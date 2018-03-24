Glossy Posse Picks: the latest beauty launches we love for spring 2018

2 / 8

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water in Dark, £18.95

Why we love it: “A new firm favourite, with both impressive results and great messaging behind the brand!”

Review: “I am a self-confessed fake tan-aholic - when it comes to tanning there aren’t many brands I haven’t tested. So when new tan on the block Isle of Paradise launched it had my name written all over it. Created by celeb tanning expert Jules Von Hep, rooted in Isle of Paradise’s DNA is the idea of body confidence - they are the first tanning brand to use a curve model in their campaign shots, which really sets the tone for what the brand is all about: keeping it real. I tested out the Self-Tanning Water in Dark and was really impressed with the results. A tanning water is not something that I can say I have ever tried before, I am usually a mousse girl (something that Isle of Paradise also offers!) but I have to say, I have been converted! The recent harsh weather has played havoc with my skin, meaning I needed a tan with an added boost of moisture which is exactly what this gives. I was a little scared of the formula at first as it’s invisible so you can’t actually see where you are applying the tan in the first instance, but as long as you ensure you have spritzed enough on and thoroughly gone over with a tanning mitt afterwards the results are beautiful. I slept in the tan and rinsed off the morning after and I was left with a deep, yet natural-looking tan, with zero streaks and very little ‘fan tan smell’. A winner in my eyes. Honourable mention also goes to the Self-Tanning Drops in Dark, which when added to my night time moisturiser are giving my sun-deprived face a much needed bronze glow.”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant