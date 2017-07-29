Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the fortnight
This week, our picks of the best new launches around are particularly diverse. Whether to address summer skin concerns, lower stress levels or add a bit of sunshine into our makeup bags, it makes for an eclectic read.
From skincare to makeup to meditation jewellery (more on that later), here are the products that have particularly piqued our interest.
Simple Water Boost Hydrating Booster, £6.99
Why we love it: “A quick fix for dehydrated and sensitive skin.”
Review: “Simple’s latest range is all about hydration - or rather, dehydration, in that it aims to fix it with its key active, Pentavitin, a skin-identical plant extract which helps to keep the skin moisturised. I don’t typically have dehydrated skin, usually just a tad dry, but what I love about this is that it peps up my lacklustre complexion after a day in an air-conditioned office; patting it on come 6pm gives me a bit of just-moisturised radiance and is the perfect base for a makeup top-up. You can use it in this way, as a primer, blended with your moisturiser or as a treatment to specific areas - whatever hydration boost you need it for, it works.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Silatha 21 Day meditation programme, from £99
Why we love it: “Meditation you can wear.”
Review: “There are many meditation apps, but I’ve never come across one before that marries mindfulness and jewellery, although it’s not as strange a concept as it may seem. Mala beads, worn around the neck, have been a meditation tool for centuries as each bead is used to count the repetition of a mantra.
“Buying the Silatha necklace or bracelet (either gold plated or solid silver and with a gemstone) gives you a code to access a 21-day meditation course on the Silatha app. You first take a quiz to choose your stone, depending on what you want to achieve in your meditation. My answers led me to rose gold, for love. In the necklace, which I tried, the stone sits inside a dorje, the Tibetan ‘thunderbolt of enlightenment' symbol, which you then wear every day as a reminder to check in with yourself and to do your 21-day programme. Veroniek Vermeulen, the meditation coach behind the app spent five years training intensely in monasteries all over the world and her approach is not allied to any tradition, but focuses on setting an intention for your meditation and following it with simple buildable steps for about 15 to 20 minutes a day. There’s no denying this is an investment buy (the necklace is £249, the bracelet £99) but sometimes needing to get your money’s worth can be the push to start a healthy habit. I found that wearing the dorje every day really did remind me to take a breather. There is a free trial meditation on the site .”
Review: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour in Deep, £42
Why we love it: “A subtle bronzer that gives skin a sun-kissed glow.”
Review: “The fact that we seem to have lost the sun for a while has meant that I’ve needed to add a touch of summer to my beauty haul instead; and this year, it’s come in the form of the latest Chanel Les Beiges bronzer. A sun-kissed version of the iconic Les Beiges Sheer Powder and with several bronze shades to chose from, it’s a must have summer staple. The powder-cream texture helps to build intensity gradually to create a subtle and natural tan, while also brightening the skin and giving it an extra glow. I'm quite fair but I like the deep shade for all over bronzing of my face - it's a little more intense than the lighter shade and gives much better overall colour for me. It comes with a delicate half-moon brush too so perfect for on the go touch ups too.
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Philosophy The Microdelivery Detoxifying Oxygen Peel, £35
Why we love it: “A gentle yet effective detoxifying treat that leaves skin clean, clear and soft.”
Review: “There’s something quite frightening about the word ‘peel’ and despite knowing that the reality is often a lot less abrasive-sounding than the expectation, incorporating one into my routine hasn’t managed to stick. My skin could certainly benefit from a more intensive weekly treat at the moment though and this new duo has fit the bill rather well indeed. Combining the benefits of a deep cleansing mask with the brightening effects of an oxygen facial, the kit comprises of two steps: the first, a detoxifying gel mask made up of activated charcoal designed to help draw out dirt and impurities. Step 2, a light and airy foam booster that delightfully puffs up on contact. Simply remove with the applicator provided in a shaving motion and rinse to finish, for creating a clean and clear canvas that drinks up whatever skincare you pop on top.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Oil, £68
Why we love it: “A potent oil blend to calm and replenish both skin and mind.”
Review: “I have long been obsessed with Elemis’ Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm, mainly because the calming scent is so heavenly. Therefore when I heard Elemis was launching a Pro-Collagen Marine Oil, I was understandably excited to try it out as soon as I could. With the same scent as the balm, it’s designed to nourish and hydrate having been formulated with a trio of seaweeds that work to restore skin's moisture levels and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Thankfully, it isn't greasy and leaves skin completely smooth afterwards. After just a week of use, my skin is already feeling calmer, deeply moisturised and a lot more radiant. Combine this with the cleansing balm and you've got your desert island skincare essentials sorted.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Clinique + Jonathan Adler collection, from £15.50
Why we love it: “Bright, geometric summer fun in makeup form.”
Review: “Not travelling to Capri, Santorini or Palm Beach this summer? No, me neither, but you can wear the spirit of each destination on your face, which sounds weird, but comes off super modern and cool thanks to Clinique’s recent collaboration with sculptor, artist, designer, potter, author and general purveyor of taste and style Jonathan Adler. The destination inspired collections feature zingy eye shades, wearable coral lipsticks, a fuchsia brush set that can’t fail to make even grey British mornings jollier and a rather jazzy incarnation of Clinique’s Purifying Cleansing Brush, amongst other glamorous gems. If you’ve got nude lip and contouring fatigue, I prescribe this.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
