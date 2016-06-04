Review

Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the moment

4 June 2016

1 / 10

Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products at the moment

With the weather still being so 'blah', we've needed a little 'pick me up' to help get us through.

From healthy treats to luxurious palettes, lash lengtheners to glow-getting highlighters, these are the products that we couldn't get enough of this fortnight. Click through the gallery to find out our thoughts...

2 / 10

Dior Backstage Eye Reviver in 002, £42

Buy online

Why we love it: An illuminating eyeshadow palette that is perfect for day-to-night wear

Review: “If anything can illuminate and add any sort of glow, then I am all about it at the moment. This does just that and has been my go-to eyeshadow palette of late. It features neutral matte and shimmer shadows, a handy eyeliner and miniature brushes that actually work. The shades looked a little daunting and as I usually opt for more brown-tones, I wasn’t sure how this would work. The pink and olive green had me a little nervous, but these shades are super sheer and blend out into the perfect nude eye that brightens. The palette comes with step-by-step instructions so it’s perfect for beginners but it also has more scope to play with if you’re a little more advanced. This palette brightens and illuminates my eyes and I can’t see it going anywhere from my routine anytime soon.”

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

3 / 10

IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Volumizing Mascara, £23

Buy online

Why we love it: Lashes get lean and mean!

Review: As someone not naturally blessed with a set of killer lashes I’m always on the prowl for a helping hand in lifting and lengthening them.  I was hugely excited, therefore, to discover IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes which promises to increase lash volume by 430 per cent!  With comedic visions of myself unable to make it through the door thanks to my new full-fat flutter, I started to apply without delay.  The packaging is simple and reassuringly functional, with a padded top making for a comfortable application.  The wand is much lighter than my usual mascara which took a few swipes at getting used to but once I did the results were impressive. The slim wand head is topped with a ball of bristles which means getting to those hard to reach lashes on the inner and outer corners is a breeze and I actually discovered a few lashes I never knew I had!  I would say the results are more long and lean than full and fat but impressive by anyone’s measure.  So if eyelash length is what you long for, look no further this is IT(!)

Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

4 / 10

Bourjois Limited Edition Tropical Festival Delice De Poudre Bronzing Powder, £7.99

Buy online

Why we love it: An every-day summer essential that glows all-day

Review: These days, you will more frequently see me heading to the premium beauty counters at the front of the department store rather than rummaging at the back of your high-street pharmacy, but Bourjois’ modestly priced bronzing powder is not to be sniffed at. This subtly iridescent compact powder only needs a gentle application to the skin to pack a glowingly-radiant punch and while most makeup I wear seems to struggle to make it past midday, this little beast keeps glowing until I am ready to take it off at night. Better yet, it smells subtly divine, stirring up tummy tingling memories of sunny holidays and hot beaches when I apply it each morning.

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

5 / 10

Lola James Harper Candle in The Fun Fair of Les Tuileries, £34

Buy online

Why we love it: Because a fragrance described as ‘joy and a sandwich’ is our kind of scent.

Review: I have a candle on the go most evenings to try and turn my little flat into a zen den, and Lola James Harper’s evocative creations are really nailing the ‘cosy but not oppressive’ candle vibes. Cool, unusual and with a personal feel, brand founder Rami Mekdachi creates fragrance based on real life memories, people he loves and admires and places that inspire him, but his blends are anything but sickly sweet. ‘The Fun Fair of Les Tuileries’ is intended to bring to mind all the fun of the fair, along with associated barbeque and candyfloss aromas. With a figgy base, it’s brilliantly warm yet also somehow fresh and light. For such a unique slow burner, I think it’s also well priced. The range is very eclectic so there should be something out there to suit most tastes. If you need me I’ll be nesting.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

6 / 10

The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder Flash Illuminator in Day Light, £22

Buy online

Why we love it: A one-stop shop for making cheekbones pop...

Review: “As far as highlighters go, I’m a little bit obsessed. Dewy, glowy skin is the stuff of beauty dreams for me. That being said though, I’ve always found finding the correct tone to be a bit of a challenge for my darker complexion with the warmer end of the colour spectrum proving to be the comfiest of comfort zones. However, this new silky illuminator from The Estée Edit (which has just launched in the UK), has given me an excuse to step, nay, leap right on out of it and try something new. With just the right hint of colour to feign a blush and the type of pearlescent finish ideal for highlighting and strobing, its creamy, radiance-boosting formulation makes for a cooler, fresher alternative guaranteed to see me through this year’s balmy (hopefully) warm summer nights.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

7 / 10

Lululemon Align Crop ‘naked’ yoga pants, £72

Available in June

Why we love it: A weightless super-soft, tummy-hugging yoga luxe experience

Review: "Yoga is my thing, I practice several times a week, but I have never bought a pair of Lululemon leggings – solely because of the expense. Do you really need to spend £72 on something with no bells and whistles? But it turns out that this is in fact the strength of the new Align Crop pant with its ‘naked’ feel. It’s a pared-back dedicated yoga pant – no ankle/pocket zips to give you jabbing pains when you are pressing on them with another part of your anatomy (yoga is a concentration/meditation practice after all, and what is pant pain, if not a distraction?). The material is super-soft and fitted and doesn’t slide when you are trying to pull off a sweaty crow pose. The patented Nulu fabric wicks away moisture and somehow manages to avoid the post-class pong that you can get wearing other materials. There is a zip-free secret waistband pocket for your key or pass, if you are so inclined, they are flatteringly high-waisted and hug you in – so when you’re in shoulder stand you can focus on your breathing rather than eyeballing your muffin top.  People tell me that they still have their Lululemon leggings after ten years – so here’s to a decade of yoga ‘nakedness’. FYI the blue shown here drops on 20th June along with a pink and a khaki. Meanwhile they are available in black, rosewood and teal."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

8 / 10

Colorsport 30 Day Mascara Dark Brown Eyelash & Brow Dye Kit, £8.25

Buy online

Why we love it: I love it because it gives me beautifully defined eyebrows semi permanently

Review: "When I'm not wearing eye makeup or haven't slightly darkened my brows I look a bit like a boiled egg! What do I mean by that? Well, I have very fair eyelashes and eyebrows and when they aren't slightly defined, I look very monotone shall we say! I can't be bothered, however, to get them dyed professionally, so for years I have done it myself. Recently I changed brands (I used to use Eyelure) and started using this Colorsport semi-permanent dye and it works a treat. I use the brown shade, and it's great because it's not too dark which is perfect for us pale types. It comes as a kit and you mix a few drops of the Bottle of Eyelash Colour Solution with a squeeze of the Eyelash Colour Gel, mix together and apply with the Lash Brush. Leave on lashes and brows for 2-3 minutes et voila! beautifully darkened definition with or without mascara. One thing I would say however is not to get this stuff in your eyes - it can sting like hell (they all do), but you can wash it quickly out with water (so make sure you are near a tap when you do it)."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

9 / 10

Livia's Kitchen Raw Millionaire Bites Salted Date Caramel

Buy online

Why we love it: The scrummiest healthy twist on a millionaire shortbread I've ever tried

Review: "These are perfection. I literally have nothing else to say because I am obsessed. I'm on the classic, 'must be healthy' movement before my holiday and these are the perfect treat when I need something sweet. 100% free form gluten, dairy and refined sugar, they are seriously little bites of goodness that are made with raw and natural ingredients. A healthy take on the classic Millionaire Shortbread, these Salted Date Caramel bites are my non-guilty mid afternoon treat, plus the tub is so handy to take everywhere. I also think you are probably only allowed a couple per day... currently rationing myself because I will demolish tub after tub."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

10 / 10

Soigné Nail Polish in Ikat, £11

Buy online

Why we love it: A bright, bold summer shade with a 5-free formula

Review: “French nail brand Soigné releases three new colours every season, and it’s this Ikat shade from the summer set that caught my attention. Never to be seen with bare nails, I always feel the need to choose my colour based on the weather or season and felt this deep yet bright pink was the perfect match as we welcomed the sunshine. It’s a 5-free formula with intense colour payoff, and it looked good on both fingers and toes as I wholeheartedly embraced sandal season. I only hope the sun returns so I can show it off some more.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More

 