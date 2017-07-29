Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the fortnight

3 / 7

Silatha 21 Day meditation programme, from £99

Why we love it: “Meditation you can wear.”

Review: “There are many meditation apps, but I’ve never come across one before that marries mindfulness and jewellery, although it’s not as strange a concept as it may seem. Mala beads, worn around the neck, have been a meditation tool for centuries as each bead is used to count the repetition of a mantra.

“Buying the Silatha necklace or bracelet (either gold plated or solid silver and with a gemstone) gives you a code to access a 21-day meditation course on the Silatha app. You first take a quiz to choose your stone, depending on what you want to achieve in your meditation. My answers led me to rose gold, for love. In the necklace, which I tried, the stone sits inside a dorje, the Tibetan ‘thunderbolt of enlightenment' symbol, which you then wear every day as a reminder to check in with yourself and to do your 21-day programme. Veroniek Vermeulen, the meditation coach behind the app spent five years training intensely in monasteries all over the world and her approach is not allied to any tradition, but focuses on setting an intention for your meditation and following it with simple buildable steps for about 15 to 20 minutes a day. There’s no denying this is an investment buy (the necklace is £249, the bracelet £99) but sometimes needing to get your money’s worth can be the push to start a healthy habit. I found that wearing the dorje every day really did remind me to take a breather. There is a free trial meditation on the site .”

Review: Victoria Woodhall, Editor