Glossy Posse Picks: the products we keep going back to again and again...

Uma Pure Energy Wellness Oil, £60

Why we love it: “A wonderfully zingy pick-me-up, a great alternative to caffeine.”

Review: "When I first started in the Get The Gloss office a few months ago, the one thing I brought to my new desk was this oil. Around 4pm when the sugar low hit, I would rub two drops between my palms and take a deep inhale. Pretty soon my colleagues were asking, 'what’s that amazing smell?'. We get a lot of amazing smelling products in the GTG office, so this was high praise. The pretty bottle was borrowed by our MD Gemma after a sleepless night and by Editor-in-Chief Susannah who was giving up caffeine. The zing comes from essential oils peppermint and rosemary. I turn to it when I’ve hit a block in my work, need to reboot my focus or am craving sugar.

"Uma are potent oils indeed and are made at the family farm in India of founder Shrankhla Holocek, which has furnished Indian royalty with oils based on Ayurvedic formulae for centuries. They now supply prestige beauty brands such as Tom Ford and Estee Lauder.

"There are facial and hair oils in the Uma range too but the four wellness blends (Calm, Rest, Energy and Bliss) are designed to be applied with a specific five-minute technique to maximise the delivery of the powerful ingredients. It involves rubbing the oils in between your toes, where skin is thin, and on pulse points as well as inhaling. While the foot part is not particularly practical for the office, simply in breathing in the Pure Energy oil is a reviving, rebooting pause when you need a boost - and the bottle never seems to run out."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor