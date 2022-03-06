Glossy Posse Picks: 5 new skincare and makeup buys we're excited about

We've seen a flurry of new launches this week and with spring just around the corner, there's smart and innovative skincare arriving as well as lighter textures and brightening formulas. From Lancome's new weightless foundation to E.L.F's debut dabble in skincare, we reveal what the team have been testing and raving about this week... E.L.F Nourishing Facial Oil 15ml, £12 for 15ml

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor "I was pleasantly surprised by this oil from E.L.F’s first foray into skincare; they’re known for their budget makeup and I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the hefty combination of jojoba, sunflower seed, grape, rosehip, sweet almond and avocado oils feels like a silky conditioner for the skin and is more moisturising than some of my other go-to facial oils. It's thin and light in texture, yet feels rich on application - my skin has been extra dry thanks to the recent cold snap and just a few drops of this before my moisturiser has left it feeling soft and nourished, with no hint of grease so I can even use it in the morning. My only complaint? Well, if E.L.F are reading, I’d love a bigger bottle - this is the kind of oil I’d want to take with me to a spa to use on my sensitive skin for a massage (yes, I take my own). Here’s hoping…" Buy it now Clinique iD: Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Active Cartridge Concentrate for Lines & Wrinkles 125ml, £30.60

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Clinique has come up with a way of supercharging its most iconic face cream, the Dramatically Different Moisturizer, according to your skin issues with targeted booster cartridges. There are four Active Cartridges Concentrates to choose from: for lines and wrinkles (my pick), fatigue, irritation, and uneven texture. You screw the cartridge into the moisturiser pot and it dispenses both booster and base together – genius! The key ingredient in the Lines and Wrinkles concentrate is line-smoothing whey protein, which for me makes the Dramatically Different Moisturizer rich enough to use. I've always found it too light. "With two other Clinique iD base options: Dramatically Different Oil Control Gel and Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, there are 15 combos in total so there’s likely to be one to suit everyone. The boosters aren't available separately and need to be bought with one of the Clinique iD bases." Buy it now Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude Foundation, £33.50

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer "Given that I’m redness prone, get breakouts relatively regularly and have hyperpigmentation on my chin due to an allergic reaction to the nickel in my flute when I was younger (true story), I tend to feel most comfortable in a medium to full coverage foundation that’s buildable depending on the kind of skin day that I’m having. This new addition to the much-loved Teint Idole family ticks all of the base boxes for me - it’s lighter in texture and finish than the full coverage original but is still pigment rich and long-lasting. Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge described it as a ‘film’ rather than a full on foundation owing to its slight transparency and silky feel and I’d agree there, plus the demi-matte formula keeps t-zones pretty shine-free without killing the skin’s natural luminosity. In short, middle of the road in the best possible way." Buy it now A’kin Cedarwood and Geranium Natural Deodorant, £10

Loved by: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development "I’ve been using aluminium-free deodorants for several years now – initially due to the suspected link to certain health scares such as breast cancer. While this has not ever been clinically proven I’ve chosen to stay aluminium free and am very happy to see the increased choice and accessibility now available for natural formulas. This is the first natural deodorant spray to come from the Australian Botanical skincare brand A’kin, and I feel they’ve done a great job. Fragrance free and containing three essential oils, Patchouli Oil, Geranium and Cedarwood it’s a move away from my usual scent of choice (citrus), however I found it to be just as refreshing. As it’s a spray it does feel very wet when you first put it on, but it dries very quickly and importantly doesn’t leave you sticky or with marks on your clothes. So far it’s lasted throughout the whole day with no need for a top up, however I know from past experience the real test would be in the peak summer months." Buy it now Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Créme 15ml, £30