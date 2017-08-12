Glossy Posse Picks: The best health and beauty launches this fortnight
1 / 9
New launches we love
It's that time again where the GTG team share their favourite new launches of the fortnight - so what's on the hot list? From a mind-altering massage to the latest Psycle studio and the yoga mat that packs away perfectly in your luggage, here are the new health and beauty hits that the glossy posse have been raving about...
2 / 9
Ciate Bamboo Bronzer, £24
Why we love it: “A subtle, chic bronzer in a beautiful new compact.”
Review: “A long-time fan of Ciate’s nail polishes, I’m pleased to say their makeup line never fails to impress. This bronzer is in fact one of their bestsellers - a super silky and lightweight powder, it mattifies any oily or shiny areas and adds a believable glow to lacklustre complexions. Both sunkissed shades, South Beach and Palm Island (I used the latter for my pale skin) have been repackaged into a beautiful rose gold compact for summer 2017, making it ideal for handbags or travel and every bit as luxe on the outside as it is on the inside. Who needs sunshine when you can get your glow to go?”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
3 / 9
Kiss The Moon Treatments at Middleton Lodge
Why we love it: “Serene sleep-focused treatments tucked away on a rambling green Yorkshire estate.”
Review: “Looking to escape the daily grind but don’t have much time available to allocate to unwinding? Let me prescribe a night at Middleton Lodge, with a timetable of country walks, trips out on vintage bikes, a poke around a beautiful walled garden, award-winning meals made with local produce and, as a key activity, a Kiss The Moon massage.
“The British made, natural aromatherapy brand is a recent addition to the Middleton Lodge treatment rooms, and relaxation is the aim of the game here, although if you do crave a good kneading, that’s an option too. From the 110 minute Dream, Love & Glow Ritual, incorporating a facial, head and body massage with Kiss The Moon’s vitamin rich, tension melting 100 per cent essential oil blends to the more energising orange and geranium Glow Reviving Massage, there’s something to suit your every mood, and the combination of cushy Middleton Lodge bedding and soothing aromatherapy massage seals the deal for a good night’s sleep. If you’re in need of a recharge but don’t have time for a holiday, get thee over Darlington-way.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
4 / 9
MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner, £16.50
Why we love it: “A foolproof design for liquid liner novices and pros alike.”
Review: "The Rollerwheel Liquid Liner is here, and I can’t imagine how I ever lived without it - how did no one invent it before? It launched to great fanfare at New York Fashion Week in February, and rightly so; this is the makeup equivalent to Steve Jobs’ announcement on stage in 2007. Gone are the days of peering into a mirror, nose squashed against the glass trying to get that perfect flick. It just rolls on - it’s so, so easy.
“Available in a matte or glossy black, blue and brown, it’s ideal if like me you’re plagued by shaky hands and struggle to perfect that eye-defining flick. It rolls on very smoothly, the tiny wheel moving as you go. Depending on the pressure, you can achieve a thick line or a subtler look, all without any smudging. It lasts (almost a little too well, I had a bit of trouble getting it off) and it looks like a pizza cutter - what’s not to like?"
Reviewer: Ariana Murray Wells, Designer
5 / 9
Psycle Shoreditch, classes from £15.50
Why we love it: “The cult spinning destination has gone east and spread its wings- this is everything you’d expect from boutique fitness, all under one roof.”
Review: “I’m a Psycle disciple at the best of times, and while I’m a ‘west is best’ type of Londoner (Shepherds Bush resident for six years and counting), the launch of a new upbeat branch of my favourite spinning studio is enough to lure me Liverpool Street way, quite without the addition of a new programme of barre, HIIT and yoga classes to add to the classic ride schedule. You’ll get the same friendly service, shake bar and Sachajuan stocked changing rooms, alongside a full body and mind timetable of new activities, all infused with the distinctive Psycle energy and sense of fun.
