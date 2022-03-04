Glossy Posse Picks: our top product picks right now

4 / 7
Methodology X The Class, from £14
Why we love it: You learn, and come to master, serious skills while shaping up in the process.
Review: “From aimlessly pounding the treadmill to monotonous, hamster wheel workouts, sometimes the quest to lose, or even maintain, weight is a monotonous one. Strength and conditioning coach Dan Roberts is only too aware of this, and he’s changed the game somewhat with his skill-based, holistic Methodology X programme. His 28-day home workout has been distilled into class form at hip-but-functional new gym BLOK in East London, and will concentrate your mind so effectively on perfecting everything from capoeira to pilates to martial arts moves, not to mention wind-down meditation, that you won’t have a moment for negative self-talk. Having worked extensively and intensively with models, athletes and actors across the globe, Dan knows only too well the limitations that we can put on ourselves, and his philosophy centres on health, strength and agility, of the physical and mental kind. Sign up for the class for an empowering workout in every possible sense of the word, not to mention a leaner physique, but that’s merely a bonus. Being able to move like a Muay Thai fighter is far more engaging, and the small class size ensures that you’ll get the most out of every minute.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer