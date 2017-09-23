Glossy Posse Picks: The products, gyms and treatments we're loving
A bit like getting a new backpack or picking up a fresh pencil case, we’ve gone slightly into new season overdrive as far as product testing, treatment trialling and gym class sampling goes. To discover what’s impressed us so far in September, keeping scrolling…
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix 15ml, £49
Why we love it: “A lightweight, mega-hydrating non-irritating eye reviver for all.”
Review: “I’m an ANR nerd as it is, so most incarnations of the now legendary serum go down well with me, but this eye “matrix” is a face saver for both AM and PM (don’t limit this silky gel to bedtime). With a mighty hyaluronic acid content, it smooths out fine dehydration lines around the eyes quickly without you having to lob loads of product on, and the fact that it’s fragrance-free, cooling and almost immediately absorbed just adds to its A* report card. Post-use skin is left looking smooth and fresh, and it works a dream under makeup. The applicator isn’t a high point (apparently it serves as a massage tool but it’s more of a pointy stick). Just use your ring finger and it’s all good. Basically, I’d drink it if I could.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Blemish Rescue Face Mask 50ml, £6
Why we love it: “‘A time saving mask ideal for blemish prone skin’’
Review: "I’m a huge fan of face masks, especially as part of a relaxing bath routine, and first impressions of this new clay face mask were positive. It's packaged in a heavy clear glass pot, which not only looks expensive but makes for a very welcome change to the basic sachet masks I normally use. Although in the pot the mask looks like like dark blue gloop, it actually goes on to become quite a funky and bright light blue. It has a super smooth, silky feel which made it very easy to apply and is fairly thick so a little goes a long way - you only need to put on a very light layer. With no heavy fragrance it’s perfect for my blemish prone yet sensitive skin."
"The best thing about the mask was it’s drying time- it was dry within only five minutes, with none of the usual tightness you tend to experience with a clay mask formulation. After washing it off, my pores appeared smaller and my skin felt clean and fresh without any dryness. I would expect that you’ll get a lot more than the suggested ten applications from a pot too, making it brilliant value for money.’’
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development.
Dolce & Gabbana Emotioneyes Eyeliner Stylo, £28
Buy online at Harrods.com from October
Why we love it: “Highly pigmented, dramatic eyeliner that’s easy to apply.”
Review: “As someone who wears liquid eyeliner every day, I have tried a fair few; and while I prefer an ink-and-brush for when I have more time, you can’t beat a felt-tip formula for everyday flicks. So many, though, lack in pigment or precision depending on the tip style and brand, but not so with this new liner from Dolce & Gabbana. With a wonderfully inky colour pay-off and a water based formula which makes it easy to glide across the lid and draw your line, it’s a dream to use; plus, its fine-tipped finish means you can draw bold or fine lines, all with a satin-smooth finish, which lasts well without fading. Far better than your average felt tip liner.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Carven Paris-Florence Eau de Parfum, 100ml, £140
Why we love it: "Light and elegantly floral but with deep, warming base notes to take you into Autumn"
Review: "Inspired by particular cities around the globe that were loved by Madame Carven herself, seven luxury scents represent seven journeys, each bottled in their own unique style. My current favourite, 'Paris-Florence' is a light floral scent with top notes of magnolia and blackcurrant, that deepens and warms up with a sophisticated edge, brought in by the myrrh sandalwood. Strong but inviting and one of those scents that clings onto summer while slowly tipping our toes into Autumn. If you like grown-up floral then this is the scent for you. I'm a fragrance obsessive and it has to truly be something special to capture my nose, and this is one I think I'll be coming back to time and time again."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
KXU Gym, classes from £19
Why we love it: “Slick from shower to studio to post-workout shake.”
Review: “With a ‘sweat, relax, recover’ ethos, a blend of everything from barre to boxing workouts and millennial pink showers stocked with Kiehl’s products, the new Sloane Square based KXU gym is as luxe as boutique gym concepts get. The overdraft klaxon may sound when you order a lovingly blended afterclass smoothie (Chelsea prices), but the class rate is on a par with many high-end London studios currently, while facilities are a cut above. Yoga and barre spaces are cool, calm and frankly enormous (also the cushy savasana bolster will have you snoozing), while U-Cycle studios are disco-tastic and you’ll have ample room to swing a punch in the Nok Out class. It’s not just roomy either- you’ll find phone chargers in every locker, all the amenities you can think of and a chilled café that doubles up as a work space if you need to get down to business following your burn session. Or you know, book a massage at the in-house spa, it’s your call.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Diego Dalla Palma Metal Eyeshadow, €19.50
Buy online and in M&S stores
Why we love it: “Intense colour payoff with a light, skin-soothing formula.”
Review: “Two things: I love eyeshadow, and I love metallics. Put the two together and it’s quite hard to disappoint me, though I will not accept shadows that leave you with nothing but fallout (I want shimmer on my lids, not anywhere but) and for that reason I really like liquid rather than powder formulas. Diego Dalla Palma clearly feel the same way with this latest launch, the Metal Eyeshadow - unlike your usual cream shadows, this is water-based with apparently anti-inflammatory properties since it’s enriched with Euphrasia water - and while I can’t attest to that as yet, I can say it’s one of the best metallic shadows I’ve ever used. After a quick shake, you can use the handy and well-shaped sponge applicator (built into the lid) to apply and then blend with a finger; it doesn’t crease, crinkle or flake, drying to almost powder-like texture yet without a hint of dryness. The Anthracite colour is beautiful, a vibrant bronze, and it lasts for hours. The perfect party eye.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Jurlique Rose Softening Body Lotion 300ml, £25.20
Why we love it: “A beautifully scented body lotion that leaves limbs silky soft.”
Review: “If the summer has left your skin in need of some effective hydration, this new body cream from Jurlique works brilliantly at providing your daily dose. Containing avocado and macadamia oils, its botanical-focused formula leaves skin soft and supple, while its natural rose fragrance lingers delicately throughout the day. At 300ml and with a handy pump applicator, it keep mess to a minimum and lasts a long time too to make for a great addition to your skin softening line-up.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Clarins Everlasting Compact Long-wearing & Comfort Foundation, £31
Why we love it: "Perfect for on-the-go touch ups to give skin a lift and keep it shine-free."
Review: "As my oily skin has a tendency to evaporate my makeup, by lunchtime I often look like I have forgotten to apply foundation at all. This new compact is a handy handbag essential for those times when an on-the-go top up is essential. I am a full coverage kind of girl so this isn’t enough for me as a foundation on it’s own, however, it provides the perfect amount of coverage to keep my face flawless throughout the day. After blotting I use the sponge that comes in the compact to pat over the areas where my base has become non-existent – the sides of my nose are a particular problem area. It mattifies wonderfully while also providing a decent amount of coverage without looking cakey. My skin is left shine-free yet not flat, which is the dream for oily people like me. The compact is sleek and stylish and the large mirror is useful for general makeup application. It's a bit pricey considering I've relegated it to my handbag, but in my opinion anything that helps me wave bye-bye to cake face is worth it a thousand times over."
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
Jelly Pedicure at KWest Spa, £60 for 55 mins
Book online
Why we love it: The quirky new pedicure to hit the town that removes dead skin you didn't even know existed
Review: First off please excuse my creepy feet picture - essential to appreciate the jelly! Now hear me out. I know this sounds like one of those 'off the wall' quirky treatments - and it's the first of it's kind so is bound to get some raised eyebrows! Inspired by Korean beauty trends, the Nail Bar at KWest Spa has recently launched the Jelly Pedicure. Beginning with a clear water soak, a sachet of powder is added to the water, which transforms it into a jelly-like substance (or green slime if you like). More on this in a second. With full nail and cuticle work completed, you'll then have a lot of dead skin sloughed off - the jelly allows the water to retain it's temperature for a lot longer which aids exfoliation and ensures that any dry skin is fully treated and hydrated. A foot and lower leg massage follows using the jelly, strange to start with, but my feet felt softer afterwards than they do with my regular foot cream. Following this, a sachet of powder is released into the jelly foot bath, turning the jelly back to water, before feet are polished. Undeniably weird, but I love it. No part of my feet were left untouched, and the result were very healthy-looking. I'm now the proud owner of super soft and wholely hydrated trotters!"
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Laura Geller Quench ’n’ Tint hydrating foundation 50ml, £26
Why we love it: A dewy foundation ‘wash’ with skincare benefits.
Review: I was wowed by the texture and wearability of this water-based tinted moisturiser. Like a cloud cream, it felt silky and weirdly watery but was still more hydrating on my dry skin than my usual oil based choices. It absorbed speedily - I didn’t have to wait to apply my powder blusher. One application made me look warmed up, two coats gave a fuller coverage. But - tide mark alert - because it’s so sheer and buildable you do need good light when you are blending. My skin still looked like my skin, only dewier and a slightly tanned. I liked its primer quality, softening and blurring lines with subtle glowing pigments. How does it do it? Hyaluronic acid , of course, for intense hydration, water encapsulation technology, reflective pigments, squalene for cell regeneration and caffeine to wake up tired skin. This is a base with brains- my new favourite foundation."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Jo Malone English Oak and Hazelnut Cologne 100ml, £88
Why we love it: “It’s the best parts of autumn in a bottle.”
Review: “With the change in seasons, I’ve been making the tentative steps towards changing the contents of my wardrobe and fragrance-wise, this new scent has fit the bill perfectly. Its notes of green hazelnut, cedarwood and roasted oak absolute conjure up images of a crisp autumn’s day spent walking in a park with a layer of multi-coloured leaves crunching underneath your feet. It paints quite the picture and in all honestly, I was quite surprised at how much I liked it. Fresh and earthy, my senses usually associate such scents with ‘attractive man’ and while my radar was thrown into overdrive when I first spritzed it, I really warmed to how it warmed up on my skin instead. While I usually veer more towards the Peony & Blush Suedes or Nectarine Blossom and Honeys of this world, this interesting concoction has gifted me a curveball and one that I’m quite happy to embrace in the coming months.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
