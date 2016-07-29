1 / 11

Glossy Posse Picks: the Benefit products we can't get enough of

Benefit beauty products have been staples in our makeup bags for as long as we can remember, and with so many favourites from the brand, it seemed only apt that we brought you this week's Glossy Posse Picks in partnership with the brand itself.

With eyes being a big focus this season, our picks are centered around just that. From brow shapers that frame the face, to under eye coverage that brightens, these are the makeup favourites from Benefit that have got us hook, line and sinker.

Click through the gallery to see which products made the cut...

Written in partnership with Benefit Cosmetics . All views are our own.