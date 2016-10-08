Glossy Posse Picks: the Breast Cancer Awareness beauty special
1 / 9
Glossy Posse Picks: the Breast Cancer Awareness beauty special
As we're welcoming in October, we're also welcoming in Breast Cancer Awarness (BCA) month. This powerful campaigin by breast cancer charities drives awareness and raises money for research into the cause - raising more than £50 million to date. Many beauty brands have brought out unique BCA editions of their most popular products, with profits going to the cause.
From floral fragrances to hero beauty collections and from antimicrobial makeup brushes to lash lengtheners, these are the BCA beauty products we're hooked on right now. All month long you can pick up these beauty essentials, knowing you're supporting a range of deserving charities. If only shopping could be like this all year round...
Click through the gallery to see our top BCA beauty picks...
2 / 9
Jo Malone Red Roses 100ml Cologne, £86
Why we love it: A luxurious feminine fragrance for a good cause.
Review: “A Jo Malone fragrance is the epitome of luxury. I often find myself in their stores and concessions dreaming about expanding my collection - but there’s something that always stops me. The products are so luxurious, I always feel that they should be saved for a special occasion and I can’t just justify taking one home with me every time. That decision has just become a little bit easier - if you want to treat yourself, then Breast Cancer Awareness month is the time to do it. Throughout October, Jo Malone will be donating £20 to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation from every sale of the Red Roses 100ml Cologne.
“If you’re looking for a romantic, feminine fragrance, you really have found it. This scent smells just like a fresh bouquet of flowers and produces the same excitement. It’s a sweet but fresh scent with a top note of lemon, heart note of scarlet velvet rose and base note of honeycomb. If you’ve tried a Jo Malone fragrance before, you’ll know how well it lasts on the skin. A luxury that’s really worth treating yourself too…”
Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant
3 / 9
Elemis Breast Cancer Care The Hero Collection, £55
Why we love it: The perfect introduction to Elemis to give your body and mind the space to relax and unwind.
Review: "To support Breast Cancer Awareness month, Elemis are donating £10,000 to Breast Cancer Care and have launched their Hero Collection pack for total face and body nourishment. This cute, pink travel bag contains mini versions of their Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules, Frangipani Monoi Body Oil, Pro-Collagen neck and décolleté balm and their signature Pro Collagen Marine Cream, giving the perfect at-home pamper session. Guaranteed to suit both Elemis newbies and cult followers alike, it's the ideal collection to treat your skin and have a little me time - plus the money goes to an incredible charity, so a little indulgence for you, goes a long way."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
4 / 9
Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray, £23
Why we love it: An eco-cert pick-me-up supporting an important cause.
Review: “A hydrating mist is the first thing that goes on my face in the morning to wake up tired and dry eyes (I barely need to open them to do it). For Breast Cancer Awareness month, I’m swapping my usual Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Water, whose hydration powers take some beating (why is it that some facial mists make dry skin feel drier?) for this peppy spray from mineral makeup specialists, Jane Iredale. All profits from this product go to Against Breast Cancer.
“Despite being called ‘Lemongrass Love’ this mist is not in-your-face citrussy. In fact, it’s more like a cup of herbal tea – the chamomile and aloe come through gently to calm and refresh. The aloe made my skin feel smooth and soft and look brighter, even after the mist had evaporated. As a mineral makeup brand, Jane Iredale know what they are doing with facial sprays, which are spirtzed on to fix their products but can be used independently. An eco-cert product which smells so good you will quite literally inhale it."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor
5 / 9
Look Good Feel Better Anti-Bacterial Brush Set, £34.99
Why we love it: A pro brush kit at a great price for a wonderful charity
Review: "Coping with cancer can be devastating, and Look Good Feel Better is the only charity that specifically deals with the visible effects of cancer treatment, providing hair and beauty advice and helpful workshops for women that wish to feel like themselves again. This great makeup brush set is brilliant for many reasons....firstly it's as good in its quality as any professional brush set and provides everything you need - a large multi-tasking brush for bronzer, blusher or powder, a round foundation brush, a perfectly sized eye shading brush and a lip brush. Secondly, very cleverly, the brushes use the latest antimicrobial technology to help eradicate harmful bacteria. Thirdly they are super soft and deliver a flawless finish and most importantly 10% of the sale of each set goes directly to Look Good Feel Better to fund the beauty masterclasses. A wonderful set to buy now for Christmas that any mum/ sister/ daughter/ grandmother would love."
Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief
6 / 9
RevitaLash Advanced Pink Limited Edition, £69
Why we love it: A feel-good product born out of a cancer sufferer’s needs
Review: “RevitaLash came about when ophthalmologist Dr Binkenhoff’s wife Gayle needed something to restore her lacking lashes after chemotherapy - the lash conditioner was created and now it’s a worldwide success. Though the brand as a whole continuously supports breast cancer awareness initiatives and research, 10% of sales of this special pink edition will go towards the cause. So does it work? The serum is simple to use - you simply draw a line along the base of your lashes (on the lash, not the skin) once a day. Having recently tried lash extensions and feeling rather bare since they fell out, it’s encouraging to see my natural lashes looking healthier - they already feel softer which is making my mascara easier to apply.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor
7 / 9
AVEDA Hand Relief Moisturizing Cream, £20
Why we love it: Welcome relief for wind-weathered hands
Review: "It’s always my hands that feel the first touch of winter in the air and there’s nothing my wind-beaten knuckles crave more than a shielding hand cream. They don’t come much hardier than the AVEDA Hand Relief Moisturizing Cream, which is currently taking pride of place on my desk, for immediate and frequent application. Not only does this formula provide fast relief for weathered hands, it seems to offer a lasting layer of protection, future-proofing hands for the next bout of cold. Absorbing quickly into the skin, this cream is non-greasy and fast acting, leaving my hands noticeably softer, calmer and smelling great (thanks plant emollients)! This has definitely made it into my winter essentials kit this year."
Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director
8 / 9
The BCA Beauty Box from The Estée Lauder Companies, £20
Why we love it: A first of its kind box of iconic products whose proceeds go towards supporting a great mission.
Review: “Founded in 1992 by Evelyn H Lauder, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Campaign was set up with the aim of supporting the global research, education and medical services needed to tackle the disease. Far-reaching in its influence, this limited edition box makes for a brilliant way to support this year’s message: ‘Take action together to defeat breast cancer’ - created to celebrate the power of solidarity and the strength demonstrated by those affected.
“Worth £66 but priced at £20, it contains eight iconic products from different brands - great variety for the price tag, with £12 from the sale of each box going to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The box includes travel-sized versions of: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair (my go-to serum), Estée Lauder Sumptuous Mascara in Black (fantastic for definition), Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes and Lips (a triple threat for fast late night removal - dreamy), Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief (one of my favourite lines for quenching dry skin), Origins Drink-Up Mask (for a dose of supercharged hydration), Aveda Hand Relief (goodbye dehydrated digits), Bumble and bumble Thickening Hairspray (provides noticeable lift and volume for all hair types) and Smashbox Photo Finish Primer (keeps makeup on lockdown from day till dusk). A fantastic all-rounder and a definite must-buy in my book.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
9 / 9
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Recovery Complex II with Pink Ribbon Pin, £72
Why we love it: One of our favourite research-leds serum is giving back- 20% of every purchase goes straight to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®
Review: “ANR II is a product that I stock up on regularly, but doing so between now and June 2017 will pay off in more ways that just stronger, better supported skin- you’ll be contributing £14.40 towards breast cancer research every time you buy one of these iconic brown vials. Hand on heart one of the most skin-calming, smoothing and fatigue-erasing treatments I’ve used, it’s a nice touch that Lauder have chosen their most popular serum as the company’s skincare fundraiser for breast cancer study- given that this cult potion flies off the shelves anyway, it’s guaranteed to make a difference to women suffering from breast cancer globally. Normally I’d go nuts in duty free, but I know where my money’s going from now until next year.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
More Gloss