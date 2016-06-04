Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the moment

7 / 10

Lululemon Align Crop ‘naked’ yoga pants, £72

Available in June

Why we love it: A weightless super-soft, tummy-hugging yoga luxe experience

Review: "Yoga is my thing, I practice several times a week, but I have never bought a pair of Lululemon leggings – solely because of the expense. Do you really need to spend £72 on something with no bells and whistles? But it turns out that this is in fact the strength of the new Align Crop pant with its ‘naked’ feel. It’s a pared-back dedicated yoga pant – no ankle/pocket zips to give you jabbing pains when you are pressing on them with another part of your anatomy (yoga is a concentration/meditation practice after all, and what is pant pain, if not a distraction?). The material is super-soft and fitted and doesn’t slide when you are trying to pull off a sweaty crow pose. The patented Nulu fabric wicks away moisture and somehow manages to avoid the post-class pong that you can get wearing other materials. There is a zip-free secret waistband pocket for your key or pass, if you are so inclined, they are flatteringly high-waisted and hug you in – so when you’re in shoulder stand you can focus on your breathing rather than eyeballing your muffin top. People tell me that they still have their Lululemon leggings after ten years – so here’s to a decade of yoga ‘nakedness’. FYI the blue shown here drops on 20th June along with a pink and a khaki. Meanwhile they are available in black, rosewood and teal."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor