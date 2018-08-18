Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches that we're raving about this week

7 / 8

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder in 'Banana Bread', £28

Why we love it: “A mattifying loose powder that melt-proofs makeup.”

Review: “It turns out that I’m a prime candidate to try one of Huda Kattan’s favourite shine-proofing techniques - ‘baking’ - thanks to my oily T-zone and love of products that stop my under eye concealer from sinking into my fine lines. A mattifying technique that involves applying a loose powder and leaving it on for a few minutes before dusting it off to give your makeup greater staying power, Huda’s such a fan of the hack that she’s brought out a new line of Easy Bake (great name - anyone else hungry?) Loose Powders to make mastering it all the more foolproof. And just like any other baked goods that come into the office, I couldn’t wait to get stuck into them.

“There are eight shades in the line-up ranging from ‘Sugar Cookie’ to ‘Coffee Cake’, and to be honest, I wasn’t all that enthused by the variety at first. However, as it’s quite translucent in its finish, it’s actually wider reaching than I initially thought. In fact, rather than ‘Kunafa’ or ‘Cinnamon Bun’ (my usual types of shades), a Huda Beauty makeup artist pointed out to me at a recent event that ‘Banana Bread’ was a better fit for me. I was impressed with the results. Applied under my eyes, along my T-zone and chin, it helped Tube-proof my makeup on a hot summer’s day to great effect. And, although best applied after your moisturiser and concealer before the rest of your makeup, it also sits well on top of liquid formulas to set them too. Another baked good this GTG writer’s a fan of.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer