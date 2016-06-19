Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products right now

2 / 10

NARS Blush in Desire, £23

Buy online

Why we love it: Beautiful product. Fabulous colour. Your goals of summer radiance are just a brush stroke away...

Review: "Look in the cosmetics bag of any hardcore beauty junkie and in it you will find a pallet of NARS Orgasm Blush - including mine. It's my absolute everyday go-to product - noon or night, work or play; we are together no matter what.

"NARS' Blush in Desire on the other hand is a leap away from Orgasm's sell-out subtle shimmering glow and is a bright electric pop of matte pink which buzzes in my hand and shouts exciting whispers of "paar-taay" as soon as I open the lid. I can't wait to put it on... but remain cautious that I'm now the wrong side of thirty where my penchant for glitter and electric blue mascara are sadly a thing of yesteryear.

"Applied in the right way however, just on the apple of my cheekbone and over a sweeping shimmer of Orgasm, NARS blush in Desire brings a beautiful early summer glow to my cheeks and face - one that superbly complements my current trend of bright coral tops and even solicited a compliment from a member of the team just after application. It may be bold, but don’t go bold and this blush is a winner no matter your age."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager