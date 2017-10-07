Glossy Posse Picks: the new products we’re writing and raving about

9 / 11

Trish McEvoy 100 Eau de Parfum, £155 for 50ml

Buy it now

Why we love it: “A serious ‘treat-to-self’, but a very special one.’

Review: “When it comes to makeup and skincare, I’m normally happy as Larry to source my goods in a chemist or supermarket, but there’s something about splashing out in a swanky fragrance department every few years or so to mark a milestone, celebration or just, you know, because you bloody well deserve it. This is one of said scents. No, it’s not anywhere near cheap, but neither was Eight & Bob when I found it in a hipster store in Amsterdam, and it still conjures the same fizzy excited emotional magic when I spray it today as it did when I was twenty-five. Now I’m in my 30th year, I think this is ‘the one’. Or the ‘100 hundred’ to be exact. Trish McEvoy may be a makeup artist first and foremost, but she’s got quite the nose on her it seems, and veering towards the Trish counter at Liberty is a regular Saturday pleasure. This scent is exclusive to Selfridges for six months, and it’s an uplifting yet warm and neck nuzzly blend of lychee, jasmine, leather and rose. Just a dab and I can feel the sass coming on.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer