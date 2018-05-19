Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we've been loving this fortnight

2 / 9

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Liquid Facial D-stress Super Active Mist, £42 for 75ml

Why we love it: "A handbag staple for city stressed skin."

Review: "On Royal Wedding weekend, I can’t help but think that Meghan Markle is spraying on buckets of this stuff from her favourite facialist Sarah Chapman . It’s a cosmeceutical mist to calm stressed skin and ward off external aggressors (whether that extends to paparazzi isn’t stated).

"It claims to fight pollution from UV radiation (although it’s not an SPF) as well as environmental chemicals and their effects in three ways. Firstly, by creating a barrier, secondly by soothing the effects of inflammation such as redness and lastly by improving hydration (and therefore skin barrier) with a ‘cosmetic drone’ named X50 Hyalufiller which contains encapsulated peptides to plump up skin. I made a beeline for it because of the name and the fact that as a commuter cyclist who lives on a main road, I need all the help I can get. After one week my skin feels hydrated and tends to dry out less. It is quite fragrant (essential oils rather than ‘parfum’) which may or may not be for you. If there’s whiff of Jasmine around Windsor this weekend you know Meghan’s been sneaking a quick spritz.

"P.S. The other new Skinesis launch I’ve started using is the Platinum Stem Cell Elixir, £136 for 30ml which Chapman has created in response to the question she’s regularly asked by clients – how to lift skin without resorting to surgery. It’s a cross between an essence/elixir and a serum and slots in nicely under moisturiser."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor