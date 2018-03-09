Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches we've been loving this week

6 / 8

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette, £39

Buy online

Why we love it: “Sparkle galore with every shade needed to create a show-stopping look.”

Review: “Another day, another eyeshadow palette - but when it comes to palettes Too Faced know what they’re doing. Their original Chocolate Bar palette has become a staple in my makeup bag so when I caught wind of the new addition - Chocolate Gold - I knew I had to get my hands on it. This is a seriously amped up version of the traditional, as it features almost all glitter/shimmer shades. A normal person wouldn’t exactly call this palette a necessity, however for a glitter lover like me it absolutely is. If you love a swipe of sparkle on a night out, or quite frankly day to day, then you need this in your life. I love nothing more than an intense shimmer on my lid blended out at the edges with more soft matte shades, and this palette has the perfect mix of both - the standout glitter shades are balanced with four mattes so you can easily achieve multiple looks with just one palette. As with all Too Faced eyeshadows the texture is like butter and they are a dream to blend. I also found the shimmer shades didn’t have a huge amount of glitter fall out, which can be problem with some shadows with this finish. Overall, a new obsession and one that will now be a solid part of my night-out makeup routine.”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant