinnamon keep it fresh and warm together with a mix of citrus from blackcurrent and berries. At first spritz it's extremely rich and masculine, but with these top notes coupled with iris, geranium and tuberose, it settles into a much more feminine and more floral scent. It very much reminds me of a crisp, autumnal walk in the countryside at dusk, fresh, fruity and crisp, but with a warming fire waiting for you thanks to the comforting addition of sandalwood and vanilla grounding it at its base.

“Sandalwood and cinnamon I feel work together as the star here; comforting and warming it starts out very deep and woody, but eventually sinks into the skin in a beautiful way, leaving a delicate spicy and slightly floral aroma in its wake. Long-lasting throughout the day, it receives more compliments after it's settled, and will suit both men and women. The perfect little update to your fragrance wardrobe this season.”

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor