Glossy Posse Picks: our top product picks right now

Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid, £17.50

Why we love it: It's a long wearing cover for those problem areas without looking cakey and dry.

Review: "So over the past couple of weeks my skin has been acting up massively, it could be a combination of things such as the weather and the heat in the city/on the tube or just my skin thinking it’s okay to have a mass breakout to add some annoyance to my life, who knows - anyway, needless to say I’ve been needing a new form of coverage to try and hide it so I jumped at the chance to try the Urban Decay Naked Skin Colour Correctors.

"The concealers come in 5 shades: green which reduces redness, lavender which balances sallowness, pink which brightens dark areas, yellow to correct dullness and peach that masks circles/spots. I found myself gravitating mostly towards the green and peach shades so that they could work their colour correcting magic on my face. The colour comes out quite opaque so you definitely need to make sure you’re blending properly and also make sure you’re doing it underneath your foundation, but honestly they really work. You can obviously still see the spot on your face if it’s raised, but they completely smooth out the colour making your spots appear far less angry and aggressive than they are! The coverage is great but in addition to that they’re also long wearing, I could do my makeup at 8am and the spot still wouldn’t be visible by the time I got home at 7pm which is always a win in my eyes. If you’re in the market for a colour correcting product then I’d definitely recommend these as soon as they’re available."

Reviewer: Rachael McGowan, Graphic Designer