Glossy Posse Picks: The best new health and beauty picks to buy now

Bank Holiday weekends are a great excuse for a bit of online beauty browsing - but before you head to checkout, take a look at our pick of the best new beauty launches to have landed at GTG HQ. From Chanel's reformulated powder to the shimmering eye colour that nails the foil trend, here's what we've been seriously impressed by this week... Emma Hardie Moringa Light Cleansing Gel, £34

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “Facialist Emma Hardie’s Moringa Cleansing Balm has achieved hallowed status in the ‘beauty hauls of fame’, and if you want in on the antioxidant moringa action but don’t get on with heavier balm textures, this light yet satisfyingly thick gel could be just the thing. Formulated with oily and combination skin in mind, it emulsifies makeup and general crud quickly and effectively and rinses it away without leaving a film or any residue behind as oils and balms occasionally can. You can apply it dry and add a little water before hot clothing off for the full spa experience, but it works just as well for a quick ‘wash and go’ situation. There’s no arguing that it’s crazy expensive for a cleanser, but the concentrated texture means that you don’t need much per use.” Buy it now Bobbi Brown Ultra Violet Eye Palette, £36.50

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “When it comes to eyeshadow I usually play it safe with neutral browns and copper tones, however when it comes to colour, I love experimenting with purple. I love striking violet hues against my blue eyes as I find it really complements them, making a statement without being too bold and dramatic. This new palette from Bobbi Brown is the ultimate purple lover’s dream. Inspired by the 2018 Pantone colour of the year, it’s a stunning selection of violet and lilac tones, mixed with a frosty inner corner highlight and deep brown/black outer corner colour. The range of shades means you can introduce a slight purple hue to an everyday eye look, or amp it up for a full-on statement eye. The shade Strange Magic is my favourite - it’s a chrome metal formula that changes when it hits the light, giving a really unique look. This is such a beautiful and different palette; not a necessity by any means but definitely worth a look if you’re willing to experiment!” Buy it now N ars Afterglow Lip Balm in Hidden Pleasure, £23

Loved by: Emma North, Features Intern “For my everyday makeup, I need products that are beautiful as well as delivering on comfort. I cannot stand wearing lipstick all day - I hate the feeling of dry lips and I'm too self-conscious to touch-up fading colour in public. That's where this great tinted, glowy lip balm from Nars trumps my extensive lipstick collection. Exclusively available in Selfridges and Nars boutiques from March 2019, the four new shades for spring are perfect for the warmer season - my particular favourite being Hidden Pleasure, a rose mauve. It's the same super hydrating formula as the previous sell-out Orgasm lip balm, infused with Monoi Hydrating Complex, it feels more like a nourishing lip treatment as opposed to makeup. This is my go-to for the rest of summer, without a doubt.” Buy it now La Roche Posay Redermic C10 Vitamin C Serum, £38

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “This is the first product of 2019 where I have truly thought, 'wow, I need to stockpile this'. I've found it quite tricky to find a good quality vitamin C that doesn't have a strange texture and isn't too heavy for the skin. This little wonder from La Roche-Posay contains hyaluronic acid to plump the skin with moisture and salicylic acid to help remove dead skin cells for a brighter complexion. A little really goes a long way too - it has a very light, non-greasy gel-like texture that immediately sinks into the skin, leaving it feeling incredibly soft and smooth and no sticky residue in sight. The scent feels fresh and slightly reminds me of summer and suncream; I really like that but it may not be for everyone. After only a few days I noticed my complexion was a lot brighter, my skin was more even in both surface and tone and a lot healthier. I 100% think this is worth every penny.” Buy it now Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder, £42

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer “As someone who idolises dewy skin, I tend to avoid powders at all costs. As I have more melanin, my skin - sometimes - is prone to dryness. I don’t want dry, flaky or mattified skin. However, Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder took me completely by surprise. You may have already heard of it; it gained cult status for its ability to oxygenate the complexion leaving it feeling silky smooth and hydrated. Chanel, this time around, has not only added two darker shades to the line (eight shades in total), but has reformulated the product without SPF. This is because Lucia Pica wanted the powder to be light without compromising the sheerness. After the first time I glided the powder across my cheek, I couldn’t stop touching my skin - it felt like my skin, but better. It doesn’t feel heavy or packed on, or dry. This latest product drop is even a collector’s item, featuring Gabrielle Chanel’s signature on the black-trimmed beige case, as well as being embossed in the powder. It’s almost too pretty to use!” Buy it now Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Colour, £24

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “The Caviar Sticks have long been one of my favourite items in my makeup bag (and it helps to know that Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan) but now Laura Mercier has not only brought out a chrome version of the long-lasting, richly pigmented eyeshadow sticks but has also introduced a shimmering liquid edition. Unlike many liquid formulas I’ve tried, the new Caviar Chrome Veil colours in six stunning shades are lightweight and silky thanks to their water base, making it easier to apply and customise - so whether you prefer a sheer metallic gloss or want a more intense, pearlescent eye you can create the finish you want, and it lasts and lasts without creasing too. For added oomph, layer the new liquids over the top of the Caviar Stick - it makes the foil eye trend a doddle. I reckon SJP would approve.” Buy it now Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Bliss sneakers £185

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “I admit it, I haven’t taken these trainers off since I got them two weeks ago. I’ve worn them to the gym, to work, cycling, to a party; it’s becoming embarrassing. But the fact is they are simply the most delicious things I have ever put on my feet. They are like your favourite jumper mixed with your most comfortable slippers and high-performance trainers – the soles have special cushion technology which is said improve speed. The trademark APL knitted mesh gives them an aerated slipper-like feel and stop feet overheating, while the sturdier neoprene edging and elastic strap keep them firmly in place. The lack of laces means you don’t get that pinching and squashing. I wouldn’t wear them anywhere muddy though. This new-season colour is a winner for maxing out their potential as a fashion shoe (and for this price you will want to get a decent amount of wear). In fact, the whole of the new season’s colours, in strong pastels and animal print, is standout.” Buy it now Flat Lay Co Drawstring Makeup Bag, £19.99