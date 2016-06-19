Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products right now

Review

19 June 2016

Which products are the Glossy Posse obsessed with right now? From fragrances to highlighting palettes and from hair removers to game changing eyeliners, these are the products that we really can't get enough of right now.

NARS Blush in Desire, £23

Why we love it: Beautiful product. Fabulous colour. Your goals of summer radiance are just a brush stroke away...

Review: "Look in the cosmetics bag of any hardcore beauty junkie and in it you will find a pallet of NARS Orgasm Blush - including mine. It's my absolute everyday go-to product - noon or night, work or play; we are together no matter what.

"NARS' Blush in Desire on the other hand is a leap away from Orgasm's sell-out subtle shimmering glow and is a bright electric pop of matte pink which buzzes in my hand and shouts exciting whispers of "paar-taay" as soon as I open the lid. I can't wait to put it on... but remain cautious that I'm now the wrong side of thirty where my penchant for glitter and electric blue mascara are sadly a thing of yesteryear.

"Applied in the right way however, just on the apple of my cheekbone and over a sweeping shimmer of Orgasm, NARS blush in Desire brings a beautiful early summer glow to my cheeks and face - one that superbly complements my current trend of bright coral tops and even solicited a compliment from a member of the team just after application. It may be bold, but don’t go bold and this blush is a winner no matter your age."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

Jo Loves Mandarine, £65

Why we love it: A beautifully fresh and energising scent, that pushes all my previous favourites to the back of the cupboard!

Review: I believe I've found my new go-to scent for the summer, and actually every month of the year. A sophisticated take on summer with it's zesty notes of bitter orange, bergamot oil and lemon leaf paired with undertones of aromatic thyme and fresh spies, it's a beautifully delicate cologne that instantly sends me to the tropics. Suited to all occasions and leaving you feeling refreshed and energised after a couple of spritzes, it's truly going to be a cult classic in my beauty haul and will promise to cheer up any summer day.

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

Stila Correct & Perfect All-in-One Colour Correcting Palette, £32.50

Why we love it: A one-size-fits-all approach to colour correction

Review: “It seems the beauty world has gone colour-correcting mad of late, and it’s about time too. We all know that redness and dark circles are hard to hide and that’s why this palette has changed the way I see even my most trusty concealer; it works better as a team. Contained in this beautiful palette are five cream correctors which work for all skin tones, plus two setting powders in different shades. Using the peach under my eyes has been a game changer; I swear I was born with dark circles, but using this together with a high coverage concealer on top has brightened up my eye area more than any product ever has. This, together with the green to hide redness and pink for waking up the skin, has given me a more even complexion all round, minimising my need for concealer or foundation. A great beauty fix that really works.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

Lancôme Grandiôse Liner in 01, £23

Why we love it: “For giving my cat eye attempts a new angle to play with - a must-have for any winged eyeliner addict.”

Review: “You know how some people say they never leave the house without mascara on? That’s how I feel about liquid eyeliner, so I couldn’t wait to give this new bendable buy from Lancôme a try. And, it didn’t disappoint. Giving my feline flick a greater degree of flexibility, its ‘swan neck’ satisfyingly and securely clicked into place to provide a noticeable added level of comfort for creating the smoothest and slickest of lines. The finish was mightily impressive - highly pigmented, matte, fast-drying and long-lasting, with its super fine tip able to build definition seamlessly. Promising both style and substance, it’s an eye-opener in every way.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Essie Gel Couture Polish in Spiked with Style, £9.99

Why we love it: "A gel-like polish with incredible pigmentation that actually lasts."

Review: "I can’t seem to pop into Boots without picking up a nail polish. There’s just something about the range of colours and types that makes me want to collect them all. However, actually getting round to using them is another story and when I eventually do it’s not long before I manage to chip my new mani, making the whole process start over again. The new Essie gel couture range is my new favourite as finally, I’ve found a polish that actually lasts! The application is incredibly easy and the finish is super glossy. But the best bit? It lasted so much longer than my other polishes. I’m a serial new nail polish user, but I’ve found myself going back and back to this one, it really is that good."

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection Face Palette, £48

Available 21st June

Why we love it: "Golden, glowing sunny skin in a beautiful champagne coloured palette."

Review: "Jaclyn Hill is a makeup artist and blogger with radiant cheekbones to die for and over 2.8 million instagram followers. Becca cosmetics have teamed up with her for another season to create a special limited edition range for summer - the Jaclyn Hill Champagne collection. As the name suggests it's a beautiful golden-toned range consisting of skin illuminators and glow-getters but the piece de la resistance is the Champagne Pop limited edition face palette. Containing five sunset coloured shades from a bronze to a peachy blush, a cheek highlighter in a rose gold shade and a radiant bronzer, it is a must-have for any skin tone for summer. Beautiful to hold, it's also beautiful on the skin, unfortunately getting your hands on it might be as hard as finding Willy Wonkers Golden Ticket, but give it a go."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime, £55 (60ml)

Why we love it: Simple packaging belies a more complex entity…

Review: “Upon first usage of L’Homme Ultime, I quickly had urges to don my best silk shirt (3 buttons unbuttoned of course) and my favourite cowboy boots (which I don’t own) and head down to the nearest 1920’s style cocktail bar. When I had time to think about it some more, it conjured up images of being in an old part of a castle, looking at myself in an aged gothic framed mirror holding an old fashioned and wearing guyliner.

"But as Lee Mack aptly put it, “what does it ****in smell of?”. Well Lee, I’m glad you asked; it smells like 5 parts fresh grapefruit juice mixed with half a measure of Belvedere shaken in a squirty bottle and misted heavily over a small mound of shaved Green and Blacks vanilla white chocolate. Sincerely, I do not envy fragrance advert producers.

"While I seem to be divulging perhaps a little too much of my personality, the point is that it is a complex, deep and interesting fragrance, with a sharp top note that evolves and mellows allowing the sweeter base to exchange pleasantries with anyone in your vicinity. While others like Cool Water (Davidoff) makes me feel like the breeze on a summer’s day, and the classic Dior Homme evokes the inside of a Barbour jacket, Ultime makes me feel, well…complex, deep and interesting, and ultimately confident, if not confused."

Reviewer: Guest post by Nick, boyfriend of senior features writer Anna Hunter

Tom Ford Concealing Pen in 02 Light Medium, £42.00

Reviewer: Gemma BellmanWhy we love it: Looks good, smells divine and does what it says on the tinReview: "As summer approaches (or attempts to at least) I’m keen to pair back my foundation and base in favour of a lighter coverage that’s kind in the heat.  I was keen, therefore, to try out Tom Ford’s concealing pen which promises to “camouflage under eye circles” whilst remaining “undetectable” - a combination I thought might allow me to do away with foundation altogether whilst still disguising my less desirable bits.  The sponge applicator and twist-to-release formula make this product easy and fuss-free to use. The sponge itself is really soft, which is great for application in the delicate under-eye area, but does mean you’ll need some light finger or blender action to finish the concealing.The formula itself smells divine, it’s soft, light and leaves a good matte finish (a must whenever you’re trying to hide something)!"In summary, a great quick fix to an under-eye bag or unsightly spot though for the price (£42) I’d use sparingly."

Philips Satinelle Prestige Wet and Dry Epilator, £100

Why we love it: "It’s a practically painless epilator, trimmer and shaver that works as well wet as dry."

Review: "I'm a fan of epilating for legs and underarms - for me, salon waxes are too expensive and too time-consuming and shaving just needs doing too often for me to remember.  This new machine launched in spring has every single attachment you could conceive of (a few to many in my opinion) but where it scores is in making epilating less painful than it was with two alternative heads - a skin stretcher and a massage head, both of which clip on to the epilator  (although not at the same time) and variously dull the sensation of pulling. It can be used wet or dry (I prefer dry as you can see the hairs more clearly) and the shaver head which seems every bit as good and close as the shavers Philips make for men (they have the technology!). The finish was wax-smooth.

"The large epilator head makes epilating the bikini line tricky.  For that I preferred to use the shaver as a trimmer (with requisite attachment) and then to shave any 'down there' hairs I wanted removing completely. Other attachments include an epilator cap for delicate areas  and one for the face which effectively make the wide head small, but they aren't something I needed.

"As if that weren't enough there's a gentle exfoliating brush and a massager attachment - the latter makes quite a loud squeaking sound when pressed on the skin, so rather lost the relaxing effect. There are definitely a few things too many on this gadget (eight accessories!) but I've chosen it as my pick for the excellent epilating, shaving and trimming performance, the 40 minutes of charge (which will last you a two-week holiday) and the fact that it's half price at Boots (RRP £200, now £100)."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

