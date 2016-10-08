1 / 9

Glossy Posse Picks: the Breast Cancer Awareness beauty special

As we're welcoming in October, we're also welcoming in Breast Cancer Awarness (BCA) month. This powerful campaigin by breast cancer charities drives awareness and raises money for research into the cause - raising more than £50 million to date. Many beauty brands have brought out unique BCA editions of their most popular products, with profits going to the cause.

From floral fragrances to hero beauty collections and from antimicrobial makeup brushes to lash lengtheners, these are the BCA beauty products we're hooked on right now. All month long you can pick up these beauty essentials, knowing you're supporting a range of deserving charities. If only shopping could be like this all year round...

Click through the gallery to see our top BCA beauty picks...