Glossy Posse Picks: the latest launches we love

3 / 10

Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel and Turban Duo, £60

Why we love it: "Light, easy to use and fast drying with a design that makes me feel like I am in a 5* hotel."

Review: "One day, somebody invented the towel. The next day, nobody invented anything else as the towel was the best it was ever going to be. Or so we thought...

"It’s fair to say that Aquis Waffle Towel isn’t a huge innovation - at the end of the day it is just a towel, and with quite a steep price tag it’s hard to justify the purchase, but I do like it. It’s light, soft and the perfect shape to wrap neatly around my head and tuck in at the back - great for when I have gotten out of the shower and need to get dressed or put on my makeup before attending to my wet hair (a bulky towel normally falls straight off my head). It’s very absorbent which means I don’t have to rub or damage my hair to get out all the loose moisture, and dries on the towel rack quickly (no smelly towel at the end of the week). What is more, it also comes in a turban style, which I love as I can just stick it on top my head for an hour or so while I do my thing until I am ready for hair to one again face world.

"A pricey purchase but a good gift for people who wash hair frequently and hate having to deal with hair and life in the same sentence."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager