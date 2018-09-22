Glossy Posse Picks: The latest beauty and fitness launches we've been loving
This week’s top new launches
Each week we highlight the health and beauty launches that deserve your attention and in this week’s collection there’s a show-stopping palette from Charlotte Tilbury that we predict won’t be available for long (make haste, Tilbury fans) as well as an oily skin-saving primer and even free fitness classes that are well worth signing up for. Read on for the best of bunch…
Charlotte Tilbury Stars In Your Eyes Palette, £60
Why we love it: “A limited edition palette that will light up your eyes for party season and beyond.”
Review: “We always know a new Charlotte Tilbury palette is going to set off a beauty stampede and this limited edition Stars In Your Eyes launch is sure to fly off the online shelves. Tilbury’s magic is not just in the velvet-soft textures and stunning, wearable shades but in her ability to guide you into creating a ‘look’ thanks to her expertise in colour combinations - this palette is split into four such styles, each with a trio of crystal-inspired shades that you can use to prime, enhance or smoke (though of course you’re the artist here, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content). The shimmering golds and rose quartz-esque hues are flattering, versatile and wonderfully warm despite their brightening effect. My favourite was the golden ‘power eyes’ as it’s closer to what I’d normally wear, but I experimented with the richness of the amber and plum shades too and found a new evening look that I’d usually not be bold enough to try. Tilbury’s work is done!”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Free Boomcycle classes on National Fitness Day
Why we love it: A session of beats and bikes that won’t touch your budget
Review: This coming Wednesday (26th) marks National Fitness Day, and what better way to give it a sweaty salute than to book in for a free spinning class? London based studio Boomcycle are offering a free class to all Boomcycle newbies, and the theme of the day is hip hop. I can confirm that this is possibly the best time you’ll have on a bike- the Boom hip hop mash-up classes feature everything from old skool Puff Daddy to Beyoncé, with high energy sprints, heavy hills and a chill-out bit in the middle where you cycle by candlelight. Reserve your spot before us regulars get in there.
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Nude by Nature Sheer Glow Colour Balm, £18
Why we love it: “A 100% natural hydrating balm with a flattering tint."
Review: “When picking a lip balm my main concern is how well it lasts and whether it makes a visible difference to my forever chapped lips, but it’s worth considering the ingredients too - not only in case you have sensitive skin like mine but because chances are you’re ingesting a bit of it too. Nude by Nature’s new natural lip range is free from the usual talking points of petroleum waxes and parabens, and is instead full of sweet almond oil, mango seed butter, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid as well as kakadu plum for its antioxidant benefits. The texture is buttery-soft, leaving lips feeling instant moisturised and with a sheer but noticeable tint. I loved the nude and coral shades for a subtle, healthy-looking glow that really lasts."
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Taylor Taylor at Liberty London, prices start from £25
Why we love it: “A beautifully renovated hair salon whose menu of high calibre services and member’s club vibe provides a truly luxurious experience.”
Review: “If you thought that the original version of Taylor Taylor at Liberty was special, version 2.0 will blow you away. Moving to the second floor of the department store, it offers double the space, a great menu of incredible services and, to make the experience even more relaxing, a marble-clad bar stocked with their full cocktail menu.
“From £25 Davines revitalising hair treatments to bridal services and of course, cuts and colour, there’s something for everyone. One especially interesting addition though is the ‘Tie It Up’ menu, £62, created by new Creative Director Zoe Irwin to celebrate the salon’s new home. Inspired by the street style of Latin America and Europe, there’s everything from chic ponies to braided buns to choose from, all finished with an iconic Liberty printed scarf to give it an elegant pop of colour (which you can take away with you btw). A great way to get you experimenting with your hair accessories, you won’t want to take it out.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.
Boots No7 Match Made Custom Blend Foundation Drops, £16
Why we love it: "A neat way to turn your favourite skincare into a foundation"
"A few brands have brought out foundation drops but I hadn’t tried them until a new launch from Boots No 7 arrived this week. I’d been shade matched in-store a couple of years ago so was confident about which one was right for me (Warm Ivory).
"For me, drops actually make more sense than a foundation as I can add them to one of my (many) existing skincare layers without feeling like I’m overloading my skin – or my makeup bag for that matter, the small bottle is a winner.
"I mix the Custom Made Foundation Drops with Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Shield – a moisturising anti-ageing and anti-pollution serum with SPF 50, which I wear all year round. One foundation drop is enough for light but decent coverage. They say use up to three drops depending on how much coverage you need. I have dry skin so do need to top up on my moisturiser halfway through the day and with this space-saving gem, I can keep my foundation fresh too.
"For evenings or on dull days I add in a bit of extra oomph with a drop of Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer in the mix."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
FILORGA Pore-Express Regulating Primer, £30
Why we love it: “A shine-controlling miracle worker for a perfectly smooth base.”
Review: “I am a huge fan of Filorga’s base products; their Time-Flash primer is a staple in my routine that helps combat my textured skin on bad days. However, the newest launch, the Pore-Express Regulating Primer is an even better version! With added shine control, my oily skin rejoiced when this landed on my desk. It has the same beautiful scent and smoothing properties as Time-Flash, but the tinted primer blurs pores as well as mattifying the skin. The formula contains mineral sebum regulators which absorb excess oil and help to keep the skin matte throughout the day. It’s been created to help the skin breathe as well as offer long-term results, with the addition of ingredients such as niacinamide to reduce the appearance of imperfections. It’s the perfect base before foundation and is quickly becoming addictive - my skin simply doesn’t look the same if I skip it. Overall it’s a power product that everyone with troubled, oily skin needs to try.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Chelsea Candle No 15 English Countryside, £19.95
Why we love it: “A fresh and familiar scent that brings joy when burning.”
Review: “I am a complete candle obsessive, but with my candle love comes pickiness. I can’t stand heavy, deep scents - I much prefer something light and fresh. This candle is the epitomy of this. Inspired by memories of the Kent countryside, including freshly cut grass and the open air, it has a great meaning behind it which resonates especially well for me given that it’s my home too. The candle burns down brilliantly and fills the room with the perfect amount of fragrance - not too over powering, and fresh enough to be inviting. Not only do their home fragrances smell heavenly, they are ethical too - the brand only uses high-quality soy wax and fragrance oils and all candle glasses and packaging are created from recycled materials. A winner all round in my eyes!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
