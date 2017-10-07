Glossy Posse Picks: the new products we’re writing and raving about
The last fortnight has been particularly busy launch-wise as brands gear up for the upcoming festive season. Choosing some standout products has therefore proven to be a tricky (albeit, extremely pleasurable) task. With much deliberation though, we’ve managed to come up with quite the assortment ranging from party season eyeshadow palettes to new winter workout gear and everything in between to provide ample shopping inspiration and Christmas wish-list eye candy. Enjoy!
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Peacefulness Candle, £55
Why we love it: “A calming and tranquil scent to uplift any stressed state-of-mind.”
Review: “When your favourite skincare brand captures their beautiful scents in a range of limited edition candles, you know you'll be spending the foreseeable future locked inside your house in a calming state of bliss. Made from natural wax, each candle is tailored to achieve different states of mindfulness and is delicately infused with their particular essential oils. There are three candles to choose from dependant on your mood; wakefulness, peacefulness and clarity of thought, and each aromatic scent gives you the calming space to unwind and de-stress. The Peacefulness candle has top notes of lavender and lemongrass that blend gorgeously with neroli and ylang ylang to give a peaceful and therapeutic spa-like aroma to the room - trust me, the scent travels so you definitely get bang for your buck here. If you're feeling a little stressed or anxious, this treat will bring a complete state of calm to your mind and transport you to a much more tranquil space.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, £19.50
Why we love it: “A long-lasting lash lengthening mascara that provides more benefits than first meets the eye.”
Review: “When it comes to mascaras that provide great length, separation and a flake-free finish, this new launch from Urban Decay delivers very well indeed. With a formula that contains two types of black pigment, it provides a marked upgrade in terms of both intensity and definition for a fuller, more fanned out flutter plus, its brush created with tiny precision hooks allows for even and clump-free product distribution. More for length and volume rather than curling in my experience (my super straight lashes are pretty hard to coerce upwards), it boasts durable day to dusk staying power and also contains vitamin E and panthenol for welcome nourishment. Its holographic prismatic finish tube is an additional eye-catching bonus too. I’m a definite fan.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
& Other Stories Paris Atelier Makeup Range
Why we love it: “The perfect fusion of French and Scandi inspired beauty, with a green touch”
Review: “ I’ve raved about & Other Stories’ apothecary approach to beauty before , and while this collection is a bit higher in terms of price point than the usual offering (it starts at £7), the makeup within it averages out at 85 per cent derived from natural origin, much of it French sourced, while the performance and colour payoff remains as flawless as you’d expect. Velvety powders, earthy eye palettes and a 100 per cent natural, sweet almond oil based nail polish remover are highlights. If you’re after a mid-range addition to your autumn/ winter beauty wardrobe, get thee to the Atelier.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau So Decadent Eau de Toilette, £44.50 for 30ml
Why we love it: ''A long-lasting sexy fragrance that’s perfect for a night out.''
Review: “When you first spray this EDT, you get a very deep, bold fruity scent of pear which could be overpowering if you put too much on, so I would suggest using it conservatively (bonus as this also means the bottle will last longer!). It does however dry down to a much subtler floral scent which has key notes of both lily of the valley and white amber. It’s also very long lasting. You will definitely get eight plus hours wear out of it. I love the smell. It’s very different to any other perfume I own - it’s both sensual and sophisticated at the same time. It would be perfect for a night out when you want to look and smell your best, but probably is a bit powerful for me for the day. Although it is on the pricey side for a designer fragrance, the scent and unique presentation make it worth the price. The attention to detail on the bottle alone is incredible - designed as a clutch bag it screams Marc Jacobs. This would make a fantastic one of a kind, Christmas gift for sure.”
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Iconic London Ultimate Day to Slay Palette, £45
Why we love it: “A super glam palette of 20 wearable, high quality shades.”
Review: “I know they’re not practical, but I admit it: I love an eye palette. The promise of numerous eyeshadows to play with is just too tempting for me to resist, and this golden box of cruelty-free colours is the perfect example of how well it can be done. A combination of 20 matte, shimmer and glitter shades, there may be quantity here but the quality is what will have me using this day in, day out. The shadows feel like velvet - a rich, soft, blendable texture with high pigment which doesn’t crease or fade - and the shades are exactly right for both my daytime and evening looks; soft bronzes, rose-golden shimmers and smokey glitters. With a large built-in mirror too, it really does have everything.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Run Leggings, £95
Why we love it: “Functional and stylish: the latest Zero Gravity leggings from Sweaty Betty are a great choice for any type of workout.”
Review: “The latest bum-sculpting leggings from Sweaty Betty have landed and we're pretty obsessed. They tick every box - from having a waistband high enough to tuck the tummy in and sturdy enough not to ride down during your downward dog, to looking stylish and being strong enough fabric-wise to make you feel supported yet able to move your limbs all over the place, they do it all.
“With a perfect mix of stretch and compression, they feel great in every sport - the breathable mesh allows them to be sweat-wicking and quick drying plus, they are also incredibly lightweight and feel like a second skin. Featuring a gorgeously unique green Japanese print, they are the perfect upgrade for an autumnal workout wardrobe. We admit, it's quite a hefty sum to spend on workout gear, but for fabric that’s this hard-working and long-lasting, we think they’re rather brilliant.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Clinique Pep-start Double Bubble Purifying Mask, £24 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A fun and frothy bubble mask that gives post-commute cleansing a lighthearted twist.”
Review: “As far as masks go, I found this new launch from Clinique great fun to use. A pink gel that when applied to dry skin transforms into hundreds of tiny white bubbles, it was satisfying to watch them bloom and grow and envelop my face in a snow-like blanket. Massaging it in using warm water after two minutes before rinsing it away, my skin was left feeling fresh and clean and it was particularly effective around my oily T-zone for sapping additional shine. One that’ll certainly attract a following among the brand’s younger demographic, it’s given my skincare routine a much-needed dose of fun and my bathroom shelf a welcome pop of colour too.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Trish McEvoy 100 Eau de Parfum, £155 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A serious ‘treat-to-self’, but a very special one.’
Review: “When it comes to makeup and skincare, I’m normally happy as Larry to source my goods in a chemist or supermarket, but there’s something about splashing out in a swanky fragrance department every few years or so to mark a milestone, celebration or just, you know, because you bloody well deserve it. This is one of said scents. No, it’s not anywhere near cheap, but neither was Eight & Bob when I found it in a hipster store in Amsterdam, and it still conjures the same fizzy excited emotional magic when I spray it today as it did when I was twenty-five. Now I’m in my 30th year, I think this is ‘the one’. Or the ‘100 hundred’ to be exact. Trish McEvoy may be a makeup artist first and foremost, but she’s got quite the nose on her it seems, and veering towards the Trish counter at Liberty is a regular Saturday pleasure. This scent is exclusive to Selfridges for six months, and it’s an uplifting yet warm and neck nuzzly blend of lychee, jasmine, leather and rose. Just a dab and I can feel the sass coming on.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Everyday Perfection Bouncy Makeup, £28
Why we love it: “An innovative hydrating powder compact guaranteed to convert powder foundation -phobes.”
Review: “I have always avoided powder foundations, they settle in wrinkles and make dry skin even more parched. But it was the word ‘bouncy’ in the name of this new compact that did it - and possibly the fact that it was delivered to the office with a Space Hopper. What on earth was that about?
“It looks like a powder but feels like a really sheer cream and glides on with a sponge and does a mighty fine impression of a weightless illuminating cream foundation. It’s brilliant for top-ups during the day, doesn’t dry (thank to hyaluronic acid ) and stays put. It claims to revitalise the skin with ingredients such as peppermint - it has a pleasant and very mild wake-up wiff, even a slight tingle – as well as caffeine and ginseng, but what I noticed most was its skin-like feel - only better than my own skin, of course.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Pur Cosmetics Soiree Diaries Eyeshadow Palette, £28
Why we love it: “The perfect universal eyeshadow palette that is both day and night time appropriate.”
Review: “I love an eyeshadow palette, so much so that my dressing table is embarrassingly overflowing with them. Yet there is always room for one more, and this new palette from Pur Cosmetics ticks all the right boxes. The rose gold and marble packaging caught my eye immediately - it’s guaranteed to look chic in any makeup bag. The sturdy cardboard packaging does the job too without being bulky and heavy, less is more I say. The colour selection of these eyeshadows is right up my street with the perfect mix of warm mattes, satin finishes and sparkling shimmers - my favourite being the rose gold shade ‘Twinkle’ which is perfect for adding some beautiful sparkle to the eyes without being too overpowering with the glitter. The dark matte shades are great for adding drama to an eye look too and can be easily built up to add depth to a smokey eye. At £28 for 12 eyeshadows, it won’t break the bank too much and will stand in good stead heading into the festive season too.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
