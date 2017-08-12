Glossy Posse Picks: The best health and beauty launches this fortnight

5 / 9

Psycle Shoreditch, classes from £15.50

Book online

Why we love it: “The cult spinning destination has gone east and spread its wings- this is everything you’d expect from boutique fitness, all under one roof.”

Review: “I’m a Psycle disciple at the best of times, and while I’m a ‘west is best’ type of Londoner (Shepherds Bush resident for six years and counting), the launch of a new upbeat branch of my favourite spinning studio is enough to lure me Liverpool Street way, quite without the addition of a new programme of barre, HIIT and yoga classes to add to the classic ride schedule. You’ll get the same friendly service, shake bar and Sachajuan stocked changing rooms, alongside a full body and mind timetable of new activities, all infused with the distinctive Psycle energy and sense of fun.

“Think banging playlists, TED talk worthy motivation and quips and one-liners that tickle you through the pain. The yoga session I booked in for was more educational and spiritual than I expected, but not in a ‘holier than thou’ kind of way- instructor Leila taught us how to pull off vinyasa flow like a pro while using quirky extended metaphors to ensure that we weren’t all taking ourselves too seriously. In a world inundated with show-offy Instagram yoga poses with seemingly little going on behind them, getting to the nitty gritty of what yoga means was quite a refreshing way to spend a Sunday morning.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer