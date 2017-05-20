Glossy Posse Picks: our top beauty and fitness launches of the week

2 / 7

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask, £38

Why we love it: “A subtle fuss-free self-tan night cream.”

Review: “Charlotte Tilbury is all about the glow - but in a grown-up and slightly lived-in way with its emphasis on using your skincare to quickly zap the effects of the night before. This appealed to me as mornings before work (yoga, kids’ lunchboxes, emails, washing to hang up, school run...) are my busiest times and anything I can do the night before to prep, I leap on. This new launch is very firmly in that stable, a buildable overnight self-tan with a very subtle scent.

“I use it over my serum - it’s thick and hydrating enough to do duty as a night cream, with oat kernel extract to soothe, hydrate and reduce redness plus, it sinks in well. It really is very subtle, so ideal if you are very pale or if you want a natural looking glow in the winter months - better that than a nasty Oompa Loompa surprise in the morning. For me, it took until the second night of application to see a real difference and I found I needed less concealer and foundation afterwards. The result was an even and natural looking ‘awake’ bronze which is totally controllable - you can dial it up or down as needed. A genius time-saving idea.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor