Glossy Posse Picks: the new launches we’re seriously impressed with
When it comes to new makeup, skincare and fitness wear that we’ve been trying this last fortnight, whittling them down to our favourites has proven to be a difficult task. The summer has provided all manner of beauty and wellness inspiration to choose from, and it couldn’t be a more exciting time to get shopping. Which ones left a lasting impression on us though? From hip hop yoga to new yoga clothes, a refillable lipstick to new trainers, these are the launches we’re currently loving (and we’re sure you’ll love too).
Hip Hop Hot Yoga at ONE LDN Tower Hill, from £5
Why we love it: “Downward dogs to dirty beats.”
Review: “If you like your yoga sessions up-tempo, rhythmic and sweaty, sort of like a night at the club without the jostling, queues to get in or overpriced vodka cokes, this particular hot yoga class will likely be right up your street. Speaking of which, the soundtrack is decidedly street - think Drake rather than the gonging and bell chimes that often accompany yoga. You’ll still get your savasana, but expect a lot of high energy vinyasas beforehand, all backed by beats to keep your flow going. You shouldn’t be able to get meditative to Nicki Minaj, but I promise you it’s possible.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £28 (£18 per refill)
Available from Liberty, Net-A-Porter, Space NK, Urban Retreat at Harrods and select Harvey Nichols and John Lewis stores from the 21st of July.
Why we love it: “A slick and sleek lipstick that offers supreme colour payoff and choice at a single click.”
Review: “For a lipstick that provides both pigment and variety (while still being portable enough to slip into the smallest of clutch bags), look no further than this ingenious new launch from Hourglass. While its streamlined design offers welcome practicality space-wise, its shade selection is anything but with 30 creamy and eye-catching satin finish colours to sample and swap between. What do I mean by swap exactly? Well, thanks to its interchangeable applicator, you’re able to detach and reattach shades from across the collection to best suit your mood or occasion - simply click and go to seamlessly transition from day to night, nude to red. Plus, its super slim bullet provides extra precision and definition for a sharper and cleaner finish. Brilliant.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Pai Camellia and Bergamot Gentle Genius Body Wash, £18
Why we love it: “A completely sulphate-free, organic body wash that still lathers.”
Review: “As the resident sensitive skin sufferer at GTG HQ nothing gets me more excited than a delivery from Pai, the organic brand that understands sensitive skin better than any other on the market. This week it was the launch of their first ever body wash - completely SLS-free, it’s inspired by their award-winning cleanser, with camellia oil to condition the skin as you wash as well as bergamot oil to give it a beautifully gentle scent. With zero foaming agents, they’ve cleverly combined each 200ml tube with a natural Konjac sponge - which oh so softly creates a satisfying lather. As with the cleanser it’s based on, it leaves skin feeling impressively soft and for me, it’s a real treat to shower with something lightly scented (all organic, obviously) given my usual fragrance-free shower gels and shampoos. Top marks yet again.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Elemis Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream Oil, £49
Why we love it: “A lightweight night time elixir that leaves skin soft, supple and more awake.”
Review: “A skincare hybrid that straddles the line between a cream and an oil, this new launch from Elemis has proven to be the perfect summer addition to my night time routine. Created to help support the skin’s overnight repair and renewal processes, its omega-3 and vitamin E-rich formula's added some welcome extra hours to my current ‘beauty sleep’ patterns to help my face look that little bit more awake after a restless night's sleep. Delivered courtesy of the brand’s new development named ‘Night Scented Stock Oil’, it’s left my skin softer, suppler and all the more well-rested.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoe, £139.95
Why we love it: “Stylish and functional. The perfectly snug yet natural fit of these trainers works with the flex of your feet to create a comfortable and supported run.”
Review: “I've just started up running again and I'm usually that person with the old worn out trainers that aren't beneficial to my form at all. I've recently invested in the new Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 trainers and I've completely noticed a difference - yes even the most novice of runners will see how these pack a punch. With a sock-like fit, the shoe flexes with your foot movement, which when mixed with the cushioning and targeted support, helps to absorb impact with the ground allowing for less of an effect on your joints and make for a more comfortable long-distance run. The outer sole is designed based on the 'pressure points of a running foot in motion', to protect you where your feet hit the pavement. Pricey? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Now I just need every colour!”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist Travel Edition, £25 for 50ml
Why we love it: “An instant summer saviour for dull and dehydrated skin.”
Review: “I'm a long standing fan of everything from this luxe skincare brand and to my delight, their neroli and rose-scented mineral mist has been beautifully packaged into a travel-friendly mini edition for summer. Whether it's for a post-cleanse spritz or to take in-flight for some much needed hydration, this mist will refresh the skin while lifting any mood with its delicate and fresh scent. With the inclusion of Hungary's mineral-rich healing waters, it works to reduce redness (something I definitely suffer with in the hotter climes), leaving skin soft, calm and refreshed - the perfect holiday companion.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Benefit Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer, £17.50
Why we love it: “A flawless formula in pretty new packaging.”
Review: “When I heard Benefit had relaunched the Boi-ing concealer, I was worried. It’s an essential in my makeup bag, with cult status for a reason - but luckily, the smart folk at Benefit know when they’re onto a good thing and the ‘new’ Boi-ing concealers are in fact just repackaged, renamed favourites (the rest of the Boi-ing collection includes a re-brand of the Erase Paste and Fakeup). The Industrial Strength option is the original, one and only Boi-ing which I have relied on for years for flawless, full coverage of everything from redness to pigmentation and breakouts. With the same creamy formula that blends like a dream, I’m happy it’s had a makeover but it truly is what’s inside that counts."
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Lululemon x The Class by Taryn Toomey
Limited edition in-store at Harrods and lululemon Regent Street. See lululemon.co.uk for further details
Why we love it: “Beautiful muted feminine colours with a ‘Fame’ vibe.”
Review: “This 11-piece collection is lululemon’s first ambassador collaboration and their choice of Taryn Toomey, mindful movement expert and creator of US-based workout method, The Class , has resulted in a range that is extremely eye-catching. She’s created a calm, muted tonal palette with dance inspired textures and flowing wear-it-how-you-like shapes. It couldn’t be further from 2017’s tropical prints and netted inserts – and all the better for it.
“Just looking at the reversible nude mat made me want to exhale. The tanks and tops, which come in a mixture of knits, meshes and soft cottons in violet grey, greens and pinks take a bit of adjustment in mindset as to how to wear them. You tuck the long straps under your sports bra or knot them at the back (Taryn’s signature look) to make them more fitted. I felt like an extra from ‘Fame’. Lululemon have deployed their technical fabrics in the collection - the crop leggings, £72, hug you in, but for me don’t feel quite yoga-soft enough. My top picks are the Heart Opener Knit Wrap, £72, Awakening Bra, £45 and the reversible mat, £52 - the knit tanks and halter tops are great too. The collection launched on July 6th and lululemon tells me it’ll probably be snapped up by early August.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
