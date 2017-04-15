Glossy Posse Picks: the launches we’re loving this week

3 / 7

Bjork and Berries Birch Recovery Face Oil, £49

Why we love it: “A Scandi nourishing face elixir that will bring your skin back to life.”

Review: “For dry skin that needs a bucket of hydration and a dose of life, look no further than the latest skincare launch from Swedish eco-luxury brand, Bjork and Berries. A potent and botanic blend of organic birch leaf extract, borage and jojoba seed oil, it has a rich formula that provides an intense moisturising treatment to skin in need of a boost. At first use, I thought it was going to be too thick for my liking, but it isn't greasy at all. In fact, quite the opposite. Fast-absorbing and deeply nourishing, your dry skin will thank you! I started seeing results after around 7 days of use both day and night under moisturiser. The overall surface of my skin was a lot more supple, dry patches were nourished and the mad spot outbreak that had appeared was a lot calmer. This is a perfect facial oil for those who need to give their skin a little TLC."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor