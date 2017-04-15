Glossy Posse Picks: the launches we’re loving this week
1 / 7
Glossy Posse Picks: the launches we’re loving this week
With the Bank Holiday weekend upon us, there’s a tangible shift in the types of products that have caught our attention as of late. Candles, woolly pyjamas and winter running gear have been replaced with swimming costumes, hydrating face mists and new pastel nail polishes, each laying testament to the fact that summer vibes have made their presence well and truly felt at GTG HQ (regardless of the weather outside). Looking for some new season shopping inspiration? Here are the products that carry each of our seals of approval.
2 / 7
IZ Beauty Gel Effect Nail Polish in Forget-Me-Not, £6
Why we love it: “A high quality polish in a fresh spring shade.”
Review: “Nail colours are the easiest way to embrace each new season and this beautiful blue hue from IZ Beauty has brightened up my week. With a bit of a habit for gel manicures, I didn’t have high expectations for the ‘gel effect’ of the polish but it really impressed - I had to use a few coats to get the desired opacity but once I did, the shine was high (no need for a top coat) and best of all it lasted five days before chipping ever so slightly. The shade really is that of a forget-me-not, and is the most flattering pastel polish I’ve tried.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
3 / 7
Bjork and Berries Birch Recovery Face Oil, £49
Why we love it: “A Scandi nourishing face elixir that will bring your skin back to life.”
Review: “For dry skin that needs a bucket of hydration and a dose of life, look no further than the latest skincare launch from Swedish eco-luxury brand, Bjork and Berries. A potent and botanic blend of organic birch leaf extract, borage and jojoba seed oil, it has a rich formula that provides an intense moisturising treatment to skin in need of a boost. At first use, I thought it was going to be too thick for my liking, but it isn't greasy at all. In fact, quite the opposite. Fast-absorbing and deeply nourishing, your dry skin will thank you! I started seeing results after around 7 days of use both day and night under moisturiser. The overall surface of my skin was a lot more supple, dry patches were nourished and the mad spot outbreak that had appeared was a lot calmer. This is a perfect facial oil for those who need to give their skin a little TLC."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
4 / 7
To Dive For High Neck Swimsuit, £90
Why we love it: “A swimsuit that looks stylish and allows you to actually swim vigorously. Sadly, a rare thing.”
Review: “I’m not particularly well endowed in the chest department, but if I experience fall-out in flimsy swimmers, chances are my bigger boobed peers will be experiencing similar costume malfunctions. If you want a one-piece that you can swim and surf in as well as rock up at a beach bar looking slick come lunchtime, To Dive For has you covered from every angle. Admittedly the costumes are quite the investment, but the flattering cut, structured yet soft bust area and sturdy neoprene fabric take the fit and lifespan of the costume to the next level compared to less hardy alternatives, plus the high cut is both elegant and practical. With ultra high chlorine resistance and UV protection, the suit means business, and colourways that range from neon to monochrome adapt to most tastes, holiday types and sporting occasions. If your budget doesn’t stretch to this particular costume, check out the brand’s sale : I found a similar costume in a summery fish print knocked down to £30 from £145. Just a heads up.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
5 / 7
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, £21
Why we love it: “A delicate reviving mist for dry skin and a tired mind.”
Review: “Maybe it’s age, maybe it’s cycling to work, or sitting with ever-present aircon, but my face is always tinder-dry these days. I spend hours layering my skincare ( Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Booster , followed by Prevage Anti-pollution City Smart with SPF50 followed by Prevage Anti Aging Foundation ) so I don’t want to mess it all up with a lashings of midday moisturiser. My solution? A face mist. I have found many to be even more drying but this one, which contains superfruit essences for antioxidants, glycerin for moisture and aloe to soothe, makes my skin feel hydrated without becoming sticky. It smells nothing like the original Eight Hour Cream (a good thing for a mist, I think). Instead, it’s mildly scented with rose, lemon and bergamot but it’s so subtle as to be almost fragrance free.
“And…there’s a free Holly Fulton Clutch with Arden goodies worth £87 when you buy two Arden products (one skincare) from Boots until the 29th of April 2017. Click here to buy the mist and see the offer.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
6 / 7
Real Techniques MultiTech Point XXXL Brush, £17.99
Why we love it: “A soft, voluminous brush for even coverage across face, neck and decolletage.”
Review: “Many of you will be no stranger to Real Techniques but what you may not know is that at the beginning of this year they launched a new range called MultiTech. As the name suggests, these brushes are multi-purpose and incredibly versatile. I tried the XXXL (truly the Big Mac of brushes) to apply bronzer to face and neck. My neck is often overlooked when it comes to, how should I say, everything, so it was really pleased to be getting a look in finally. The brush is huge, allowing generous but even coverage with your choice bronzer or powder. The video tutorial even suggests this might be a good way of applying fake tan too to avoid getting it on your fingers - sneaky tip. For upcoming wedding and summer party season, do your neck a favour and buy this brush. If nothing else, it’s akin to stroking your face with a really cute, if not a bit on the chunky side, kitten.”
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director
7 / 7
Murad MattEffect Blotting Perfector, £32
Why we love it: “A unique liquid to powder cushion compact that keeps shine at bay, without drying skin out.”
Review: “In the past, finding a mattifying product that effectively eradicates shine without leaving skin looking flat has proven tricky for me. However, this intelligently formulated liquid to powder blotting compact from Murad has become my new summer go-to.
“Marshmallow extract, chosen for its ability to absorb oil from the skin but not water (who knew?) and antioxidant rich pomegranate extract give this piece of on-the-go shine control an interesting point of difference by ensuring only excess moisture is removed. Oily areas are left soft and supple rather than dried out and its wonderfully cooling formula makes for a welcomed T-zone treat on the hottest of summer days. Extremely impressive in terms of finish, practicality and effectiveness, it serves as a great alternative to pressed powder when both shine and temperature levels are rising.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
More Gloss