Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches that we're raving about this week
Our favourite new beauty launches
Every day we try and test all kinds of products to see which ones are worth talking about, and this week has seen us getting excited about everything from innovative perfume pens to a radiance-boosting mask - so here's our edit of the very best new finds.
Whether it's Double Wear's new lightweight base that won't budge or a loose powder to help you perfect your baking technique, we have it all in this week's round-up of the best new launches...
Estee Lauder Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup, £33.50
Why we love it: “A lightweight, natural matte finish with serious staying power.”
Review: “If you have been blessed with oily skin like me then I’m sure the Estee Lauder Double Wear range is well within your radar. The original Double Wear Foundation is a favourite of mine for flawless, full coverage that won’t budge - even on the oiliest of skin types. However, sometimes the formula can be a little bit too much. Nights out, yes, but day to day wear, it’s a little heavy. Enter the newest addition to the Double Wear line up - Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup. This is a lighter, fresher version of the original Double Wear Foundation with added hydration benefits in a bid to help balance the skin and therefore help makeup last that bit longer. I have been road testing this for a couple of weeks now and can safely say I am a fan. The coverage is enough for everyday wear and manages to even out the skin tone without looking like a mask. And the staying power is impressive too - I am usually wearing my base for around 14 hours on working days, so anything that holds up on my oily skin for this time frame packs some serious punch. If you’re a little on the shiny side but don’t like your base to look flat-out matte, this one is for you.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Elemis Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask, £37
Why we love it: "A refreshing and revitalising mask that helps to restore skin's radiance."
Review: "If you're suffering with dull or tired looking skin and need a pretty much instant pick-me-up, then you need to invest in the new Elemis Peptide range. The mask contains Nordic Peat, which is rich in a trio of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which helps to give skin an overhaul if it's feeling or looking a little lacklustre. With a mousse-like consistency, it's incredibly lightweight and smooth to apply, plus it doesn't get hard and crumbly like your usual mud masks do when it's drying. The willow complex gently exfoliates away dead skin cells for a more even-looking skin tone, while the purifying Brazillian black clay helps to purify and smooth. It honestly left my skin feeling so much more fresh, clean and glowy - great for a boost after a bout of bad skin, or even after a heavy night! Note: It's black in colour, so don't use a white flannel to remove! Lesson learnt the hard way..."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Ciate Gelology Polish in Paradise Lost, £12 for 13.5ml
Why we love it: “A flattering rose gold that lasts and shines.”
Review: “As the resident nail polish aficionado at GTG towers, I know my brands well and Ciate is up there as one of my favourites, not least because of their application-friendly brushes and bottles. They have an exciting mix of colours and make it impossible to get bored thanks to their regular new shades, and the Gelology formula really does last longer than usual paints as well as giving off a, impressively high shine. This beautiful Paradise Lost shade is one of three new duo-chrome gel effect polishes and the finish is flawless; a pretty golden pink, it nails the rose gold trend with just enough sparkle and strong pigment so even one coat is enough to look like you’ve just got back from the salon. I’ll be wearing it from now until Christmas and beyond.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Vichy Minéral 89 Travel Size, £16 for 30ml
Why we love it: “Gentle, juicy hydration that restores bounce to post plane/ beach skin.”
Review: “This hyaluronic acid heavy gel serum isn’t new, but the 30ml travel sized jar is, and it’s been saving my skin all summer long. It’s now joined the prestigious empties pile, but beforehand I smothered it on morning and night, sometimes just by itself, and it did a stellar job of rehydrating lizard skin after epic Ryanair voyages and providing a cooling cushion of moisture under SPF. It contains just eleven ingredients, majoring on thermal mineral water, moisture-binding hyaluronic acid and hydrating glycerin, and it’s noticeably improved the feel and appearance of my skin - I’m mainly convinced it’s done some mighty repair work on my previously fragile skin barrier. In addition to travel size, I’d appreciate it if Vichy made vats of this stuff for me to bathe in, but that’s a bit diva…”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
YSL Black Opium Click & Go Perfume Pen, £29
Why we love it: "A portable long-lasting perfume for fragrance on-the-go''
Review: "If like me you’re a fan of YSL’s bestsellling Black Opium Eau de Parfum then you’re going to love this new on-the-go version in the form of a very handy perfume pen. It looks just like a black glittery version of the iconic Touche Éclat concealer pen, but pumps out the same musky scent of the now infamous perfume. Centred around notes of orange blossom, coffee and vanilla this is a seductive and feminine, long lasting fragrance with an edge. I personally prefer this scent for the evening (I go for lighter scents that don’t linger as much, to wear during the day) and as the pen is light and portable it’s a breeze to carry around in either your handbag or pocket so you can stay topped up easily. With 200 clicks in each pen it’s going to last a good while with little or no wastage, as the brush allows you to be more precise, delivering just the right amount of perfume to your pulse points every time! It’s the best solution I’ve come across to date for taking fragrance out or away with me and will definitely be in my hand luggage on my next holiday."
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder in 'Banana Bread', £28
Why we love it: “A mattifying loose powder that melt-proofs makeup.”
Review: “It turns out that I’m a prime candidate to try one of Huda Kattan’s favourite shine-proofing techniques - ‘baking’ - thanks to my oily T-zone and love of products that stop my under eye concealer from sinking into my fine lines. A mattifying technique that involves applying a loose powder and leaving it on for a few minutes before dusting it off to give your makeup greater staying power, Huda’s such a fan of the hack that she’s brought out a new line of Easy Bake (great name - anyone else hungry?) Loose Powders to make mastering it all the more foolproof. And just like any other baked goods that come into the office, I couldn’t wait to get stuck into them.
“There are eight shades in the line-up ranging from ‘Sugar Cookie’ to ‘Coffee Cake’, and to be honest, I wasn’t all that enthused by the variety at first. However, as it’s quite translucent in its finish, it’s actually wider reaching than I initially thought. In fact, rather than ‘Kunafa’ or ‘Cinnamon Bun’ (my usual types of shades), a Huda Beauty makeup artist pointed out to me at a recent event that ‘Banana Bread’ was a better fit for me. I was impressed with the results. Applied under my eyes, along my T-zone and chin, it helped Tube-proof my makeup on a hot summer’s day to great effect. And, although best applied after your moisturiser and concealer before the rest of your makeup, it also sits well on top of liquid formulas to set them too. Another baked good this GTG writer’s a fan of.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Avene PhysioLift Eyes £22 15ml
Why we love it: "A ninja eye cream when it comes to wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness"
Review: "These days, I look for a retinoid (vitamin A) in an eye cream for its ability to tackle lines and dark circles. However, my under eye area is quite sensitive so I have to be picky, especially as retinoids can cause irritation and dryness. My skin is naturally pretty dry, so I look for hyaluronic acid too (tick!).
"This cream contains retinaldehyde – a retinoid that’s faster-acting than retinol (see our guide to retinoids , it’s confusing we know!) and has a small dermatologist-led study to support it. According to 31 women, who tested it over two months, stubborn puffiness was reduced by 14.7 per cent and dark circles diminished by 52.8 per cent. It’s non-greasy and skin-like making makeup application faultless afterwards, although an SPF eye cream is essential due to the increased sun sensitivity that comes with retinol use.
"My under eyes feel smooth and hydrated and look slightly less crumpled when I wake. As ever, there are no magic bullets when it comes to wrinkles and dark circles, but this cream is a keeper and I fully expect to see more benefits with a few months of use. It’s fragrance-free, non-irritating, comes in a pump dispenser and feels extremely comfortable to wear."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
