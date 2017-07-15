Glossy Posse Picks: the new launches we’re seriously impressed with

3 / 9

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £28 (£18 per refill)

Available from Liberty, Net-A-Porter, Space NK, Urban Retreat at Harrods and select Harvey Nichols and John Lewis stores from the 21st of July.

Why we love it: “A slick and sleek lipstick that offers supreme colour payoff and choice at a single click.”

Review: “For a lipstick that provides both pigment and variety (while still being portable enough to slip into the smallest of clutch bags), look no further than this ingenious new launch from Hourglass. While its streamlined design offers welcome practicality space-wise, its shade selection is anything but with 30 creamy and eye-catching satin finish colours to sample and swap between. What do I mean by swap exactly? Well, thanks to its interchangeable applicator, you’re able to detach and reattach shades from across the collection to best suit your mood or occasion - simply click and go to seamlessly transition from day to night, nude to red. Plus, its super slim bullet provides extra precision and definition for a sharper and cleaner finish. Brilliant.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer