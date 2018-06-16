Glossy Posse Picks: The new skincare and beauty treatments worth knowing about

2 / 9

Lixirskin Soft Clay Rubber, £28 for 60ml

Why we love it: “A satisfying but gentle deep clean ritual.”

Review: “This twice-weekly treatment cleverly piques all your senses so that it had me at hello. I love the pink packaging with its simple jargon-free tagline: “no-bits exfoliant and mask in one”. Then comes a subtle whiff of uplifting mint and bergamot. The texture is surprisingly fine to the touch, midway between a mousse and a clay. When I massage it onto dry skin, it imparts a pleasant mild tingle, giving you the feeling that it’s busy doing what it says on the tin. In about a minute, it dries to a fine white powder without leaving my skin uncomfortably tight. Then comes the good bit - you rub it off, taking any dead skin and debris with you and watch it all fall into the basin – a satisfaction you just don’t get with an acid toner.

“It also works as a chemical exfoliant via keratolytic enzymes, which break down the keratin of dead skin cells that can block and enlarge pores. The soothing white clay then draws out impurities. It suggests that, in the tradition of the French facial, you can then perform any extractions more gently without any stress on the skin, a claim which I have yet to test. You can apply it again as a wash-off five-minute mask to allow the enzymes to brighten your skin even more. Oily skins will like the fact that it mops up excess sebum. My dry skin loved it too and felt supremely clean without feeling stripped. It’s a ritual I now look forward to.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor