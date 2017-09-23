Glossy Posse Picks: The products, gyms and treatments we're loving

3 / 12

L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Blemish Rescue Face Mask 50ml, £6

Why we love it: “‘A time saving mask ideal for blemish prone skin’’

Review: "I’m a huge fan of face masks, especially as part of a relaxing bath routine, and first impressions of this new clay face mask were positive. It's packaged in a heavy clear glass pot, which not only looks expensive but makes for a very welcome change to the basic sachet masks I normally use. Although in the pot the mask looks like like dark blue gloop, it actually goes on to become quite a funky and bright light blue. It has a super smooth, silky feel which made it very easy to apply and is fairly thick so a little goes a long way - you only need to put on a very light layer. With no heavy fragrance it’s perfect for my blemish prone yet sensitive skin."

"The best thing about the mask was it’s drying time- it was dry within only five minutes, with none of the usual tightness you tend to experience with a clay mask formulation. After washing it off, my pores appeared smaller and my skin felt clean and fresh without any dryness. I would expect that you’ll get a lot more than the suggested ten applications from a pot too, making it brilliant value for money.’’

Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development.