Glossy Posse Picks: the latest launches we love

7 / 10
Darphin Illuminating Oil Serum, £55
Why we love it: "A 2-in-1 radiance booster that provides the comfort of an oil and the more intensive treatment of a serum to tackle dullness and fatigue in one fell swoop."
Review: “I love the feel of an oil, but I love the efficacy of a serum - I would use both, but I like to keep my night time skincare regime as simple as possible. However, thanks to this new golden elixir from Darphin providing the best of both worlds, that dilemma is a thing of the past.
“With a water-like texture that smoothes onto and sinks into skin beautifully, only a couple of pumps at most are needed to comprehensively cover face, neck and décolletage. Containing microencapsulated pearls of seven essential oils (tangerine, orange, neroli, rose, ylang ylang, cedarwood and ginger), it’s both a treat to look at and use, silkily spreading over skin and becoming a mainstay in my regime as a result. If you’re like me though and you need a little something extra in the winter months, the combination of hyaluronic acid, marine extract and skin-renewing acetyl-glucosamine act as the perfect upgrade, to give this oil a serum spin and provide a valuable pick-me-up when my skin threatens to match the grey overcast skies above.
“Leaving my complexion visibly more glowy, even and radiant, it’s the 2-in-1 multitasker that has both streamlined and super-boosted my beauty routine. It delivers simplicity and results in equal measure.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer