Glossy Posse Picks: the beauty & wellness launches set for big things

7 / 9

Formula Absolute Ultimate Sleep Cream, £22 for 50ml

Buy online

Why we love it: “A high performing, cult mid-range priced night cream.”

Review: “It claims to make you look like you have had eight hours sleep and amassed a waitlist of more than 7,000 after its post launch sell-out last year. Now M&S has brought Formula Absolute Ultimate Sleep Cream back with a new gold lid to the delight of its many loyal customers who’ve been clamouring for its return.

“As a poor sleeper extraordinaire, it definitely had my name on it. When you’ve had a bad or dehydrated night everything can feel a little dry and crusty and this is something that this formula with its anti-wrinkle peptides, moisturising hyaluronic acid and skin-brightening actives sorts out from the off. How? According to an M&S technologist, it has ‘a new hydrating PatcH2O complex, which forms an invisible micro-matrix on the skin, releasing active ingredients slowly’ and so hydrates all night long. The texture is quite thick but it sinks in immediately and skin still feels soft the next day. If you know you might be in for a hangover, Formula Absolute is a good bet to stop you looking as careworn as you might feel in the morning.

“According to clinical trials, transformative results can be seen after four weeks. I’ve only tried it for one so far but the results are good - my skin feels ‘comfortable’ in the morning and more hydrated, although I won’t be ditching the concealer just yet. The scent is mild (although feels a little artificial) and it claims to be suited to all skin types. For the price, the results are impressive so far.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor.