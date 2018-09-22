Glossy Posse Picks: The latest beauty and fitness launches we've been loving

2 / 8

Charlotte Tilbury Stars In Your Eyes Palette, £60

Why we love it: “A limited edition palette that will light up your eyes for party season and beyond.”

Review: “We always know a new Charlotte Tilbury palette is going to set off a beauty stampede and this limited edition Stars In Your Eyes launch is sure to fly off the online shelves. Tilbury’s magic is not just in the velvet-soft textures and stunning, wearable shades but in her ability to guide you into creating a ‘look’ thanks to her expertise in colour combinations - this palette is split into four such styles, each with a trio of crystal-inspired shades that you can use to prime, enhance or smoke (though of course you’re the artist here, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content). The shimmering golds and rose quartz-esque hues are flattering, versatile and wonderfully warm despite their brightening effect. My favourite was the golden ‘power eyes’ as it’s closer to what I’d normally wear, but I experimented with the richness of the amber and plum shades too and found a new evening look that I’d usually not be bold enough to try. Tilbury’s work is done!”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor