Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches we've been loving this week
Our favourite new beauty launches: March 2018
You can tell it’s almost spring; as you read through the team’s reviews of the launches they’re loving this week there’s a definite theme of fresh scents and products that are perking up both our complexions and our moods. Turn over a new beauty leaf with us and shop the 7 makeup, skincare and fragrance finds we’ve been impressed by…
Bobbi Brown Pretty Powerful Pot Rouge, £22
Why we love it: “100% of proceeds (minus VAT) go to the UK charity Smart Works. Also, it’s a brilliant blusher.”
Review: “Bobbi Brown’s Pretty Powerful campaign has been running for six years, and to celebrate International Women’s Day the company release a limited edition take on their much loved Pot Rouge every year, with the full RRP minus VAT going to charity. This year BB’s charity of choice is Smart Works, an organisation that provides smart clothing, styling advice and interview training to women who’ve found themselves out of work. Over one in two women who seek support through Smart Works go on to get the job they’ve interviewed for. Besides this ‘suits-all’ blusher, which also doubles up as a lip colour, Bobbi Brown has teamed up with Happiness Planner to create a #PrettyPowerful 100 day diary to encourage positive thinking, empowerment and mindfulness among women- all proceeds of the ever-popular planners (less VAT) will also be donated to Smart Works. You can purchase your own #PrettyPowerful planner in Bobbi Brown boutiques. International Women’s Day may have been on the 8th March, but let’s keep the support for the sisterhood strong.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc, £82 for 50ml
Why we love it: "A deliciously vibrant and addictive scent that oozes sunny beach vibes."
Review: "If you're as fed up with the dull and depressing weather as I am then Tom Ford's latest drop will certainly transport you back to those longer days of sunkissed skin and sand between your toes. Eau de Soleil Blanc is the fresh and vibrant younger sister of the sophisticated private blend version, bringing a crisp and refreshing aroma of orange bitter peel from its top notes, with a warming cocoon of vanilla and tuberose to balance it out. It's drenched with the fun and exciting smells of summer and after a while, settles into a soft and floral ambery warmth with the gentle hints of vanilla and coconut seeping through. Think well balanced, sublime perfection; it's vibrant and classy, bringing all those wonderful memories of summer holidays to the forefront - sun on skin and carefree joy. Warm, sensual and addictive - it's a definite must-have."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Illamasqua Beyond Powder in Daze, £34
Why we love it: “Adds flawless highlight with a silky, sheer finish."
Review: "I’ve got a bit of a thing for shimmer at the moment; perhaps it’s the desperate need for some sunshine and that ever elusive glow (thanks, winter, for making my skin look as worn out as I feel). My last product pick was a mermaid-esque nail polish and this week I’m dialling up the Insta-ready iridescence with Illamasqua’s latest shade of their Beyond Powder, Daze. The well loved powder has a silky smooth texture like no other, so you get no fallout or wastage - just pure, perfect holographic-like highlight. It’s a suits-all shade and though it looks very white in the pan, it has a sheer, pearly hue which is surprisingly flattering and is just the right side of shimmering - as opposed to sparkling. I’ve worn it night and day to add some much needed wattage to my cheekbones and it really does the trick."
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Omorovicza Magic Moisture Mist, £65 for 50ml
Why we love it: "A liquid moisturiser that’s perfect for on-the-go hydration.’’
Review: "This is Omorovicza’s first liquid moisturiser and I’m very pleased to report it doesn’t disappoint. Easy to use – you just need to shake the bottle and spritz onto your face - the mist is incredibly fine and delicate, so you hardly feel it on your skin, and it has a very subtle fragrance which is perfect for me as I don’t like anything in my skincare routine to be too overpowering. Containing an impressive 13 essential oils including wheat germ oil, macadamia nut oil, rosehip oil, avocado oil, and sweet almond oil, it’s truly nourishing, and instantly hydrates leaving my skin looking visibly plumper and with a noticeable glow. I’ve used this both before and after applying my makeup and it’s worked beautifully either way. This is now a must-have product to pack on all my future holidays.’’
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette, £39
Why we love it: “Sparkle galore with every shade needed to create a show-stopping look.”
Review: “Another day, another eyeshadow palette - but when it comes to palettes Too Faced know what they’re doing. Their original Chocolate Bar palette has become a staple in my makeup bag so when I caught wind of the new addition - Chocolate Gold - I knew I had to get my hands on it. This is a seriously amped up version of the traditional, as it features almost all glitter/shimmer shades. A normal person wouldn’t exactly call this palette a necessity, however for a glitter lover like me it absolutely is. If you love a swipe of sparkle on a night out, or quite frankly day to day, then you need this in your life. I love nothing more than an intense shimmer on my lid blended out at the edges with more soft matte shades, and this palette has the perfect mix of both - the standout glitter shades are balanced with four mattes so you can easily achieve multiple looks with just one palette. As with all Too Faced eyeshadows the texture is like butter and they are a dream to blend. I also found the shimmer shades didn’t have a huge amount of glitter fall out, which can be problem with some shadows with this finish. Overall, a new obsession and one that will now be a solid part of my night-out makeup routine.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser, £68 for 125ml
Why we love it: "A gentle and soothing cleansing oil to tackle dry and stressed out skin."
Review: “Oil cleansers are my favourites so it's pretty rare to find a new one that pushes it way to the front of my bathroom cabinet. If your skin has been suffering recently and needs an energising pick-me-up, then this Nourishing Oil Cleanser is the one for you. Designed for those with very dry skin (yep, that would be this face) its complex formula of omega 3, a trio of vitamins A, C and E, and nourishing oils from rosehip seed to argan, work to deeply hydrate and replenish - ideal for recovering complexions after the minus temperatures we've been seeing. Packing in a lot while still being incredibly lightweight and gentle, it dissolves any excess sebum, wipes away the most stubborn of makeup and leaves skin hydrated, soft and radiant. Expensive yes, but quite genius.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Jo Malone London Primrose & Rye Cologne, £47 for 30ml
Why we love it: “A cosy and enveloping scent that you can really snuggle into.”
Review: “It seems fitting that with the weather beginning to warm up, my choice of fragrance would start to as well. I mean, it’s not exactly T-shirt conditions here, more knitted rollneck - and a spritz of this new number from Jo Malone fits the bill perfectly. Cosy and enveloping, its woody combination of primrose, golden corn, coconut, mimosa, rye and spicy vanilla is a sun-baked scent you can truly snuggle into. It’s part of the brand’s new limited edition 5-piece English Fields collection - one that I hope makes a more permanent appearance.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
