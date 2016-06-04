Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the moment

6 / 10
The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder Flash Illuminator in Day Light, £22
Why we love it: A one-stop shop for making cheekbones pop...
Review: “As far as highlighters go, I’m a little bit obsessed. Dewy, glowy skin is the stuff of beauty dreams for me. That being said though, I’ve always found finding the correct tone to be a bit of a challenge for my darker complexion with the warmer end of the colour spectrum proving to be the comfiest of comfort zones. However, this new silky illuminator from The Estée Edit (which has just launched in the UK), has given me an excuse to step, nay, leap right on out of it and try something new. With just the right hint of colour to feign a blush and the type of pearlescent finish ideal for highlighting and strobing, its creamy, radiance-boosting formulation makes for a cooler, fresher alternative guaranteed to see me through this year’s balmy (hopefully) warm summer nights.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer