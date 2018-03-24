Glossy Posse Picks: the latest beauty launches we love for spring 2018
Our favourite new launches
There's definitely a subtle theme underlying our team's top picks this week, with a clear need for hydration after the recent cold snap as well as some sophisticated hits of colour to brighten up our complexions in time for spring. From the new tanning water that everyone's talking about to a moisture-filled gel that fixes dried out faces, here's what's got our attention this week...
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water in Dark, £18.95
Why we love it: “A new firm favourite, with both impressive results and great messaging behind the brand!”
Review: “I am a self-confessed fake tan-aholic - when it comes to tanning there aren’t many brands I haven’t tested. So when new tan on the block Isle of Paradise launched it had my name written all over it. Created by celeb tanning expert Jules Von Hep, rooted in Isle of Paradise’s DNA is the idea of body confidence - they are the first tanning brand to use a curve model in their campaign shots, which really sets the tone for what the brand is all about: keeping it real. I tested out the Self-Tanning Water in Dark and was really impressed with the results. A tanning water is not something that I can say I have ever tried before, I am usually a mousse girl (something that Isle of Paradise also offers!) but I have to say, I have been converted! The recent harsh weather has played havoc with my skin, meaning I needed a tan with an added boost of moisture which is exactly what this gives. I was a little scared of the formula at first as it’s invisible so you can’t actually see where you are applying the tan in the first instance, but as long as you ensure you have spritzed enough on and thoroughly gone over with a tanning mitt afterwards the results are beautiful. I slept in the tan and rinsed off the morning after and I was left with a deep, yet natural-looking tan, with zero streaks and very little ‘fan tan smell’. A winner in my eyes. Honourable mention also goes to the Self-Tanning Drops in Dark, which when added to my night time moisturiser are giving my sun-deprived face a much needed bronze glow.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Atelier Cologne Collection Maison Candles, £55
Why we love it: “The Instagram-worthy candle collection inspired by countries from around the world.”
Review: “Two of my favourite things in life are travel and fragrance, I love both in equal measure (although maybe hopping between countries tops it that bit more!), and the latest candle collection from Atelier Cologne combines both of these in the most elegant way. Inspired by travels around the world, cult perfumery Atelier Cologne together with Collection Maison have created an exclusive collection of ten new candles. My current favourite is the Rose London Candle; it has a strong aroma even without burning, but has more of a sensual, musky rose scent rather than anything too sweet, thanks to the additions of ginger and dark guaiac wood. Stylishly packaged into a dark blue glass, apothecary-inspired pot, and tied with a leather ribbon and tag, it oozes elegance and vintage sophistication.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Maria Nila Bouquet Hand Soap, €19
Why we love it: “A sulphate free soap that smells of spring.”
Review: “Hand soap isn’t sexy. I know this. It’s not the most exciting thing to discover, I grant you, but given how much we use it daily, when a good one comes along it deserves some air time - which is why I’m giving a thumbs up to Maria Nila’s latest launch. Known for their impressive vegan haircare, they’ve branched out with four new hand soaps which are both vegan and cruelty free. It’s the sulphate-free formula that grabbed me, though, as not only do I have very sensitive skin but my hands are forever too dry, and I know SLS will only dry them out further. This formula feels almost moisturising, and the Bouquet scent reminds me of fresh blossom (it’s very similar to their Heal shampoo scent, which I also love). Better still, as the war on plastics quite rightly rages on, it’s good to know all of their products are ‘climate compensated’ a they partner tin Plan Vivo to support sustainability projects around the world.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, £43
Why we love it: “Incredible colour payoff and super easy to blend with my perfect shades all in one place.”
Review: “If anything tells you that you bang on about makeup too much, it’s when your boyfriend comes home from a trip to America with a present for you from none other than the beauty paradise that is Sephora. This was early last year and said present was the Anastasia Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette which had been on my wishlist for a very long time. Ever since I got my hands on it I have been hooked on the formula of the eyeshadows, and it quickly became my go-to when I wanted a makeup look that made a statement, but that took minimum effort to create. Well, move over Modern Renaissance as there’s a new winner in town! The new Anastasia Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette is everything I have ever wished for in a palette - beautiful, neutral mattes mixed with statement shimmers, all that blend seamlessly to create show-stopping looks with ease. This is my new pride and joy, due to the versatility of looks you can create. My favourite shades are Mulberry and Sienna, however the star of the show for me is ‘Sultry’ - a deep bronze shimmer that really amplifies any soft brown smokey eye look. If I had to throw away all my eyeshadows and just keep one palette (the horror!) this would be the one. You need this!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Clinique Moisture Surge™ 72-Hour Auto-replenishing Hydrator, £24 for 30ml
Why we love it: “An oasis for your face.”
Review: “The dilemma: you’re in need of something intensely hydrating and comforting, but rich creams don’t sit well with your skin. When you’re going through a dry patch it’s tempting to throw buttery unctions at the problem, but if you’ve got any kind of tendancy towards oiliness, breakouts can surface as a result. This light aloe based gel provides a cooling, soothing halfway house - it’s infused with plumping hyaluronic acid plus moisture-binding humectants to maintain dewy skin throughout the day. Its emollient properties are said to survive cleansing (hence the 72 hour business), and while I’m not convinced there, the softening, bouncy results, plus the fact that it’s fragrance-free and non-greasy, give it serious kudos. If it were packaged in a tube, it would be nigh-on perfect, but I love it nonetheless.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Ciate Dewy Spritz Luminous Prime & Set Spray, £22 for 125ml
Why we love it: "Glow-boosting unicorn water."
Review: “Whenever I need my makeup to last a little longer than usual, I reach for a setting spray. While this is usually with the goal of keeping me shine-free for a few more hours, there are times (such as now) when I’d prefer something a little more luminous to make my dry skin look a little more dewy. And this new launch from Ciate fits the bill perfectly thanks to its pearlescent finish and hydrating formula containing hyaluronic acid and green tea extract. Designed to be used before makeup to prime and afterwards to set, it leaves skin feeling refreshed, with a soft veil of glowy iridescence that enhances your handiwork.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Zone Face Lift Facial Elixir by Ziggie Bergman, £75 for 30ml
Why we love it: “Quite simply the finest facial oil I’ve tried.”
Review: "There’s something in this oil that’s not on the ingredients’ list and that’s the magic that Ziggie Bergman, brings to everything she touches. Ziggie, who studied with Native American shamans and healers, is the creator of the Zone Face Lift - a facial reflexology massage that’s a cult favourite among beauty editors, including our GTG co-founder Sarah Vine. Ziggie also came to the rescue for me, when my teenage daughter was suffering from stress headaches (check out her video Relax Your Kids with Zone Reflexology ).
"Now she has created a facial oil to use at home with her Zone Face Lift massage techniques, or simply just because. It has a long list of botanical oils including prickly pear, rose, neroli and sage oil - sage is burned in Native American smudging ceremonies to clear away negativity. At the bottom of the pot sit amethyst crystals, which in any other hands could seem gimmicky, but here are vectors of emotional healing.
"But you don’t have to buy into any of that because this oil is quite simply beauty brilliance. It has the most refined texture with no stickiness and an understated aroma that belies its power as a lifter and line softener. I had to do a double take when the deep furrows above my eyebrows appeared greatly smoothed after few days of use.
"Ziggie has only just launched this oil and already it has won a Beauty Shortlist Award. It’s never going to leave my bathroom. I highly recommend too, a Zone Face Lift facial with Ziggie at Triyoga Camden or the spa at Grace Belgravia ."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