“Think banging playlists, TED talk worthy motivation and quips and one-liners that tickle you through the pain. The yoga session I booked in for was more educational and spiritual than I expected, but not in a ‘holier than thou’ kind of way- instructor Leila taught us how to pull off vinyasa flow like a pro while using quirky extended metaphors to ensure that we weren’t all taking ourselves too seriously. In a world inundated with show-offy Instagram yoga poses with seemingly little going on behind them, getting to the nitty gritty of what yoga means was quite a refreshing way to spend a Sunday morning.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
6 / 9
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Hydrating Emulsion, £38
Why we love it: “Summer truly bottled into a luxurious and sexy body moisturiser.”
Review: “The scent of summer has got to be Tom Ford's Orchid Soleil - warm and glamorous, it oozes sunny happiness and instantly takes my mind to a beach-side paradise. This year, Tom Ford launches a body cream to the Orchid Soleil collection and priced at £38, it's a lot more affordable than the fragrance. Deeply moisturising and enriched with vitamins and minerals, it leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and lightly scented. It isn't heavy so it’s perfect for both day and evening - I lean more towards evening as the scent is pretty sexy and the slight shimmer works well with sun kissed skin. It's luxury body care at its absolute best.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
7 / 9
Gazelli Hypnotherapy and Mind Massage, £185 for 90 minutes
Book an appointment with a Gazelli expert on 07909 092 343
Why we love it: “An innovative treatment that helps address tensions of the mind as well as the body.”
Review: “When it comes to massages, the emphasis of many can be focused too much on the outside rather than the inside. However, this treatment designed to help with concerns such as anxiety, migraines and sleep problems aims to take spa treatments one step further, combining guided hypnotherapy with physical therapy for a refreshingly multifaceted experience.
“Created in collaboration with life coach, NLP Master Practitioner and hypnotherapist Rachel Coffey, the treatment starts with an in-depth consultation created to delve a little deeper than others. Conducted sensitively yet thoroughly by my therapist, Gazelli Body Expert Alex Lisiecka, it explores both mental and physical health history in order to develop a more bespoke plan of action. Once completed, the treatment begins with the soothing voice of Rachel helping to clear cluttered minds and provide something to focus on - key in stopping my busy brain from drifting off and worrying about the day’s stresses. I slept like a baby that night and felt my head and shoulders noticeably devoid of the weight that I’d entered the room with. At £185, it’s on the pricier end of the scale however, the treatment is a lengthy 90 minutes plus, it gives a massage the extra angle it needs to help combat more complex areas of tension. Here’s hoping more follow suit.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
8 / 9
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Day Cream, £37
Why we love it: “A delicately soothing moisturiser to hydrate and calm skin.”
Review: “This potent anti-ageing moisturiser works to deeply hydrate and boost dull skin while tackling the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With a delicate blend of over 18 botanicals (you cannot hide away from the intense floral scent!), it's both soothing and calming on dry skin without feeling heavy and greasy, leaving skin plumped and glowing - ideal for more mature complexions needing a moisture hit.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
9 / 9
Manduka Eko SuperLite Yoga Mat, from £38
Why we love it: “A light, grippy, foldable, suitcase-friendly travel mat.”
Review: “I recently took this mat on a holiday, where suitcase space and weight were at premium and I was really impressed. Unlike other travel mats which you have to roll, it folds like a towel and unrolls flat without creases despite having been squashed between toiletries and clothes for a couple of days. The grip is impeccable – both in terms of your feet and its adherence to the floor or carpet (nothing more annoying than a mat that scrunches up or slips around) and weighs just 1kg. It comes in several colours (some of which are currently reduced to 29.40 Euros at www.manduka.com/eu I notice!). If, like me, you are not a fan of yoga towels, but want something to put down over a studio mat, this is perfect for carrying in your gym bag. It is, of course thin, so when using without another mat underneath on a hard surface you may need to have a towel handy for extra padding in floor poses, but for me that was not an inconvenience. It’s hot on eco credentials too, made of biodegradeable natural tree rubber and despite that - amazingly - doesn’t flake. I hope this proves to be a travel mat for life.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
More Gloss